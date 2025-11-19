Full TrendScan PRO

Multi-symbol, multi-timeframe trend scanner based on Triple EMA with market structure analysis.

Key features: • Monitors up to 25 symbols simultaneously • Analyzes 7 timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1) • Triple EMA system • Market structure detection (Higher Highs/Lower Lows) • Advanced filters: distance between EMAs and price range • Visual dashboard with color-coded indicators (Green=Bullish, Red=Bearish, Gray=Neutral) • Click on cells to automatically open charts

Usage: Configure your preferred symbols in the inputs, select the desired timeframes, and view the dashboard in real time. Click on any cell to open the corresponding chart with your configured template.

Ideal for traders looking to quickly identify trend opportunities across multiple assets.
