LU KUEI LIEH

Tick Multiprod

LU KUEI LIEH
0 inceleme
Güvenilirlik
84 hafta
4 / 51K USD
Ayda 300 USD karşılığında kopyalayın
büyüme başlangıcı: 2024 1 405%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Büyüme
  • Bakiye
  • Varlık
  • Düşüş
İşlemler:
1 920
Kârla kapanan işlemler:
833 (43.38%)
Zararla kapanan işlemler:
1 087 (56.61%)
En iyi işlem:
478.37 USD
En kötü işlem:
-594.08 USD
Brüt kâr:
27 196.54 USD (10 757 829 pips)
Brüt zarar:
-11 699.62 USD (10 655 364 pips)
Maksimum ardışık kazanç:
14 (1 224.00 USD)
Maksimum ardışık kâr:
1 630.58 USD (6)
Sharpe oranı:
0.11
Alım-satım etkinliği:
50.81%
Maks. mevduat yükü:
16.22%
En son işlem:
2 gün önce
Hafta başına işlemler:
45
Ort. tutma süresi:
5 saat
Düzelme faktörü:
15.76
Alış işlemleri:
1 514 (78.85%)
Satış işlemleri:
406 (21.15%)
Kâr faktörü:
2.32
Beklenen getiri:
8.07 USD
Ortalama kâr:
32.65 USD
Ortalama zarar:
-10.76 USD
Maksimum ardışık kayıp:
20 (-148.71 USD)
Maksimum ardışık zarar:
-648.56 USD (11)
Aylık büyüme:
46.44%
Yıllık tahmin:
560.22%
Algo alım-satım:
83%
Bakiyeye göre düşüş:
Mutlak:
215.45 USD
Maksimum:
983.38 USD (10.38%)
Göreceli düşüş:
Bakiyeye göre:
37.02% (399.37 USD)
Varlığa göre:
11.78% (107.67 USD)

Dağılım

Sembol İşlemler Sell Buy
XAUUSD 874
US30 496
USTEC 273
BTCUSD 229
EURUSD 21
DE40 14
USDJPY 13
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Sembol Brüt kâr, USD Zarar, USD Kâr, USD
XAUUSD 15K
US30 273
USTEC 45
BTCUSD -142
EURUSD 1
DE40 -41
USDJPY -46
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Sembol Brüt kâr, pips Zarar, pips Kâr, pips
XAUUSD 253K
US30 655K
USTEC 113K
BTCUSD -883K
EURUSD 77
DE40 -35K
USDJPY -1.8K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Mevduat yükü
  • Düşüş
En iyi işlem: +478.37 USD
En kötü işlem: -594 USD
Maksimum ardışık kazanç: 6
Maksimum ardışık kayıp: 11
Maksimum ardışık kâr: +1 224.00 USD
Maksimum ardışık zarar: -148.71 USD

Farklı aracı kurumların gerçek hesaplarındaki işlem gerçekleştirme istatistiklerine dayalı olarak pip cinsinden ortalama kaymalar. "Tickmill-Live" sunucusundan sağlayıcının fiyatları ile abonenin fiyatları arasındaki farka ve işlem gerçekleştirme gecikmelerine bağlıdır. Daha düşük değerler, daha iyi kopyalama kalitesi anlamına gelir.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 33
TickmillEU-Live
0.20 × 5
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.36 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.47 × 51
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
DooTechnology-Live
0.52 × 221
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
ECMarkets-Server
0.60 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.61 × 515
StriforSVG-Live
0.76 × 33
Exness-MT5Real12
0.98 × 60
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
1.07 × 30
OctaFX-Real2
1.07 × 29
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.09 × 172
Tick Multiprod  
https://www.fxblue.com/users/liehtw/analysis
Trading Strategy

This strategy is designed for investors seeking long-term stable returns and controlled risk growth. It combines diversified trading systems with strict risk control mechanisms, aiming to achieve steady capital appreciation in real market environments.

Trading Philosophy

  • Steady Capital Growth: Focus on long-term compound growth of the account, avoiding high-risk, short-term operations.

  • Multi-Strategy Portfolio: Employs multiple uncorrelated strategies (such as US30, XAUUSD, BTCUSD, etc.) to enhance adaptability across different market conditions.

  • Dynamic Position Sizing: Adjusts position sizes dynamically based on account equity to ensure risks remain controlled.

  • Avoidance of Aggressive Tactics:

    • No use of Martingale, high-frequency scalping, or other high-risk methods.

    • Controls maximum drawdown, adopts a medium-risk approach to balance returns and safety.

  • Real-Time Market Adaptation: Strategy is continuously optimized to adapt to market changes and maintain competitiveness.

  • Transparency and Verifiability: All strategies are live-tested and rigorously backtested to ensure consistency between historical and real-time performance.

Risk Management & Safety

  • Progressive Position Sizing: Position sizes are only increased as account capital grows, avoiding excessive leverage.

  • Strict Stop-Loss Mechanism:

    • Each trade sets a hard stop-loss (e.g., 2% or $90 per trade) to prioritize capital protection.

    • Annual maximum drawdown is controlled within a reasonable range (e.g., within 30%).

  • Multiple Stress Tests:

    • Includes Monte Carlo simulations, slippage, and extreme market condition stress tests to ensure strategy stability under adverse scenarios.

  • Live Environment Verification: All strategies are run in real accounts and live trading environments to ensure consistency between theory and practice.

  • Capital Safety First: Risk management always takes precedence over profit targets, pursuing compound growth rather than short-term windfalls.

Recommended Initial Investment & Leverage

  • Recommended Starting Capital: USD 10,000+

  • Suggested Leverage: 1:400 (some strategies may go up to 1:500 with strict risk controls)

Suitable For

  • Investors seeking passive income or financial independence

  • Those who value stability and risk control, not chasing high-risk, high-return in the short term

  • Users wishing to achieve steady asset growth through professional quantitative strategies

Expected Returns (For Reference Only)

  • Annualized Return Target: 80%~135%

  • Monthly Return Target: 5%~8%

Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex and quantitative trading involve high risk. Please invest cautiously.

Summary

This strategy emphasizes long-term, stable, and controllable growth, with scientific risk management and diversified strategy portfolios at its core. It is suitable for investors looking to achieve steady capital appreciation in real market conditions.


⚠️ Risk Warning:  

Derivatives trading carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.


telegram:  

İnceleme yok
2025.09.27 12:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 07:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.21 14:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 17:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.06 07:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 15:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.14 08:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 16:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 14:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 12:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 10:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 06:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.12 16:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.12 12:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.12 09:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.11 23:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.16 00:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.14 13:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.05.03 00:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.04.21 01:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
