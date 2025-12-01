Crystal CopyCat Ultimate MT4

Crystal CopyCat Ultimate

Ultra-Fast Master–Slave Copier with Zero-Delay Execution and Cross-Platform MT5 Compatibility



Architecture: MT4 → MT4 and MT4 → MT5 Full Compatibility



1. Overview



Crystal CopyCat Ultimate 5.0 is a next-generation trade copy engine engineered for professional traders, portfolio managers, prop-firm operators, and signal distributors.

Unlike traditional copier EAs that rely on slow file polling, global variables, or heavy DLLs, Crystal CopyCat Ultimate operates through a binary shared-RAM channel. This architecture allows it to exchange trade data between Master and Slave terminals with minimal overhead and near zero latency.

Every trade is synchronized using a unique UID DNA hash, guaranteeing perfect tracking, conflict-free operation, and fully deterministic behavior across multiple accounts, servers, brokers, and symbols.

The MT4 version is designed to work in perfect sync with the MT5 version, making it an ideal solution for cross-platform environments.

2. Key Features

2.1 Instant Master–Slave Synchronization

The system writes the Master’s trade state to a binary RAM file in real time. The Slave reads this state every 200ms.

Benefits:

Near instant trade duplication

Guaranteed synchronization even during fast volatility

No lag, no missing signals, no delayed entries

2.2 Two Operational Modes

MODE_MASTER Broadcasts complete trade data to the channel

Includes ticket, type, volume, SL, TP, entry price

Optimized for minimal CPU usage MODE_SLAVE Reads the Master’s RAM state

Creates and synchronizes trades in real time

Includes a full orphan-trade cleanup system to remove trades that no longer exist on the Master

2.3 Smart Copy Logic

The system ensures all copied trades remain perfectly in sync with the Master.

Supported functions:

Market orders

Pending orders

SL/TP modification

Price adjustments for pending orders

Automatic correction of mismatched trades

The internal function SyncModifications() ensures the Slave always mirrors the Master even if values differ by a single point.

2.4 Advanced Copy Behavior Modes

The EA offers two independent synchronization models:

A. COPY_FORCE

Strict synchronization

If a trade is closed manually on the Slave, it is reopened

Ideal for prop-firms, copier networks, and managed accounts

B. COPY_SIMPLE

One-time copy

If the user modifies or closes the trade manually, the EA respects the modification

Suitable for discretionary traders

2.5 Professional Volume Management

The copier provides three high-precision volume settings:

VOL_FIXED Slave always uses a single fixed lot VOL_MULTIPLIER Lot size equals MasterLot * Multiplier VOL_EQUITY_RATIO Adaptive risk scaling

Slave Lot = MasterLot × (SlaveEquity / MasterEquity) × Multiplier

Ensures risk remains proportional across accounts and sizes

All parameters respect:

Minimum lot

Maximum lot

Lot step

2.6 Broker Safety and Stability

Crystal CopyCat Ultimate automatically handles multiple broker-side complications:

Trade allowed checks

Market open validation

Slippage control

Symbol mismatch protection

Price refreshes to avoid requotes

Cooldown mechanism for rejected trades

Pending order handling

The EA is engineered for crash-free, unattended, 24/7 operation.

2.7 High-Efficiency RAM Binary Protocol

The system encodes the following into a minimal binary file:

Master Account Number

Master Equity

Total number of trades

Full list of all active trades with symbol, ticket, volume, SL, TP, entry price, UID DNA

Last update time in milliseconds

This allows:

Zero network communication

No server dependency

Copying between multiple accounts on the same machine

Instant synchronization between multiple terminals

3. Internal Mechanics (Technical Breakdown)

3.1 UID DNA System

Each trade receives a unique ID generated from:

Symbol Name

Ticket

Timestamp

Result:

Perfect tracking

No duplication

No confusion between similar orders

3.2 Orphan Trade Cleanup

If a trade exists on Slave but not on Master:

Market orders are closed

Pending orders are deleted

Ensures Slave always mirrors Master exactly when using COPY_FORCE.

3.3 Automatic Re-entry Logic

If a trade is missing on the Slave but exists on the Master, the copier recreates it automatically using current market prices.

3.4 Trade Modification Sync

SL and TP are always matched

For pending orders, price is also matched

Prevents drift between platforms

4. Dashboards

Built-in dashboards show the real-time status:

Master Display

Broadcasting status

Channel name

Account

Update frequency

Slave Display

Master account

Master equity

Mode of copying

Connection status

Magic number tracking

5. Advantages Over Traditional Copiers

Crystal CopyCat Ultimate offers major technological advantages:

No reliance on slow text files

No terminal restarts needed

No delays during news volatility

No dependence on broker speed

No missed trades due to freeze levels

Risk scaling matches equity curves

Emits near zero CPU load

Perfect MT4 ↔ MT5 compatibility

6. Ideal For

Signal providers

Prop firm managers

Account managers

PAMM/MAM operations

Multi-account trading

Family offices

Multi-terminal setups

MT4 and MT5 cross-platform integration

Copying trades between different brokers

7. Settings Summary

Core

Master / Slave mode

Channel name

Magic number

Copy Behavior

Force Copy

Simple Copy

Volume Control

Fixed lot

Equity ratio

Multiplier mode

Execution

Maximum slippage

Auto price syncing

Cooldown for rejected trades

8. Delivery & Compatibility

Supports all brokers

Works on Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto

Multi-account unlimited copying

Fully compatible with hedging and netting environments

Optimized for terminals running 24/7 on VPS

9. Installation

Attach the EA to any chart. Select Master or Slave mode. Use the same Channel Name on all terminals. For multiple Slaves, use different Magic Numbers per chart. Ensure terminals run on the same machine (shared RAM). Begin trading on Master. The Slave(s) will duplicate instantly.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, indices, commodities, or cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. A trade copier does not guarantee profit and cannot prevent losses. Past performance of the Master account does not ensure future results. Users are responsible for managing risk according to their own trading objectives. The developer of this software is not responsible for financial losses resulting from its use.