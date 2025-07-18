SinyallerBölümler
Mr Panlop Tansila

BreakThrustPro V2

Mr Panlop Tansila
2 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
50 hafta
1 / 2K USD
Ayda 30 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 155%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
457
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
257 (56.23%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
200 (43.76%)
En iyi işlem:
235.73 USD
En kötü işlem:
-78.69 USD
Brüt kâr:
4 687.84 USD (589 626 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-3 133.09 USD (351 255 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
9 (312.34 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
312.34 USD (9)
Sharpe oranı:
0.15
Alım-satım etkinliği:
42.15%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
3.06%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
10
Ort. tutma süresi:
8 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
4.37
Alış işlemleri:
238 (52.08%)
Satış işlemleri:
219 (47.92%)
Kâr faktörü:
1.50
Beklenen getiri:
3.40 USD
Ortalama kâr:
18.24 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-15.67 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
6 (-65.63 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-104.97 USD (3)
Aylık büyüme:
9.85%
Yıllık tahmin:
118.91%
Algo alım-satım:
90%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
0.11 USD
Maksimum:
355.47 USD (13.56%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
13.53% (354.66 USD)
Varlığa göre:
3.08% (74.28 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
USDJPY 261
XAUUSD 120
USTEC 73
NVDA.NAS 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
USDJPY 915
XAUUSD 450
USTEC 188
NVDA.NAS 2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
USDJPY 15K
XAUUSD 46K
USTEC 177K
NVDA.NAS 3
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +235.73 USD
En kötü işlem: -79 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 9
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 3
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +312.34 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -65.63 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.91 × 5330
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real2
1.18 × 11
Exness-MT5Real8
1.27 × 457
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.52 × 147
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 77
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 220
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
2.06 × 17
87 daha fazla...
Why Trade with BreakThrust Pro EA?

No Risky Strategy, Low Drawdown 8%
Adapt to market changes in real time without the high risks of martingale, hedging, or grid strategies?

Custom Money Management
Control your risk with flexible settings tailored to your trading style. Whether you're conservative or aggressive, BreakThrust Pro EA adapts to you.

Proven Performance
Backed by 7 months of live trading success.

Ready to level up your gold trading? Choose BreakThrust Pro EA—where smart automation meets real results.


Let BreakThrust Pro do the hard work for you. Enjoy stress-free trading with an intelligent breakout strategy that puts safety first.

Start trading smarter today with BreakThrust Pro – The safer way to capture market breakouts!

Forex Pair : USDJPY, Gold, US100
Timeframe : 1 min - 5 min
min Deposit : 100 USD

BreakThrust Pro MT5 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140462?source=Site


Ortalama derecelendirme:
Nhut Anh Phan
1356
Nhut Anh Phan 2025.07.18 16:08 
 

.

Yao Zou
1450
Yao Zou 2025.06.26 06:52 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

2025.05.23 16:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.14 16:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.15 04:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.14 20:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 11:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.01 01:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.25 20:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.12.12 15:07
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.11 23:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.12.10 08:59
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.09 19:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.11.19 19:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.11.13 22:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.11.13 21:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.11.10 15:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.11.10 15:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
