|Sembol
|İşlemler
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|874
|US30
|496
|USTEC
|273
|BTCUSD
|229
|EURUSD
|21
|DE40
|14
|USDJPY
|13
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, USD
|Zarar, USD
|Kâr, USD
|XAUUSD
|15K
|US30
|273
|USTEC
|45
|BTCUSD
|-142
|EURUSD
|1
|DE40
|-41
|USDJPY
|-46
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Sembol
|Brüt kâr, pips
|Zarar, pips
|Kâr, pips
|XAUUSD
|253K
|US30
|655K
|USTEC
|113K
|BTCUSD
|-883K
|EURUSD
|77
|DE40
|-35K
|USDJPY
|-1.8K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
Trading Strategy
This strategy is designed for investors seeking long-term stable returns and controlled risk growth. It combines diversified trading systems with strict risk control mechanisms, aiming to achieve steady capital appreciation in real market environments.
Trading Philosophy
-
Steady Capital Growth: Focus on long-term compound growth of the account, avoiding high-risk, short-term operations.
-
Multi-Strategy Portfolio: Employs multiple uncorrelated strategies (such as US30, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, etc.) to enhance adaptability across different market conditions.
-
Dynamic Position Sizing: Adjusts position sizes dynamically based on account equity to ensure risks remain controlled.
-
Avoidance of Aggressive Tactics:
-
No use of Martingale, high-frequency scalping, or other high-risk methods.
-
Controls maximum drawdown, adopts a medium-risk approach to balance returns and safety.
-
-
Real-Time Market Adaptation: Strategy is continuously optimized to adapt to market changes and maintain competitiveness.
-
Transparency and Verifiability: All strategies are live-tested and rigorously backtested to ensure consistency between historical and real-time performance.
Risk Management & Safety
-
Progressive Position Sizing: Position sizes are only increased as account capital grows, avoiding excessive leverage.
-
Strict Stop-Loss Mechanism:
-
Each trade sets a hard stop-loss (e.g., 2% or $90 per trade) to prioritize capital protection.
-
Annual maximum drawdown is controlled within a reasonable range (e.g., within 30%).
-
-
Multiple Stress Tests:
-
Includes Monte Carlo simulations, slippage, and extreme market condition stress tests to ensure strategy stability under adverse scenarios.
-
-
Live Environment Verification: All strategies are run in real accounts and live trading environments to ensure consistency between theory and practice.
-
Capital Safety First: Risk management always takes precedence over profit targets, pursuing compound growth rather than short-term windfalls.
Recommended Initial Investment & Leverage
-
Recommended Starting Capital: USD 10,000+
-
Suggested Leverage: 1:400 (some strategies may go up to 1:500 with strict risk controls)
Suitable For
-
Investors seeking passive income or financial independence
-
Those who value stability and risk control, not chasing high-risk, high-return in the short term
-
Users wishing to achieve steady asset growth through professional quantitative strategies
Expected Returns (For Reference Only)
-
Annualized Return Target: 80%~135%
-
Monthly Return Target: 5%~8%
Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex and quantitative trading involve high risk. Please invest cautiously.
Summary
This strategy emphasizes long-term, stable, and controllable growth, with scientific risk management and diversified strategy portfolios at its core. It is suitable for investors looking to achieve steady capital appreciation in real market conditions.
⚠️ Risk Warning:
Derivatives trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.
