Market structure indicator bos choch for MT5

Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT5

The Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) is an ICT-style tool built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It identifies both primary and secondary Change of Character (CHOCH) events and Breaks of Structure (BOS) across multiple levels, making it highly valuable for ICT and Smart Money traders.

By simplifying the analysis of price behavior, this indicator enhances market structure interpretation and helps traders identify more accurate trading opportunities.

Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) Overview

Below is a summary of the key specifications of this indicator:

Category ICT - Smart Money - Liquidity Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Continuation - Strength - Breakout Timeframe Multi-Time Frame Trading Style Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday Trading Markets Forex - Stocks - Indices

Indicator at a Glance

The Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) is a crucial resource for ICT traders focused on detailed market structure analysis.

It accurately identifies Change of Character (CHOCH) zones—both major and minor shifts—while also marking Breaks of Structure (BOS) for improved clarity of price direction. These visual elements offer traders deeper insights into trend behavior, supporting more confident and informed decision-making.

Bullish Change of Character

On a 1-hour Gold chart, the indicator highlights a transition from bearish to bullish market conditions. CHOCH events are shown using a red trendline, signaling the start of a potential trend reversal.

Once a CHOCH is detected, traders typically look for price to return to the order block responsible for the shift. When price revisits this zone, an upward movement often follows, validating the bullish transition.

A confirmed Break of Structure (BOS) then indicates further bullish continuation, commonly leading to a stronger upward trend.

Bearish Market Structure

On a 15-minute USD/CAD chart, the indicator identifies a bearish shift along with a structural break. CHOCH is displayed in red, while BOS is marked in blue, offering a clear and organized view of price movements.

This functionality is especially useful for ICT and Smart Money traders, helping them interpret price behavior with greater accuracy and uncover potential trading setups. With these insights, traders can navigate market conditions more effectively.

Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) Settings

Below is an overview of the key settings available within this indicator:

General Settings:

· Candle Count Selection: Determines how many historical candles are analyzed for structure detection.

· Trend Calculation Mode (ZigZag or Candle): Allows traders to choose between ZigZag-based or candle-based trend interpretation.

Conclusion

The Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) is a powerful Smart Money tool for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to highlight structural market shifts and reveal trading opportunities using clear trendline visuals.

CHOCH levels are displayed in red to show changes in character, while BOS levels appear in blue to illustrate structural breaks and liquidity zones.

With the ability to identify both major and minor structural transitions, this indicator helps traders pinpoint liquidity areas, order blocks, and potential reversal points—ultimately improving trading accuracy and overall market understanding.