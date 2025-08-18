SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / JS SmartGrid Signal MG01
Jan Stancel

JS SmartGrid Signal MG01

Jan Stancel
3 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
84 hafta
80 / 236K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 1 454%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 247
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
1 003 (80.43%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
244 (19.57%)
En iyi işlem:
127.61 USD
En kötü işlem:
-82.27 USD
Brüt kâr:
4 856.89 USD (408 532 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 471.44 USD (97 805 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
47 (164.34 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
211.81 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.21
Alım-satım etkinliği:
66.22%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
18.64%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
22
Ort. tutma süresi:
18 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
20.32
Alış işlemleri:
783 (62.79%)
Satış işlemleri:
464 (37.21%)
Kâr faktörü:
3.30
Beklenen getiri:
2.71 USD
Ortalama kâr:
4.84 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-6.03 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
12 (-166.54 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-166.54 USD (12)
Aylık büyüme:
17.25%
Yıllık tahmin:
209.30%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.07 USD
Maksimum:
166.58 USD (6.96%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
11.95% (166.68 USD)
Varlığa göre:
32.01% (387.69 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 879
AUDCAD 364
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 1K
AUDCAD 2.4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 93K
AUDCAD 40K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +127.61 USD
En kötü işlem: -82 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 12
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +164.34 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -166.54 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.38 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
2.31 × 4560
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.50 × 2
FXNXGlobal-Trade
3.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.79 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.19 × 157
FPMarketsLLC-Live
4.23 × 13
Exness-MT5Real12
4.31 × 32
Darwinex-Live
4.33 × 48
VantageInternational-Live 4
4.40 × 10
RoboForex-ECN
4.42 × 137
XM.COM-MT5
5.06 × 36
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
JunoMarkets-Server
5.40 × 15
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
5.40 × 284
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
5.66 × 1095
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
6.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
6.30 × 30
Axiory-Live
6.33 × 12
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.43 × 54
Exness-MT5Real3
6.57 × 7
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
7.38 × 37
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.50 × 2
42 daha fazla...
Thank you for choosing my signal

There are two EAs running on this signal that are currently providing good results...


Trade on AUDCAD - high risk grid signal with martingale

Trade on XAUUSD - Medium risk grid Signal


minimum 1000 USD (higher balance is better)

recommended lever 1:500 and higher


Carefully consider how much % of your capital you use to copy my signal, especially owners of larger accounts - all decisions are fully under your direction and responsibility is up to you !!!

Warning - past profits are not a guarantee of future profits.

Forex trading is high risk and don't risk money you can't afford to lose!!!



Ortalama derecelendirme:
chenggong
41
chenggong 2025.08.18 02:09 
 

我不能继续订阅，提示 无效的卡 地址 电话。

I am unable to continue subscribing and am prompted with an invalid card address and phone number. Please answer why?

Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.08.10 01:56 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

Su Huang
125
Su Huang 2025.08.09 10:31 
 

I'm very satisfied with this signal and hope it can remain stable.

2025.01.06 04:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2024.11.04 04:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.23 15:43
80% of trades performed within 12 days. This comprises 4.78% of days out of the 251 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.10.23 11:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.23 10:42
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.10.16 16:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.09.18 07:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.17 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.30 01:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.07.28 19:27
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2024.07.18 04:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.17 16:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.06.03 15:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.06.03 15:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.06.02 10:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.27 00:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.21 06:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.04.29 14:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.04.28 07:38
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2024.04.26 17:26
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
