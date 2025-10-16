RSX Powered JMA Oscillator MT4
RSX Powered JMA Oscillator MetaTrader 4
The RSX Powered JMA Oscillator is designed by combining two analytical concepts — RSX and JMA. It is capable of displaying trend direction and identifying overbought/oversold conditions on the price chart. The RSX indicator represents a smoothed and enhanced version of the traditional Relative Strength Index (RSI), providing more stable readings.
Meanwhile, the Jurik Moving Average (JMA) reduces or even eliminates the inherent lag of traditional moving averages, allowing for faster and more accurate responses to price fluctuations.
Specification Table of RSX Powered JMA Oscillator
|
Specification
|
Details
|
Category
|
Trading Tool – Signal and Prediction – Moving Average
|
Platform
|
MetaTrader 4
|
Skill Level
|
Beginner
|
Indicator Type
|
Reversal – Continuation
|
Timeframe
|
Multi Timeframe
|
Trading Style
|
Scalping – Intraday Trading – Swing Trading
|
Market
|
All Markets
RSX Powered JMA Indicator at a Glance
The RSX Powered JMA Oscillator is primarily used to detect overbought and oversold zones on the price chart. When the oscillator line moves above the midline, it indicates a bullish trend, while movements below the midline signal a bearish trend. It is important to note that when the oscillator line rises above the 70 level, it reflects a strong bullish condition, whereas positioning below the -30 level indicates a strong bearish condition.
Bullish Trend Conditions
According to the Ethereum (ETH) chart on the 1-hour timeframe, an upward crossover of the oscillator line above the midline marks the beginning of a bullish trend.
Furthermore, when the oscillator fluctuates above the 70 level, it confirms a strong bullish momentum in the market.
Bearish Trend Conditions
Based on the USD/CHF chart on the 30-minute timeframe, the start of a bearish trend is confirmed when the oscillator line crosses below the midline.
Additionally, when the oscillator fluctuates below the -30 level, it indicates a strong bearish condition and potential continuation of downward momentum.
RSX Powered JMA Indicator Settings
The settings of the RSX Powered JMA Oscillator are as follows:
• RsxLength: Length or period for RSX calculation
• Price: Type of price used for calculations
• JmaLength: Length or period for JMA calculation
• JmaPhase: Phase or shift of JMA
Conclusion
The RSX Powered JMA Indicator delivers smoother data with minimal lag, offering more accurate reversal signals compared to the traditional RSI.
Additionally, traders can fine-tune parameters such as RsxLength and JmaLength to align with their preferred trading strategy and improve signal precision.