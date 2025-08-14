- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|982
|AUDCAD
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|794
|AUDCAD
|0
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|87K
|AUDCAD
|1
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
|0.31 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.83 × 6
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.00 × 7
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.47 × 695
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|2.50 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.70 × 622
|
XAMarkets-Server
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|3.11 × 18
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|3.28 × 36
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.91 × 121
|
DooTechnology-Live
|3.95 × 58
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|4.53 × 124
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|4.75 × 349
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|4.90 × 100
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.22 × 73
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|5.22 × 957
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.
- This strategy is based on a carefully engineered grid system, combining 29 entry tactics with strict risk management.
- Suitable for investors who prefer low-risk, steady growth.
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
- FXCE - ECN, Standard Account
- ICMarket - RAW Account
- Exness - Raw spread or Pro Account
- RoboFx : ECN, Prime Account
Signal Detail:
1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.
2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.
Profit: 80 ~ 135% / Year
- Hardcore Stop loss and close all order @ 20%(90$) base on initial balance ( 500$ )
- With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth.
Investor Recommend:
- For those that like high risk/reward, suggested deposit of 500$, and copy the same volume as mine, but expect your drawdown could reach 20% and profit roughly +/-10%/monthly
- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.
- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose
Contacts:
Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969
Bonjour, je ne comprends pas, à priori, rien ne fonctionne. Pourtant j'ai suivi toutes les étapes... Je ne comprends pas.
Quelqu'un peut-il me guider sur la procédure exacte à suivre pour utiliser ce signal.
Cordialement
Patrick
------------------------------------------
Hello, I don't understand. Nothing seems to work. Even though I followed all the steps... I don't understand.
Can someone guide me on the exact procedure to follow to use this signal?
Sincerely,
Patrick
I don't like the trading style much, but the support is good.
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu
The Trading style has changed. Results are not so good the last month.
嘎了 嘎了 这个月要止损两次了
Funktioniert nicht mit XAUUSD+ :(
Don't trade against the trend. Breakthrough orders were good in the past.
So far so good, I'm copying on an IC Markets account and it's working exactly as it should, I initially tried my Blackbull account and it wouldn;t copy trades, ICM is good though. Keep up the good work
just moving on.
Great signal. Consistent and reliable.
From the day 1 it still not copy any single signal I talked with mql support not getting response & this signal provider inform me it's not issue from my side my whole money waisted request you to refund my whole my and give me solution. i was facing this issue but after discuss it's sorted
I recommend everyone to invest its work and good. thanks
I am loving it.
招募稳定交易员，无需入金无任何考核费用，提供10万U起步资金，欢迎高手交流v gawm3377