|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|879
|AUDCAD
|364
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|AUDCAD
|2.4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|93K
|AUDCAD
|40K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "FusionMarkets-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.38 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.31 × 4560
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.50 × 2
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|3.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.79 × 14
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.19 × 157
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|4.23 × 13
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.31 × 32
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.33 × 48
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|4.40 × 10
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.42 × 137
|
XM.COM-MT5
|5.06 × 36
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|5.40 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.40 × 284
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|5.66 × 1095
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|6.30 × 30
|
Axiory-Live
|6.33 × 12
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.43 × 54
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|6.57 × 7
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|7.38 × 37
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.50 × 2
Thank you for choosing my signal
There are two EAs running on this signal that are currently providing good results...
Trade on AUDCAD - high risk grid signal with martingale
Trade on XAUUSD - Medium risk grid Signal
minimum 1000 USD (higher balance is better)
recommended lever 1:500 and higher
Carefully consider how much % of your capital you use to copy my signal, especially owners of larger accounts - all decisions are fully under your direction and responsibility is up to you !!!
Warning - past profits are not a guarantee of future profits.
Forex trading is high risk and don't risk money you can't afford to lose!!!
我不能继续订阅，提示 无效的卡 地址 电话。
I am unable to continue subscribing and am prompted with an invalid card address and phone number. Please answer why?
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu
I'm very satisfied with this signal and hope it can remain stable.