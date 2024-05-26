SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / MSC Gold Stable Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC Gold Stable Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
75 hafta
6 / 17K USD
Ayda 35 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 349%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
457
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
368 (80.52%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
89 (19.47%)
En iyi işlem:
12.20 USD
En kötü işlem:
-20.92 USD
Brüt kâr:
889.26 USD (89 475 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-411.18 USD (37 319 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
23 (58.90 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
59.71 USD (20)
Sharpe oranı:
0.30
Alım-satım etkinliği:
2.84%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
24.82%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
32
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
6.23
Alış işlemleri:
320 (70.02%)
Satış işlemleri:
137 (29.98%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.16
Beklenen getiri:
1.05 USD
Ortalama kâr:
2.42 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-4.62 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
5 (-21.35 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-47.75 USD (4)
Aylık büyüme:
14.09%
Yıllık tahmin:
172.98%
Algo alım-satım:
94%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
5.45 USD
Maksimum:
76.76 USD (15.44%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
15.45% (76.83 USD)
Varlığa göre:
33.70% (73.04 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 457
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 479
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 52K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +12.20 USD
En kötü işlem: -21 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 20
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 4
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +58.90 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -21.35 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.20 × 5
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.00 × 7
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
2.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
2.73 × 415
RoboForex-ECN
2.87 × 457
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
XAMarkets-Server
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.11 × 18
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
RoboForex-Pro
4.39 × 72
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
4.53 × 124
Exness-MT5Real11
4.74 × 348
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.98 × 46
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.29 × 928
Exness-MT5Real3
5.37 × 238
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
OxSecurities-Live
5.59 × 115
FBS-Real
5.69 × 16
26 daha fazla...
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.


🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Signal Detail:

1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

3. Enjoy the wonderful feeling of the market and earn profits.

4. This is not the holy grail just where you enjoy the feeling of having the best profits.

- Profit: 200 ~ 350% / Year

- Hardcore Stop loss and close all order 90$

- With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth.

Investor Recommend:

- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


