NextGen Trade Manager AI

Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading.

Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance their precision and efficiency.

  • Test It Risk-Free in the MT4 Strategy Tester
    Download the demo version to unlock paper trading functionality. It’s the perfect way to practice your execution, test your risk management rules, and refine your strategies in a safe, simulated environment before going live.

For a complete user manual and step-by-step guide, please visit: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764217

Key Advantages:

  •  Trade in a Flash: Execute orders, set stops, and close positions with a single click.

  •  Smarter Risk Management: Automate lot sizing based on fixed risk, account balance, or equity. Validate stops against broker rules effortlessly.

  •  Built-in Protection: Automate Break-Even, activate Trailing Stops, and use partial closes to lock in profits and minimize risk.

  •  Prevent Costly Mistakes: Safety confirmations for market orders and close functions ensure you never close a trade by accident.

  •  Settings That Stick: Your custom panel setup is automatically saved per chart and symbol – a unique feature for a seamless experience.

  •  Master Your Strategy: Compatibility with the Strategy Tester allows for unlimited risk-free practice and strategy refinement.

Detailed Feature List:

  1.  Instant Trade Execution
    One-click trading for BUY and SELL market orders.
    Direct visual feedback for instant execution confirmation.

  2.  Visual Trade Planning
    Drag-and-drop lines to set pending orders (Limit/Stop) directly on the chart.
    Confirm and execute planned trades with a single click when the price is reached.

  3.  Intelligent Risk & Lot Calculation
    Choose from multiple lot sizing methods: Fixed Lots, Money Risk (e.g., $50), or Percentage Risk (e.g., 1% of account balance).
    Automatic validation of Stop Loss and Take Profit levels against broker minimums and maximums.

  4.  Advanced Trade Management
    Break-Even (BE): Move Stop Loss to entry price once a predefined profit (in points) is reached.
    Trailing Stop: Activate a dynamic Trailing Stop after the BE level is hit to protect open profits.
    Partial Close: Close 50% (or custom %) of a position with one click. The panel marks positions to prevent multiple partial closures.

  5.  Safe Close Operations
    Options to close All, Only Profitable, or Only Losing trades.
    Mandatory confirmation dialogs prevent accidental closures of multiple positions.

  6.  Customization & Compatibility
    Works on all financial instruments (Forex, Stocks, Crypto) and timeframes.
    All panel settings and positions are automatically saved per symbol and chart template.

  7.  Strategy Tester Optimized
    Test and practice your trading strategies without risk. The demo version supports manual simulation in the MT4 backtester.

    Why Choose This Trade Manager?

    This tool is designed by a trader for traders. It eliminates the friction of manual trading by replacing slow, clunky MT4 dialogs with a sleek, responsive, and intelligent panel that sits right on your chart. It’s not just a tool; it’s your professional trading assistant that helps you maintain discipline, manage risk automatically, and execute your plan with confidence.


    Important Notes

    • A functional DEMO version is available for download. Test the features in the Free Strategy Tester.

    • For the latest updates, trading tips, and real-world examples, please check my MQL5 Market Profile, News and Blog.

    • Support: I am dedicated to your success. If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact me through my MQL5 profile.


    Wishing you consistent trading and many green pips!

    Best regards,
    Bernhard




    Önerilen ürünler
    Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
    Nicolae Stelian Raiu
    Yardımcı programlar
    Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
    Double Win
    Yu Zheng Wang
    Yardımcı programlar
    Introducing the OrderManager: A Revolutionary Utility for MT4 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 4. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy.  Key Features: Risk Management: Define the risk of your trades quickly and easily, allowing you to make better decisio
    Smart EA Summary MT4
    Abderrahmane Benali
    Yardımcı programlar
    Smart EA Summary MT4 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean. Click Here for MT5 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to  99  USD   with up
    EA Arbitrage Mixed MT4
    Ruslan Pishun
    2.67 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Attention!!!   Do not try to test the EA in the Tester - it is simply impossible, because the EA opens positions on different 28 instruments. The tester is able to test only one pair. The EA uses 4 strategies, each strategy uses joint work on several currencies at the same time. The EA  uses 4 stages of control and order tracking for a step-by-step profit capture. Trading is carried out in a pair for several currencies at the same time, trading is also carried out in a group of several strate
    OrderManager MT4
    Lukas Roth
    4.71 (24)
    Yardımcı programlar
    OrderManager 'ı Tanıtıyoruz: MT4 için Devrim Niteliğinde Bir Yardımcı Program Yepyeni Order Manager yardımcı programı ile MetaTrader 4 için işlemlerinizi bir profesyonel gibi yönetin. Basitlik ve kullanım kolaylığı göz önünde bulundurularak tasarlanmış olan Order Manager, her işlemle ilişkilendirilen riski kolayca tanımlamanıza ve görselleştirmenize olanak tanır, böylece bilinçli kararlar alabilir ve ticaret stratejinizi optimize edebilirsiniz. OrderManager hakkında daha fazla bilgi için lütfen
    Market Monitor
    Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
    Yardımcı programlar
    Market Monitor – Smart Asset Performance Dashboard for MT4 Turn your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading intelligence center! Market Monitor is a powerful monitoring tool that displays, in real time, the most relevant performance metrics of each symbol being traded — helping you make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions. What Does This Indicator Do? Market Monitor scans all open and historical orders, consolidates the data by symbol, and displays everything in visual pa
    Ichimoku Waves Meter vm IT
    Ichimoku sp z o.o.
    Yardımcı programlar
    The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
    GridProfit
    Hafis Mohamed Yacine
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Grid Profit  Grid Profit EA Working with all pairs. TimeFrame - 5-15-30-1H Minimum Deposit Recommended : $1000 USD lot 0.01  Grid Profit EA  V 1.00  would probably come about in the event the volatility to your commodity begins to diminish. In the case some sort of examine benefits are generally in the beginning to travel sideways, that ATR profit would probably figure out how to drop off of. This can trigger that trailing terminate to travel in excess since examine benefits began to be way
    Quant Fleet MT4
    Timo Roth
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtım:   Quant Fleet MT4 2.0 Quant Fleet, USDJPY paritesinde beş bağımsız strateji kullanarak geniş çaplı bir çeşitlendirme sunar. Quant Fleet MT5 1.0 sürümüne kıyasla fark, performansı destekleyen altı alt-stratejinin eklenmiş olmasıdır. Lansman promosyonu: İlk 20 kopya satıldıktan sonra fiyat artacaktır. Herkese açık grup:   Join Dokümantasyon ve hazır ayarlar:   click here Sinyal:   click here Temel özellikler: Kolay kurulum: Sadece birkaç adımda hazır—algoritmayı USDJPY grafiğine sü
    Copy Mt4 to Mt4 and Mt5
    Mikhail Mitin
    2.6 (5)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Excellent   Multiplatform   Copier of deals. I use it regularly on VPS (copy from Mt5 to Mt4). Multiplatform : copying from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4; copying from   MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5; copying from   MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4; copying from   MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5. Modes: master   - the current terminal is   source   of trades (deals are copied from it); slave   - the current terminal is the   receiver   of trades (trades are copied to it). from myself  - mode "deals mu
    Highway Signal Display Dashboard
    Gbenga Ayodele
    Yardımcı programlar
    This Dashboard displays signals in grid view for the 28 major fx currency pairs. It is Mainly used for forex scalping in between 10 to 20 pips maximum and can be used on major trend market decisions. It Uses mainly Moving average and does not give false signal. All you need to note is the point in the grid where the signal occurs.  A beep sound is heard whenever there is a new signal and it will be displayedat the top of the chart.
    FX28 Trader
    Tsvetan Tsvetanov
    5 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    FX28 Trader Dashboard Tanıtımı - Sizin için Ticaret Yöneticiniz FX28 Trader Dashboard ile Forex ticaretinizi yeni zirvelere taşıyacak kapsamlı ve sezgisel bir ticaret yöneticisini keşfedin. Deneyimli bir tüccar olun veya finansal yolculuğunuza yeni başlayan biri olun, bu güçlü araç, ticaret faaliyetlerinizi basitleştirmek ve karar alma sürecinizi geliştirmek için tasarlanmıştır. Ana Özellikler: Kullanıcı Dostu Arayüz: FX28 Trader Dashboard, tüm ticaret seviyelerine uygun kullanıcı dostu bir ara
    Trades Time Manager
    Omar Alkassar
    Yardımcı programlar
    Devrim niteliğindeki İşlemler Zaman Yöneticisi ile işlem rutininizin kontrolünü zahmetsizce elinize alın. Bu güçlü araç, belirlenen zamanlarda emir gerçekleştirmeyi otomatikleştirerek alım satım yaklaşımınızı dönüştürür. Satın alma işleminden emir belirlemeye kadar çeşitli ticaret eylemleri için manuel müdahale olmadan kişiselleştirilmiş görev listeleri oluşturun. Trades Time Manager Kurulum ve Girdiler Kılavuzu EA hakkında bildirim almak istiyorsanız, URL'mizi MT4/MT5 terminaline ekleyin (ekran
    Rocket Tool
    AppTechGo
    Yardımcı programlar
    A   rocket   (from   Italian :   rocchetto ,   lit. 'bobbin/spool') [nb 1] [1]   is a   projectile   that   spacecraft ,   aircraft   or other   vehicles   use to obtain   thrust   from a   rocket engine . Rocket engine exhaust is formed entirely from   propellant   carried within the rocket. [2]   Rocket engines work by   action and reaction   and push rockets forward simply by expelling their exhaust in the opposite direction at high speed, and can therefore work in the   vacuum   of space. In
    Super Hedge Modus
    Antonis Michos
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    VERY IMPORTANT: Before you purchase-test this EA : DOWNLOAD history of pair in 1M Use spread below 30 point. You must have a HEDGE BROKER that allows more than 300 orders at the same time in one account.(contact me if you do not know any .) Super Hedge Modus Multipair function => If you run more than 1 pair in same account and you DO NOT CHANGE the magic numbers, the EA will manage all trades as one pair! Of course if you set different magic numbers the pairs will trade separately. About S
    Ichimoku waves meter vm JP
    Ichimoku sp z o.o.
    Yardımcı programlar
    The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
    FREE
    Telegram to Discord
    Yassine El Maamouni Rahali
    Yardımcı programlar
    Streamline your trading communication with our Telegram to Discord Trade Forwarder, a powerful Python-based tool designed for traders who want to effortlessly share trade information from Telegram to Discord. No more tedious copy-pasting—our software automates the process, ensuring that every crucial message, image, or video is seamlessly forwarded to your Discord community. Key Features: Effortless Trade Sharing: Instantly share trade updates, images, and videos from your Telegram channels to
    KFX Trade Manager
    Joe Christopher Ramirez
    Yardımcı programlar
    Introducing the "KFX Trade Manager" expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), a comprehensive solution for advanced trade management and risk control. This powerful tool is designed to enhance your trading experience by automating various aspects of order handling, profit optimization, and alert notifications. With the "KFX Trade Manager," you can take your trading to the next level and streamline your operations for improved efficiency and better risk management. Key Features: Trade Management Set
    Excel ProTrading Analytics
    Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
    Yardımcı programlar
    Exclusive deal: 40% discount for limited period. Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this   all-in-one   solution:   Trade History Exporter   +   Pro Excel Trading Dashboard . Whether you're trading manually or using Expert Advisors (EAs), this powerful tool allows you to analyze, optimize, and improve your performance with professional-grade metrics and interactive dashboards. With the Pro Excel Dashboard, you can deeply analyze your trade history—manual or algorithmic—and
    Chat Ai MT4
    Indra Maulana
    Yardımcı programlar
    Friends, this tool does not work in backtesting and you must run it live. Chat Ai assistant a versatile and intelligent AI assistant Talk to the AI, get advice from it, give it orders Can be used in all charts, time frames, symbols, markets and... With a very simple interface This tool is an artificial intelligence assistant that you can chat with. You can give him different commands. for example: Tell him to open a buy order for you. Or tell him to close your sales deals Or tell it to change
    Market View MT4
    Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
    5 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Definition : Market View is a dashboard (scanner) to view price graphs of all symbols and all timeframes at a glance. The utility is designed user friendly and added a wide range of customization options. Main features of Market View : Visual settings window on the chart Customizable list of symbols and timeframes Different shapes : Real Candles, Schematic Candles, Arrows Customizable number of candles Changeable size of dashboard (scanner) Highlight timeframes with gaps on candles Open approp
    DrawDown Limiter MT4
    Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
    5 (8)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
    CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner v10
    Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
    Yardımcı programlar
    CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 - Professional Pattern Scanner Overview The CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 is an advanced multi-symbol Expert Advisor developed by Helios Technologies that specializes in detecting and trading CRT (Consolidation-Manipulation-Distribution) patterns with intelligent trend alignment. This EA combines institutional trading concepts with smart signal management to provide high-probability trading opportunities across multiple markets. Key Features Trend-Aligned Sig
    News Catcher Pro
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4 (8)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    News Catcher Pro is a mean-reversion strategy that uses intraday seasonal volatility patterns caused by high-impact news events. It enters the market at a certain time shortly before a high-impact news event occurs . It does not trade frequently! Supported currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP Recommended timeframe: M5 MT5 version can be found here EA is   FIFO compatible To backtest the EA you should download the news events data file ' NewsEvents.txt ' and copy it to the common MT4/5 direc
    Killer EurUsd
    Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Killer EurUSD v2.0 The "Killer EurUSD" EA is an automated trading system developed specifically for trading the EUR/USD currency pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This Expert Advisor incorporates a strategy based on exponential moving averages (EMAs) with risk management. Technical Features: Technical Indicators: Uses two main EMAs (10 and 200 periods) for trend identification. Capital Management: Fixed lot system with martingale multiplier (2.0x). Risk Control: Configurable distance betwee
    Clos Profit
    Ivan Petrov
    Yardımcı programlar
    close all profitable orders The set contains scripts for different purposes, facilitating work in the MetaTrader 4 terminal. If necessary, a screen is provided for some scripts. Before working on a real account, check (on a demo account) whether the required script responds to your tasks (for example, there is a script for opening five orders at the same time, by default the lot is set to 10; so that you do not accidentally open five positions with a total volume of 50 lots - be attentive))) Use
    Click Trade Manager
    Hispraise Chinedum Abraham
    5 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Click trade manager şimdiye kadarki en iyi ürünümüz! Hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel prop firması tüccarları için en iyi çözüm! FTMO/MFF prop firmanızı veya kişisel hesaplarınızı düşüş limitlerini ihlal etmekten koruyun. EA tüm işlemleri otomatik olarak kapatır, böylece düşüş sınırlarınıza asla ulaşmazlar. Bir işlemin düşüş limitinizi aşması durumunda sizi uyarır. Kâr hedefinize ulaşıldığında işlemleri otomatik olarak kapatır. Sihirli sayıları komisyoncudan gizlemek için ayarlanabilir.
    Risk And Trade Manager
    Waseem Ejaz
    Yardımcı programlar
    THIS PRODUCT CAN NOT BE TEST IN STRATEGY TESTER. PLEASE TRY DEMO VERSION: https: //www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58082 FIRST 10 COPIES AT 30 USD, NEXT PRICE WOULD BE 50 USD RISK AND TRADE MANAGER RISK AND TRADE MANAGER   is an advanced trading panel designed for manual trading.   Utility helps to manage trades effectively and efficiently with a single click. MAIN FEATURES Convert and display Stop Loss (SL)   Pips into % and amount to view the clear picture of the trades if SL hits. Fund alloca
    News Trade EA MT4
    Konstantin Kulikov
    4.38 (16)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Birkaç yıldır kullandığım çok yararlı bir robotu tanıtıyorum. Hem yarı otomatik hem de tam otomatik modlarda kullanılabilir. Program, ekonomik takvim haberlerinde esnek ticaret ayarlarını içeriyor. Stratejiler test cihazında kontrol edilemez. Sadece gerçek bir iş. Terminal ayarlarında, haberler sitesini izin verilen URL'ler listesine eklemeniz gerekir. Servisler > Araçlar > Danışmanlar'a tıklayın. "Aşağıdaki URL'ler için WebRequest'e İzin Ver:" kutucuğunu işaretle. Aşağıdakini ekleyin (boşluğu
    EUR 4 of 8 MT4
    Tomas Michalek
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Plug & Play portfolio - series of high-quality EURUSD H1 strategies for maximized success. The 4th out of 8 strategies  portfolio set.  Each EA works well as a standalone, works even better as portfolio. Triple tested  - backtest,   robustness tests , portfolio correlation. Uses a well-known   CCI indicator   combined with an   ADX indicator. Why to buy Fully automatic EA with really easy set-up. Only risk amount to be set and you are good to go. Developed using genetic algorithms on 'in sampl
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Trade Assistant MT4
    Evgeniy Kravchenko
    4.44 (187)
    Yardımcı programlar
    It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
    Gann Model Forecast
    Kirill Borovskii
    5 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
    Forex Trade Manager MT4
    InvestSoft
    4.98 (414)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
    Telegram To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    4.95 (40)
    Yardımcı programlar
    The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
    Telegram To MT4 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    4.2 (5)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
    Trade Copier Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    4.54 (13)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
    Custom Alerts AIO MT4
    Daniel Stein
    Yardımcı programlar
    Custom Alerts AIO: Tüm Piyasaları Takip Et — Hiçbir Kurulum Gerekmez Genel Bakış Custom Alerts AIO , hiçbir ek yapılandırma gerektirmeyen, kullanıma hazır bir piyasa izleme çözümüdür. Gerekli tüm göstergeler — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — iç yapısına gömülüdür. Grafik görüntülemesi olmadan çalışır, bu da onu sessiz ve verimli bir şekilde gerçek zamanlı alarm üretimi için mükemmel hale getirir. Brokerınızın sunduğu tüm varlık sınıflarını destekler: Forex, Metaller, End
    Telegram Signal pro
    Sara Sabaghi
    4.86 (7)
    Yardımcı programlar
    What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on your
    Averaging Helper
    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (2)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Ortalama Yardımcısı - Bu tür bir işlem yardımcı aracı, daha önce kârsız pozisyonlarınızın ortalamasını iki teknik kullanarak çıkarmanıza yardımcı olacaktır: standart ortalama trende göre pozisyonların açılmasıyla korunma Yardımcı program, hem alım hem de satım için aynı anda farklı yönlerde birden fazla açık pozisyonu sıralama yeteneğine sahiptir   . Örneğin, 1 pozisyonu bir satış için, ikincisini bir alım için açtınız ve ikisi de kârsız veya biri kârsız, diğeri kârlı ancak yeterli değil ve işle
    EasyInsight AIO MT4
    Alain Verleyen
    3 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
    Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
    Runwise Limited
    4.75 (4)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
    Zone Trader MT4
    LEE SAMSON
    5 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
    RedFox Copier Pro
    Rui Manh Tien
    4.7 (10)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
    Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro MT4
    Eda Kaya
    Yardımcı programlar
    Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro in MetaTrader 4 The Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro in MetaTrader 4 is a purpose-built solution featuring professional-grade functionality for prop-firm traders on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This tool grants Forex traders fine-tuned control over risk and position sizing, promoting capital preservation and consistent profitability. The Prop Account Protector Expert Advisor, engineered for multi-symbol use with modular design, enables comprehen
    DFGX Dashboard
    Tsvetan Tsvetanov
    5 (2)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
    Mentfx Mmanage
    Anton Jere Calmes
    5 (15)
    Yardımcı programlar
    The added video will show you the full functionality, effectiveness, and simplicity of this trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool c
    Remote Trade Copier MT4
    Rashed Samir
    5 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
    Forward Alert To Telegram
    Trinh Dat
    4.7 (10)
    Yardımcı programlar
    The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
    Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    4.33 (15)
    Yardımcı programlar
    This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
    Discord To MT4 Receiver
    Levi Dane Benjamin
    5 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan Sinyal Kopyalayın (   Bot Token veya Yönetici İzinleri gerekmiyor  düz MT4'ünüze. Kullanıcıyı düşünerek tasarlanmış ve ihtiyacınız olan birçok özellik sunmaktadır Bu ürün, kullanımı kolay ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Telegram Sürümü Demo versiyonunu denemek istiyorsanız, Kullanıcı Kılavuzuna bakın. Discord'tan MT4'e gönder
    Discord To MT4 Copier
    Trinh Dat
    5 (4)
    Yardımcı programlar
    The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
    PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    5 (2)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
    BBMA Oma Ally Signals Scanner
    Moch Ramdhan
    1 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    BBMA Oma Ally Signals Scanner (BBMA Oma Ally Analyzer Dashboard EA) This is a multi-pair and multi scanner dashboard to find the key signal of BBMA Oma Ally Strategy BBMA consists of the use of 2 indicators: Moving Averages Bollinger Bands BBMA consists of many types of entries: Reentry Extreme Rejection EMA50 GAP (EMA50 to Upper/Lower BB) MHV Full Setup (CSE>TPW>MHV>Direction>Reentry) There are many multi timeframe signals based on this strategy. RRE (Reentry - Reentry - Extreme) REE (Reentry
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
    Vu Trung Kien
    3.86 (7)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
    Click and Go Trade Manager
    Victor Christiaanse
    5 (8)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Click and Go Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for seamless trading execution. With a simple click on the chart, you can effortlessly define your stop loss, entry price, and target levels. No more hassle of inputting values manually - it's made incredibly intuitive and easy. Embedded risk management is a key feature of our Trade Manager. We understand the importance of protecting your investments, which is why the Click and Go Trade Manager incorporates risk management. When placing orders,
    Ultimate MT4 to Telegram
    BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
    Yardımcı programlar
    Ultimate MT4 to Telegram (UMT) sends controlled trades (via symbol, magic, comment) to your telegram channel. It sends open and closed trades, including pending orders and TP/SL modifications, along with chart screenshots, to any telegram channel. Additionally, you can send trade reports of open trades and summary profit/pip reports for day, week, or month. You can customize the design of the trade actions or reports with variables and emoticons.  A beautiful panel allows you to visualize all t
    Goldmine Train MT4 version 1
    Ka Yiu Wong
    Yardımcı programlar
    ******************************* ***************** ********************** ***************** ********************** ************************* GoldMine Train, Altın için bir Trend ticaret stratejisi EA'dır. Operatör ana trend yönünü belirler ve Train'e gitmesini söyler. Train sürekli olarak bu yönde AL/SAT yapacaktır. Lot hacmi Hesap Bakiyesine ve önceden ayarlanmış Kaldıraç oranına bağlı olacaktır. Operatör trend yönünü değiştirdiğinde Train duracak ve karı kilitleyecektir. Kullanıcı, grafik
    Multiple Orders
    Opengates Success International
    5 (1)
    Yardımcı programlar
    MULTIPLE ORDERS UTILITY Multiple Orders Utility, küçük fiyat hareketleriyle kolayca kâr elde etmeyi sağlamak ve her şeyi elde etmek için uzun mesafeye gitmeye gerek kalmaması amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu yardımcı araç, kullanıcı tarafından belirtilen miktar kadar — veya brokerinizin izin verdiği kadar — aynı para birimi çifti ve aynı yönde eşzamanlı olarak birden fazla emir açar. Bunun arkasındaki fikir şudur: Kısa sürede ulaşılması muhtemel olmayan veya gerçekçi olmayan 100–200 pip peşinden ko
    TPSpro Trade PRO
    Roman Podpora
    4.67 (6)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Belirli bir stop loss seviyesine göre pozisyon boyutunu veya riski anında hesaplayabilen bir araç, hem profesyonel hem de acemi yatırımcılar için kritik öneme sahiptir. TRADE PRO işlem yardımcı programı, zamana duyarlı ve değişken piyasalarda karar vermenize yardımcı olarak hızlı ve doğru hesaplamalar sağlar. Ek kurulum malzemeleri Uygulama kılavuzu       – Deneme sürümünü indirin       MT4       -       MT5 MT5 SÜRÜMÜ Ana fonksiyonları: Orijinal. Basit. Etkili. Ana işlem panelinin orijinal ve
    EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
    Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
    5 (2)
    Yardımcı programlar
    EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatibility - Works with almost all signal formats Multi-Channel & Multi-MT4 Support - Copy signals from multiple Telegram chan
    Yazarın diğer ürünleri
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    5 (6)
    Göstergeler
    Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
    Currency Strength Exotics
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.88 (32)
    Göstergeler
    ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
    Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.79 (98)
    Göstergeler
    Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
    Advanced Supply Demand
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (296)
    Göstergeler
    CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
    GOLD Impulse with Alert
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.64 (11)
    Göstergeler
    Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
    Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (487)
    Göstergeler
    ŞU ANDA %31 INDIRIMLI !!! Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve gizli bir formül ekledik. Yalnızca BİR grafikle 28 döviz çiftinin tümü için Uyarılar verir. Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin! Yeni temel algoritmalar üzerine inşa edilen bu sistem, potansiyel işlemlerin
    Advanced Supply Demand MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.5 (14)
    Göstergeler
    Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
    Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.8 (20)
    Göstergeler
    Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Bu gösterge paneli, birden fazla sembol ve 9 zaman dilimine kadar çalışan çok güçlü bir yazılım parçasıdır. Ana göstergemize dayanmaktadır (En iyi yorumlar: Advanced Supply Demand ).     Gösterge paneli harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gösterir:    Bölge mukavemet derecesi dahil filtrelenmiş Arz ve Talep değerleri, Bölgelere/ve bölgeler içindeki pip mesafeleri, İç içe geçmiş bölgeleri vurgular, Tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde seçilen semboller için 4 çeşit uyarı verir. Kişisel
    Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.91 (656)
    Göstergeler
    ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu: buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özen
    Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    5 (3)
    Göstergeler
    Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu:   buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özenti klonunu almayın.
    Advanced Currency Impulse with Alert MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    5 (1)
    Göstergeler
    Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve gizli bir formül ekledik. Yalnızca BİR grafikle 28 döviz çiftinin tümü için Uyarılar verir. Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin! Yeni temel algoritmalar üzerine inşa edilen bu sistem, potansiyel işlemlerin belirlenmesini ve onaylanma
    Advanced Accumulated Currency Volume
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.54 (48)
    Göstergeler
    ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü yeni bir formülle birlikte bir dizi tescilli özelliği bir araya getirdik. Gelişmiş Birikmiş Döviz Hacmi Göstergesi, ana 28 Forex çifti için uzmanlaşmıştır ve tüm zaman dilimlerinde çalışır. Tek bir grafik üzerinde AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD ve USD'nin tüm döviz hacmini (C-Hacmi) çıkaran yeni bir formüldür. Bu, ticarette büyük bir avantajdır. Hacim tüccar
    TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    3.91 (22)
    Göstergeler
    ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI !!! Bu gösterge, her iki ana göstergemizin ( Advanced Currency Strength 28  &   Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT )  süper bir kombinasyonudur. TICK-UNITS için Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini ve 28 Forex çifti için uyarı sinyallerini gösterir. 11 farklı Tick-Unit kullanılabilir. Bunlar 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20 ve 30 Saniyedir. Alt penceredeki Tick-Unit çubuğu, saniyenin zamanlayıcısı içinde en az 1 tik olduğunda gösterilecek ve sola kaydırılacaktır.  Yalnızca BİR
    My Trades in Pips
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.83 (18)
    Yardımcı programlar
    Kaçırmak istemeyeceğiniz bir ticaret aracı. Gösterge, grafikteki tüm işlemleri / işlemleri bağlı olduğu sembolle görüntüler. Kar veya zarardaki pip sayısını yazdırır. Seçime göre, daha iyi analiz için alt pencerelerden dikey bir çizgi yazdırır. PRO sürümünü de buradan kontrol edin: Ticaret Geçmişim PRO https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50206 Ayrıca, para yatırma para birimindeki işlemlerin toplam sonucu ve toplam pip hakkında bilgi ekler. Yalnızca günün işlemlerini göstermeyi veya yalnı
    FREE
    My Trade History PRO
    Bernhard Schweigert
    5 (3)
    Yardımcı programlar
    ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIM !! Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! İşlemlerinizi gözden geçirmek, başarılı bir tüccar olmanın ilk adımıdır. Başarılı tüccarlar, ticaret performanslarını düzenli olarak gözden geçirme alışkanlığına sahiptir. Bu araç tam da bunu yapmanıza yardımcı olacaktır. İnceleme süreci, ticaretinizi izlemek için bu araçla en etkili olacaktır. Manuel işlemlerinizi veya EA'nızın işlemlerini analiz edin. 3 genel görünümü kullanın. Arasında geçiş yapmak için düğm
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt