SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Tharos II LiquidityMinerEA
Jose Luis Thenier Villa

Tharos II LiquidityMinerEA

Jose Luis Thenier Villa
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
226 hafta
2 / 19K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2021 850%
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
4 951
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
3 366 (67.98%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 585 (32.01%)
En iyi işlem:
158.03 EUR
En kötü işlem:
-496.56 EUR
Brüt kâr:
45 915.19 EUR (965 639 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-31 353.29 EUR (529 021 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
61 (1 295.99 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 295.99 EUR (61)
Sharpe oranı:
0.11
Alım-satım etkinliği:
67.04%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
29.02%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
20
Ort. tutma süresi:
2 gün
Düzelme faktörü:
6.12
Alış işlemleri:
2 445 (49.38%)
Satış işlemleri:
2 506 (50.62%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.46
Beklenen getiri:
2.94 EUR
Ortalama kâr:
13.64 EUR
Ortalama zarar:
-19.78 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
20 (-1 149.23 EUR)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-1 968.12 EUR (10)
Aylık büyüme:
-5.66%
Yıllık tahmin:
-68.63%
Algo alım-satım:
99%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
231.45 EUR
Maksimum:
2 379.02 EUR (22.11%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
30.57% (2 112.31 EUR)
Varlığa göre:
46.67% (4 285.81 EUR)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
NZDCAD 1607
AUDCAD 1580
AUDNZD 1409
USDCAD 115
EURGBP 98
GBPCAD 70
AUDUSD 31
NZDUSD 30
EURUSD 5
EURCAD 5
GBPUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
NZDCAD 5.1K
AUDCAD 10K
AUDNZD 768
USDCAD 492
EURGBP 168
GBPCAD 73
AUDUSD 42
NZDUSD -98
EURUSD 18
EURCAD 5
GBPUSD 10
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
NZDCAD 104K
AUDCAD 225K
AUDNZD 50K
USDCAD 25K
EURGBP 9K
GBPCAD 20K
AUDUSD 1.3K
NZDUSD -1.5K
EURUSD 1.8K
EURCAD 669
GBPUSD 941
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +158.03 EUR
En kötü işlem: -497 EUR
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 61
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 10
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 295.99 EUR
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -1 149.23 EUR

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICTrading-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
GoMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
TengriSecurities-Server
0.00 × 1
MarketFinancials-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.37 × 442
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.50 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.50 × 4
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
1.00 × 2
OneRoyal-Server
1.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.01 × 1516
Exness-MT5Real2
1.08 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.16 × 14343
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
1.17 × 6
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.41 × 814
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.48 × 35636
Exness-MT5Real24
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.51 × 395
Hankotrade-Live
1.51 × 598
PUPrime-Live
1.67 × 33
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.73 × 1181
itexsys-Platform
1.75 × 8
GoMarkets-Live
1.76 × 63
161 daha fazla...
CustomAdjusted Liquidity Miner EA: Live monitoring with specific settings

Update July 17, 2023: Due to high volatility in the markets we decided to reduce the risk of the strategy, we expect severe change in the trends of most pairs due to an expected reversal in interest rates during 2023 and 2024.

Update May 21, 2024: Same risk size is used but a new model of pulse cycle of the markets is employed, this requires two more currency pairs to be involved UDSCAD and EURGBP, expect more trades and trading frequency; pulses are closed in loss sometimes to protect from unexpected movements.


İnceleme yok
2025.07.02 13:53
No swaps are charged
2025.07.02 13:53
No swaps are charged
2025.07.02 13:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 09:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.29 18:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.21 00:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.14 11:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.12 08:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.11 16:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.08 14:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.05 08:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.30 07:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 23:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.07 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.03 15:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.14 03:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.08.12 04:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.07 03:47
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.08.06 02:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.08.05 16:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
