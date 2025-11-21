Market structure indicator bos choch for MT5

Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT5

The Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) is an ICT-style tool built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It identifies both primary and secondary Change of Character (CHOCH) events and Breaks of Structure (BOS) across multiple levels, making it highly valuable for ICT and Smart Money traders.

By simplifying the analysis of price behavior, this indicator enhances market structure interpretation and helps traders identify more accurate trading opportunities.

 

Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) Overview

Below is a summary of the key specifications of this indicator:

Category

ICT - Smart Money - Liquidity

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Continuation - Strength - Breakout

Timeframe

Multi-Time Frame

Trading Style

Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday Trading

Markets

Forex - Stocks - Indices

 

Indicator at a Glance

The Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) is a crucial resource for ICT traders focused on detailed market structure analysis.

It accurately identifies Change of Character (CHOCH) zones—both major and minor shifts—while also marking Breaks of Structure (BOS) for improved clarity of price direction. These visual elements offer traders deeper insights into trend behavior, supporting more confident and informed decision-making.

 

Bullish Change of Character

On a 1-hour Gold chart, the indicator highlights a transition from bearish to bullish market conditions. CHOCH events are shown using a red trendline, signaling the start of a potential trend reversal.

Once a CHOCH is detected, traders typically look for price to return to the order block responsible for the shift. When price revisits this zone, an upward movement often follows, validating the bullish transition.

A confirmed Break of Structure (BOS) then indicates further bullish continuation, commonly leading to a stronger upward trend.

 

Bearish Market Structure

On a 15-minute USD/CAD chart, the indicator identifies a bearish shift along with a structural break. CHOCH is displayed in red, while BOS is marked in blue, offering a clear and organized view of price movements.

This functionality is especially useful for ICT and Smart Money traders, helping them interpret price behavior with greater accuracy and uncover potential trading setups. With these insights, traders can navigate market conditions more effectively.

 

Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) Settings

Below is an overview of the key settings available within this indicator:

General Settings:

·        Candle Count Selection: Determines how many historical candles are analyzed for structure detection.

·        Trend Calculation Mode (ZigZag or Candle): Allows traders to choose between ZigZag-based or candle-based trend interpretation.

 

Conclusion

The Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) is a powerful Smart Money tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to highlight structural market shifts and reveal trading opportunities using clear trendline visuals.

CHOCH levels are displayed in red to show changes in character, while BOS levels appear in blue to illustrate structural breaks and liquidity zones.

With the ability to identify both major and minor structural transitions, this indicator helps traders pinpoint liquidity areas, order blocks, and potential reversal points—ultimately improving trading accuracy and overall market understanding.

 


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool designed to help traders efficiently manage their trades by defining take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels while automatically calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. The indicator features a management panel where traders can easily adjust TP, SL, and R/R values. On the chart, TP and SL levels are visually displayed as green and red boxes , respectively. These boxes
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4  In the world of trading, identifying price imbalances and high-probability trade setups is essential. The Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that helps traders spot such opportunities with precision. An FVG represents a market gap that occurs when price moves sharply, leaving an area where supply and demand are out of equilibrium. Simply put, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and
RRR With Multiple Orders for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 Risk to Reward Ratio Multiple Orders MT4 is a dedicated MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders accurately monitor the relationship between stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels in real time. When a trade is opened in MT4 with defined SL and TP, this tool calculates the distance between these levels relative to the entry price and displays the risk/reward ratio in the top-left corner of the chart. This feature is particularly useful for manag
ZigZag Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
ZigZag Indicator for MetaTrader 4 The ZigZag Indicator in MetaTrader 4 is widely used for identifying significant highs and lows—known as pivot points —directly on the price chart. By marking both Major and Minor pivots, it helps traders recognize potential reversal zones and understand overall market structure. Each pivot is labeled as HH, HL, LH, or LL , making it easier to detect dominant trends as well as short-term price movements. Spotting these peaks and troughs is a vital component of te
Order Block ICT Indicator MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4 The Order Block Indicator is an important tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator highlights key price zones where institutional orders are likely positioned, helping traders identify potential reversal points and strong reaction levels. Bullish order blocks are displayed in green , while bearish ones appear in brown . When price enters these zones, it
Market structure indicator bos choch for MT4
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT4 The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-inspired tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to help traders who follow ICT methodologies identify shifts in both dominant and secondary market trends. By pinpointing structural breaks and changes in market character, this indicator enhances technical analysis and supports more accurate trading decisions. Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) Overview Below are the general details and
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a highly practical tool that helps traders identify trading opportunities by pinpointing supply and demand imbalances in the market. These imbalances, known as Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) , occur when price moves sharply, leaving a gap between buying and selling pressure. To put it simply, when three consecutive candlesticks form, the space between the first and third candlestick—where price did not
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Risk Reward Ratio (R/R) Calculator is a valuable tool designed to help traders set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels directly on the chart while instantly analyzing the risk-to-reward ratio of each trade. This indicator comes with an intuitive management panel that allows easy adjustment of all levels, along with a movable information box that clearly displays the Take Profit, Entry Point, and Stop Loss values. Traders can place these
RRR With Multiple Orders for MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
RRR with Multiple Orders Indicator MT5 The RRR with Multiple Orders Indicator MT5 is a robust tool for the MetaTrader 5 platform, designed to calculate and display the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for active trades. This indicator is particularly valuable for traders managing multiple open positions simultaneously , providing a clear visual overview of risk exposure and helping improve trade management. It displays the R/R values inside a box on the chart, making it easy to assess trades in real t
ZigZag Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
ZigZag Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The ZigZag Indicator in MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool that highlights key highs and lows on price charts. By marking significant turning points—often referred to as Pivot Highs and Lows (HH, HL, LH, LL)—it simplifies trend identification and helps traders better understand market structure. As price moves, it naturally forms consecutive peaks and troughs, which the ZigZag makes easier to see. Correctly interpreting these pivot patterns is essential for recogni
Order Block ICT Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Göstergeler
Order Block Indicator for MT5 The Order Block Indicator (OB) is a powerful analytical tool designed for traders who apply ICT and Smart Money Concepts within their trading strategies. Built specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, this indicator highlights critical price levels where institutional orders are concentrated. These zones often act as major turning points in the market, where price reacts strongly due to liquidity imbalances. By identifying these areas, traders can significa
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt