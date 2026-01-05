SinyallerBölümler
Sinyaller / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Super High Risk
Lee Wai Chong

Gold Super High Risk

Lee Wai Chong
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
6 hafta
0 / 0 USD
Ayda 40 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2025 128%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
32
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
30 (93.75%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
2 (6.25%)
En iyi işlem:
1 000.64 USD
En kötü işlem:
-718.89 USD
Brüt kâr:
2 835.35 USD (16 796 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-1 119.93 USD (4 870 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
22 (1 333.04 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 333.04 USD (22)
Sharpe oranı:
0.33
Alım-satım etkinliği:
34.53%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
5.43%
En son işlem:
2 saat önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
9
Ort. tutma süresi:
1 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
2.38
Alış işlemleri:
17 (53.13%)
Satış işlemleri:
15 (46.88%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.53
Beklenen getiri:
53.61 USD
Ortalama kâr:
94.51 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-559.97 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
1 (-718.89 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-718.89 USD (1)
Aylık büyüme:
88.69%
Algo alım-satım:
96%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
1.00 USD
Maksimum:
721.99 USD (31.23%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
21.76% (720.54 USD)
Varlığa göre:
10.19% (333.06 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Since the order risk is based on percentage (%), theoretically the account will not be blown.

$1000 - 10% = $900

$900 - 10% = $810

$810 - 10% = $729

$729 - 10% = $656... etc...

Do you get it? 

However the drawdown will be high. In the backtest, the equity drawdown could be up to -60%. 

The ROI return on investment also will be very very lucrative, potentially up to 10,000% (100 times) a year.

IMPORTANT: If you want to copy this signal, please do not mix with other EAs in your MT5. Please use a separate MT5 account.

Register with my broker here to achieve 1:1 result: 

https://portal.tmgm-sea.com/register?r_code=IB1750060704A

Raw Spread account preferred.

IMPORTANT: Dont use ICMarkets Raw Spread as the slippage is very high. You won't be making the same profit as I do. 

 

İnceleme yok
2026.01.08 07:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.07 09:47
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.06 11:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 16:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 16:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.01.05 15:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.05 15:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Sinyal
Fiyat
Büyüme
Aboneler
Fonlar
Bakiye
Haftalar
Uzman Danışmanlar
İşlemler
Kazanç yüzdesi
Etkinlik
PF
Beklenen getiri
Düşüş
Kaldıraç
Gold Super High Risk
Ayda 40 USD
128%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
6
96%
32
93%
35%
2.53
53.61
USD
22%
1:500
Kopyala

