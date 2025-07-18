- Büyüme
- Bakiye
- Varlık
- Düşüş
Dağılım
|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|261
|XAUUSD
|120
|USTEC
|73
|NVDA.NAS
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|USDJPY
|915
|XAUUSD
|450
|USTEC
|188
|NVDA.NAS
|2
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|USDJPY
|15K
|XAUUSD
|46K
|USTEC
|177K
|NVDA.NAS
|3
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Mevduat yükü
- Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.91 × 5330
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.18 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.27 × 457
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.52 × 147
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.71 × 77
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 220
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.06 × 17
Why Trade with BreakThrust Pro EA?
No Risky Strategy, Low Drawdown 8%
Adapt to market changes in real time without the high risks of martingale, hedging, or grid strategies?
Custom Money Management
Control your risk with flexible settings tailored to your trading style. Whether you're conservative or aggressive, BreakThrust Pro EA adapts to you.
Proven Performance
Backed by 7 months of live trading success.
Ready to level up your gold trading? Choose BreakThrust Pro EA—where smart automation meets real results.
Let BreakThrust Pro do the hard work for you. Enjoy stress-free trading with an intelligent breakout strategy that puts safety first.
Start trading smarter today with BreakThrust Pro – The safer way to capture market breakouts!
Forex Pair : USDJPY, Gold, US100
Timeframe : 1 min - 5 min
min Deposit : 100 USD
BreakThrust Pro MT5 => https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140462?source=Site
