Trading Strategy

This strategy is designed for investors seeking long-term stable returns and controlled risk growth. It combines diversified trading systems with strict risk control mechanisms, aiming to achieve steady capital appreciation in real market environments.

Trading Philosophy

Steady Capital Growth: Focus on long-term compound growth of the account, avoiding high-risk, short-term operations.

Multi-Strategy Portfolio: Employs multiple uncorrelated strategies (such as US30, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, etc.) to enhance adaptability across different market conditions.

Dynamic Position Sizing: Adjusts position sizes dynamically based on account equity to ensure risks remain controlled.

Avoidance of Aggressive Tactics: No use of Martingale, high-frequency scalping, or other high-risk methods. Controls maximum drawdown, adopts a medium-risk approach to balance returns and safety.

Real-Time Market Adaptation: Strategy is continuously optimized to adapt to market changes and maintain competitiveness.

Transparency and Verifiability: All strategies are live-tested and rigorously backtested to ensure consistency between historical and real-time performance.

Risk Management & Safety

Progressive Position Sizing: Position sizes are only increased as account capital grows, avoiding excessive leverage.

Strict Stop-Loss Mechanism: Each trade sets a hard stop-loss (e.g., 2% or $90 per trade) to prioritize capital protection. Annual maximum drawdown is controlled within a reasonable range (e.g., within 30%).

Multiple Stress Tests: Includes Monte Carlo simulations, slippage, and extreme market condition stress tests to ensure strategy stability under adverse scenarios.

Live Environment Verification: All strategies are run in real accounts and live trading environments to ensure consistency between theory and practice.

Capital Safety First: Risk management always takes precedence over profit targets, pursuing compound growth rather than short-term windfalls.

Recommended Initial Investment & Leverage

Recommended Starting Capital: USD 10,000+

Suggested Leverage: 1:400 (some strategies may go up to 1:500 with strict risk controls)

Suitable For

Investors seeking passive income or financial independence

Those who value stability and risk control, not chasing high-risk, high-return in the short term

Users wishing to achieve steady asset growth through professional quantitative strategies

Expected Returns (For Reference Only)

Annualized Return Target: 80%~135%

Monthly Return Target: 5%~8%

Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex and quantitative trading involve high risk. Please invest cautiously.

Summary

This strategy emphasizes long-term, stable, and controllable growth, with scientific risk management and diversified strategy portfolios at its core. It is suitable for investors looking to achieve steady capital appreciation in real market conditions.





⚠️ Risk Warning:

Derivatives trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.





