Top Gun Oscillators

Note: New in 1.6: the indicator now exports the trade signal (but not displayed). Go long with light blue. Go short with red. Exit otherwise. Signal to be imported to your EA using iCustom.

This indicator provides Best of the Best linear filter momentum oscillators that I am aware of (Low Pass Differentiators, LPD's) . All of them are  recent developments by this developer, or other researchers. The oscillator line is the first buffer of the indicator, and can be called  in other indicators or EA's by iCustoms.

In my previous indicator True Momentum, I briefly described the characteristics of a true momentum oscillator and exposed the weakness of some of the ones used in technical analysis. The oscillator in that indicators was the Biquad LPD, where it was shown to be better than the MACD, but it was not claimed to be the optimal momentum oscillator (hoping there was no misunderstanding).  Some of the other oscillators provided here might surpass the performance of the Biquad, as will be shown in this description. The equations  for calculating the filters  are provided when its is straightforward to do so.This indicator is meant to be educational, as well as being of high utility. So let us dispel some more myths encountered in the field of Technical Analysis. Unfortunately, there are numerous misconceptions in this field, and many times claims are made without proof, or even a proper understanding. We will concentrate here on claims dealing with momentum, they are:

1- The conventional indicator "Momentum Oscillator", being the difference (or ratio) between the the current price and the price p- periods has already been falsified in my preprint here . Momentum is not calculated as the difference in price.

2. Although the MACD possesses some of the required features to fit the description of a momentum oscillator (see my pre-print), this is by accident - not by design. It is not in general  true that momentum can be defined as the difference between a fast moving average and a slow moving average. 

3. The claim that momentum oscillators are leading indicators needs  clarification. The terms "leading" or "lagging" have very specific meanings in the mathematics of oscillations, and in physics. The output of a digital filter always lags the input, as necessitated by the principle of causality. So what is really meant by the MACD, for example, being a leading indicator? Momentum is a quantity related to motion and its direction.As a momentum oscillator, the most important information it can provide is the direction of price. A positive MACD ought to indicate increasing price, while negative means decreasing price. Since price changing direction is one of the most important factor in trading decisions, then the zero-crossing of the MACD line, which supposedly means price changing direction, ought to be the the most important piece of information from this indicator. But if you pay attention to all zero crossings of the MACD (use long periods to minimise volatility effects), you will find that they are always delayed relative to the the price reversal visible on the price chart. They never lead. But the claim of technical analysts is that the VALUE REVERSAL of the oscillator happens before the reversal of price. This could happen, but without certainty. When we consider the reversal of a proper momentum oscillator, we are investigating the acceleration (or deceleration) of price. It is true that acceleration determines the price motion after an interval in time, at the assumption the acceleration is constant or not changing very much - but this is seldom the case. Anyway, the momentum oscillator should be of high quality and very low noise to discern acceleration. But the main MACD line crossing the 9 period signal line is not high quality.

3. A true momentum oscillator does not represent the price itself, rather, it represents the change in the price. So trying to read into the price trend from the momentum oscillator is wrong in principle. The reason that there is remnant info of the trend (like tops or bottoms) has to do with the the "leakage" of the filter. All this info should have been removed by the momentum oscillator. Consider the filter having the near perfect frequency response shown in screenshot 2, this filter was designed by Matlab's Filter Design App in the Signal Processing utility. The oscillator given by this filter is shown in screenshot 3,  Only smooth curving lines are visible, there is no information about trend. But notice how much lagging this oscillator is relative to the price itself. It has a perfect momentum oscillator shape, but it is useless because of the large lag. Those who try to read  the trend from a momentum oscillator are milking the sickly cow. (This does not apply to my Biquad High Pass Filter , whose purpose is to accentuate divergences and small/medium range trends, or to the RSI for example, because the RSI is not a momentum oscillator as erroneously considered, but is a high pass filter detrender).

4. Because trend-following is meaningless for a momentum oscillator, and because all tops and bottoms should disappear in a good oscillator, then it follows that following divergences is not a good practice. Again, here one is trying to read from undiscarded refuse.

5. Does the slope of a moving average indicate momentum ?  Yes !  But the moving average (or low pass filter) must satisfy the crucial condition of having flat pass-bands in its magnitude frequency response. For example, none of the  standard averages  SMA, EMA or LWMA have flat passbands. If you have the time, please install and play with my  Quick n Dirty Frequency Response indicator

The take from this discussion is this: Only zero crossings and oscillator value reversals have a well established meaning. If the momentum oscillator is of high quality (i.e.  linear frequency rise, low noise, and low lag.), then  it becomes an effective tool for trading.


In presenting the momentum oscillators of this indicator, we will use the Biquad LPD as a reference for comparison. The screen shots display the magnitude and group delay response of each of the oscillator of this indicator compared to the reference biquad. All periods and settings are selected to give a response similar to the MACD(12,26). But the  actual best parameters  for each filter are of course a subject of optimisation. The response of the MACD and Awesome oscillator have been disclosed in my previous product True Momentum

Now !  Which one is best ?!  Obviously, they are all superior to MACD and Awsome oscillator at suppressing high frequency volatility. And this does not come at a cost in lag.  However, when the five are compared to each other, a trade off is seen. Maybe MTEMA offers the best plot compared with the biquad. But my personal favorites are WULF's and my own Recursive Linear Phase. These are the only two possessing a linear phase response (straight GD line). This is a requirement for a perfect reconstruction of momentum.

CAUTION: Please know there is a great difference between having a good trading tool, and actually winning trades based on its signals.

And trade only with money you can spare losing.  Good Luck !









Artialberta
730
Artialberta 2025.04.03 15:55 
 

Intéressant.

lisi 7887
1534
lisi 7887 2023.02.17 16:05 
 

Thank you! You are the best!!!

True Momentum
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
5 (6)
Göstergeler
This indicator represents a genuine momentum oscillator according to the true definition of "Momentum", and as realised by the techniques of digital filtering. ( Note : download a complete set of true momentum oscillators  here ). A scholarly paper on the subject   by the current developer can be found here , but in this description we shall borrow only the minimum of conceptual and mathematical framework needed. In the process, we expose some long-held myths about indicators supposedly measurin
FREE
Discrete Fourier Transform of Price
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Göstergeler
This indicator is a useful tool for visualising cyclic components in price. It calculates the Discrete Fourier Transform (DFT) of a price chart data segment selected by the user. It displays the cycles, the spectrum and the synthesised signal in a separate window.  The indicator is intended as a learning tool only, being unsuitable for providing actual trade signals. Download the file -  it is a free toy. Play with it to understand how signals can be transformed by controlling their cyclic comp
FREE
Price Change Distributions
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Göstergeler
This indicator demonstrates that the price change of financial instruments is NOT a random walk process, as advocated by the "Random Walk Hypothesis", and as popularised by the bestselling book "A Random Walk Down Wall Street". I wish that were the case!  It is shown here that the real situation with price change is actually much worse than a random walk process!  Deceptive market psychology, and the bulls-bears tug of war, stack up the odds against traders in all instruments, and all time frame
FREE
High Pass Filter Trading Signal
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Göstergeler
Latest Changes in 1.6 :  Added Signal Modes input. Mode 1 : HPF positive go long blue, HPF negative go short red. Mode 2 : slow envelope only, HPF above upper envelope go long blue, HPF below lower envelope go short red. Mode 3 : HPF above both upper envelopes - go long blue, HPF below both lower envelopes go short red. Mode 4 : Go long blue if HPF crosses above upper slow, but fast upper should be below slow upper at the time, exit when HPF crosses below upper fast, reverse logic for short red
FREE
Quick n Dirty Frequency Response
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Göstergeler
This indicator does not process the price chart data and does not provide trading signals. Instead, it is  an application to compute and display the frequency response of many conventional indicators. Moving averages like the SMA, LWMA and EMA, and  oscillators like the MACD, CCI, Awsome Osc, all have the form of digital filters. Electronic engineers use a special method to characterise the performance of these filters by studying their frequency response. Two important quantities of the freque
FREE
High Pass Filter Candlesticks
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Göstergeler
This indicator applies the  biquad high pass filter to the price-chart data, and displays the filter output for the OHLC as candlesticks. The candlesticks corresponds to the actual calculations of the filter value  during the formation of each price bar (not from all historical highs lows or closes). The shape of the bars therefore corresponds directly to the shape of each price bar. High pass filters are an underappreciated type of oscillator that are seldom used in technical analysis in the st
FREE
Volatility Limit Trend
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Göstergeler
Volatility Limit Trend Indicator (VLT), an original indicator by this developer,  is a trend indicator based on setting a fixed volatility limit as a percentage of price. Volatile price is allowed to wander between two channel lines defining the fixed volatility about a central line. The price crossing one of the channel lines defines an exceeding of the allowed volatility, and ushering in one of two situation : either a continuation or a reversal of trend. The first buffer of the indicator (not
FREE
Commodity Channel Index Corrected
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
5 (1)
Göstergeler
This indicator resolves an unrecognised defect in the Commodity Channel Index Oscillator (CCI). The CCI is based on a high pass filter calculated by subtracting the p-period simple moving average of a price signal (usually typical value) from the price signal itself. Then, the result is divided by the absolute mean deviation of the same period. The frequency response of a signal minus its simple moving average is shown in the first screen shot (in Blue). (see my free indicator : Q n D Frequency
FREE
Jerk Indicator
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
5 (1)
Göstergeler
In physics, "Jerk" is the third time-derivative of position, with acceleration being the second derivative and velocity the first derivative. In technical analysis, the first derivative of price is the price momentum, with the second derivative,acceleration, being seldom used and the third derivative virtually unknown. The magnitude frequency response of a digital differentiator is a positive-slope straight line passing through zero frequency. Therefore, every instance of a digital signal differ
FREE
Price Rectifier Signals
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Göstergeler
This indicator provides trading signals based on the polarity of the dynamical parameters of two digital signals. The dynamical parameters (momentum-acceleration) are derived by applying a high quality momentum oscillator, MTEMA LPD ( see Top Gun Oscillators ) to two digital signals. The MTEMA momentum oscillator is first applied to the price itself. Then, a rectification procedure is applied to the price based on the signals from the momentum oscillator yielding a rectified price signal. This s
FREE
High Time Frame Relative Strength Index
Safwan Rushdi Khalil Arekat
Göstergeler
MUST READ CAUTION BEFORE PURCHASE This  one-of-a-kind indicator displays the instantaneous high resolution High Time Frame Relative Strength Index  (HTF RSI), where  up to three higher time-frame RSI's can be displayed simultaneously on the current chart. The indicator differs drastically from previous multi-time-frame RSI indicators in that it displays  the high resolution bar-by-bar calculation of the HTF RSI - and not just the discrete values at the HTF bar closings. This allows for earlier
