AX Forex Indicator MT5
- Göstergeler
- MQL TOOLS SL
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 12
The discounted price of $149 is available until 3 October 2025. The price without a discount is $249.
Features:
- Generates buy and sell signals based on comprehensive market analysis
- Provides real-time updates on trend changes to keep traders informed and ready to act
- Provides clear visual signals and alerts, reducing the complexity of market analysis
- The AX Forex Indicator’s advanced algorithms and comprehensive analysis reduce false signals, leading to more accurate trades
Parameters:
- Showpanel (true-false) - option to hide the panel
- Color lines - change the color of all visible lines on the chart
- AlertChart (true-false) - display alerts in the chart when signals are detected
- AlertMail(true/false) – activation of sending mail with an alert when a signal is detected
- AlertMobile(true/false) – activation of sending alert for mobile when a signal is detected
- Dailylevels - display daily minimum and maximum levels as lines on the graph
Info:
TimeFrame: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Crypto: BITCOIN
CFDs: GOLD, US30
FX Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD
Type of account: Hedging, Zero, Micro, Cent, Standard, Premium, RAW or ECN
Updates:
The current version of this Indicator is 1.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT4 platform.
Price:
The AX Forex Indicator costs $129, and it can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Indicator, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the Indicator.