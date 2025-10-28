Highway Signal Display Dashboard

This Dashboard displays signals in grid view for the 28 major fx currency pairs. It is Mainly used for forex scalping in between 10 to 20 pips maximum and can be used on major trend market decisions.

It Uses mainly Moving average and does not give false signal.

All you need to note is the point in the grid where the signal occurs.

A beep sound is heard whenever there is a new signal and it will be displayedat the top of the chart.