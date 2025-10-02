PnL Calendar MT4

PnL Calendar ... analyse to profit

A robust trading management suite with advanced risk analysis, real-time monitoring, and comprehensive performance tracking for serious Meta Traders.

See your trading results organized like a calendar. Identify which days, weeks, and months are profitable. Monitor all open positions in real-time with professional risk metrics at a glance.

*** Analysis utility - does not execute, modify, or close trades ***

### Key Features ###



P&L Calendar Panel

Monthly calendar view with day-wise and week-wise profit breakdowns

Annual analysis with quarterly and semi-annual totals

Toggle between P&L Amount and Win Ratio display modes

Real-time updates with live trading integration

Professional Risk Analysis Dashboard

Portfolio Exposure monitoring with leverage analysis

Equity Drawdown tracking from historical peaks

Profit Factor assessment for strategy evaluation

Consecutive Loss monitoring with historical context

Consistency Ratio for trade reliability measurement

Holding Time analysis with automatic style categorization

Weighted risk scoring (0-100) with five-bar visual indicator

Professional color coding: Green (excellent) to Red (critical)

Account Information Panel

Balance, Equity, and Margin with smart threshold warnings

Multi-timeframe P&L summary (year/month/week/daily)

Start-of-day equity calculations with overnight gap adjustments

Customizable margin alerts with percentage-based coloring

Modern interface with enhanced visual hierarchy

Symbols Management

Real-time profit breakdown by symbol

Preferred symbols sets functionality

One-click symbol switching for multi-instrument analysis

Performance analytics across different instruments

Open Trades Management

Detailed position analysis with P&L, swap, and distance data

Symbol-based organization with portfolio overview

Advanced chart integration with visual trade lines

Multiple display options: horizontal lines, time-based lines, background shading

Average price calculations for grouped positions

Professional Export Tools

Incremental history downloads with smart duplicate prevention

Multiple delimiter options (comma/exclamation/pipe) for Excel integration

Complete trade data export with comprehensive details

Chart-based closed trade review with customizable styling

Full MQL5 optimization with MQL4 compatibility

Enhanced memory management with intelligent caching

Native MetaTrader panel integration

Cross-platform consistency

Daily risk assessment and portfolio monitoring

Strategic performance analysis and optimization

Professional trade journaling and documentation

Facilitates Regulatory compliance and audit trail maintenance

Technical SpecificationsProfessional Applications

Transforms basic profit tracking into professional-grade trading analytics with comprehensive risk management and performance optimization tools.

*** You can't improve what you don't measure ***



***********************************************************



### Resources & Support ###

Documentation with usage instructions: PnL Calendar User Guide

Other Platform: Also available for MetaTrader 5

Support: Contact through MQL5 private messaging for assistance





### What It Doesn't Do ###

Please note that PnL Calendar

Does not work with Strategy Tester. Downloads can be tested on live or demo accounts only.

Does not execute, modify, or close trades

Does not provide trading signals or investment recommendations

Does not send data externally





### Disclaimer ###

Analysis tool only - past performance does not guarantee future results

Data accuracy depends on broker-provided trade history

Information provided for analytical purposes, not financial advice

Users responsible for independent verification of critical data

Developer not liable for trading losses or data interpretation errors

Always consult qualified financial professionals before trading decisions







