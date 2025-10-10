Elevate Your Trading: Discover the Power of CCI Maestro!

Are you tired of confusing charts and missed opportunities? Meet CCI Maestro, the sophisticated yet simple-to-use indicator designed to give you clear, high-probability entry and exit signals right on your chart.

CCI Maestro isn't just another arrow indicator—it’s a powerful fusion of three top-tier analytical methods: the volatility-based Commodity Channel Index (CCI), dynamic Simple Moving Average (SMA) Bands for price action confirmation, and a robust Exponential Moving Average (EMA 200) for reliable trend filtering. This triple confirmation system is the secret to filtering out market noise and highlighting only the best trades.

Why You Need CCI Maestro: Core Benefits

Trade with Confidence: Our signals are generated using a three-step confirmation process (CCI overbought/oversold, price breaking SMA bands, and EMA 200 trend alignment). This means you get higher quality, more reliable alerts.

Stay on the Right Side of the Market: The built-in EMA 200 Trend Filter acts as your market compass, ensuring you only take buy signals in an uptrend and sell signals in a downtrend. Stop fighting the trend and start profiting from it!

Zero Repainting Arrows: CCI Maestro uses the price data from closed candles to generate its signals, guaranteeing that the arrows you see will never disappear or move , providing a true historical record for backtesting and analysis.

Comprehensive Alert System: Never miss a setup again! Get instant notifications directly to your MT4 platform, mobile app, or email the moment a confirmed high-probability signal appears.

Empower Your Decision-Making: use additional indicators for maximum results, such as: - Fibonacci Auto Trend Detection Download Here - Last High and Low Download Here - Multi Timeframe Support Resistance Download Here - Scalp Master Pro Download Here By combining these powerful tools, you can enhance your analysis and make more confident trading decisions.

Parameters to Customize Your Maestro

CCI Maestro is fully customizable, allowing you to fine-tune the strategy to match your trading style and any currency pair or time frame.

CCIPeriod (Default: 30): Controls the sensitivity of the CCI. Adjust this to make the indicator faster (lower value) or smoother ( higher value).

CCIBuyLevel (Default: 70): The overbought level the CCI must cross above to qualify a potential Buy signal.

CCISellLevel (Default: -70): The oversold level the CCI must cross below to qualify a potential Sell signal.

SMAPeriod (Default: 21): The period used for the Simple Moving Average high/low bands, which confirm the price momentum.

UseEMAFilter (Default: True): Toggle the master trend filter on or off. Keep this on for the highest quality signals.

EMAPeriod (Default: 200): The period of the long-term EMA used for trend bias.

EnableNotify (Default: True): Main switch for all alert functions.

SendAlert (Default: True): Activates the MT4 pop-up alert window.

SendApp (Default: True): Sends instant push notifications to your MetaQuotes Mobile App.

SendEmail (Default: False): Sends the signal alert to your registered MT4 email address.

AlertDelaySeconds (Default: 60): Sets a minimum time gap between alerts to prevent spamming your notifications.

Take Control of Your Trading Today!

Stop guessing and start trading with precision. CCI Maestro gives you the directional clarity and confidence you need to succeed in any market condition.

Download CCI Maestro now and unlock a smarter way to trade!