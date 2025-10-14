Smart Structure Concepts MT5

Smart Structure Concepts MT5 is an all-in-one Smart Money Concepts indicator created to help traders visually read institutional structure and understand why each movement occurs.

Unlike most indicators on the Market, this system does not only draw patterns or zones. It teaches.
Every visual element (BOS, CHoCH, OB, FVG, EQH, EQL, PDH, PDL, etc.) includes educational tooltips that explain the concept and the suggested trader action (buy, sell, or wait).
These on-chart explanations make it perfect both for learning and for professional use.

Real-time structure detection: internal and swing BOS and CHoCH with confluence filter.
Order Blocks: bounded boxes labeled Intr/Swing, with 50% mitigation and automatic cleanup.
Fair Value Gaps: +/– FVG zones with automatic extension and text guidance.
Liquidity: EQH and EQL detection with explanation of liquidity pool logic.
PD Zones: premium, equilibrium, and discount regions annotated with buy/sell bias suggestions.
HTF Levels: previous day, week, and month highs/lows with institutional context.
Bias Visualization: optional colored candles that follow structure direction.
Security: file name verification and expiration system for controlled distribution.

Quick Setup:

  1. Attach the indicator to any chart.

  2. Choose “historical” or “present” mode.

  3. Activate the modules you need: structure, OB, FVG, liquidity, or HTF zones.

  4. Hover over the tooltips to read concise explanations about what happened and how to react.

Version

1.0 Highlights:

  • Added educational tooltips in all modules.

  • Optimized order block management and cleanup system.

  • Added new HTF zones (PDH, PDL, PWH, PWL, PMH, PML) with institutional explanations.

  • Added colored candles by structure bias.

  • Improved performance and overall stability.

Smart Structure Concepts MT5 does not just show market structure — it teaches traders how to interpret it step by step with clear on-chart guidance.


