ScalpFusion

ScalpFusion - Elite High-Frequency Trading System

🚀 Professional Edition Trading Bot

ScalpFusion is an advanced high-frequency trading system designed for professional traders seeking precise and rapid market operations. The system utilizes ultra-low latency and multi-strategy approach for market opportunities.

📊 Backtest Results Analysis

  • Test Period: 2020-2025 (5 years)
  • Initial Deposit: $5,000
  • Final Result: $651,397.32
  • Total Return: +13,027.95%
  • History Quality: 99%

Key Performance Metrics

  • Profit Factor: 3.92
  • Recovery Factor: 1540.24
  • Expected Payoff: 0.13
  • Sharpe Ratio: 52.29

Risk Metrics

  • Balance Drawdown Maximal: 236.91 (0.07%)

Trade Statistics

  • Largest Profit Trade: 23.15
  • Largest Loss Trade: -13.79

🎯 Key Features

Multi-Strategy Engine (5 Strategies)

  1. Momentum Scalping - Exploits price momentum
  2. Mean Reversion - Return-to-mean strategy
  3. Micro Breakouts - Small breakout detection
  4. Spread Hunter - Spread-based opportunities
  5. Tick Arbitrage - Ultra-fast tick analysis

Advanced Risk Management

  • MaxRisk Control: Risk limitation to 1% of free margin
  • Trailing Stop: Dynamic profit protection
  • Spread Filter: Protection against high spreads
  • Order Limiting: Maximum 20 orders per minute

Professional Execution Features

  • Ultra-low Latency: 2000ms order timeout
  • Time Management: Precise trading hours control
  • Magic Number System: Position identification

⚙️ Configuration Parameters

Core Settings

  • Lot Size: Configurable position size (default: 0.01)
  • Take Profit: 2000 points
  • Stop Loss: 5 points (ultra-tight control)
  • Max Spread: 20 points
  • Max Risk: 1.0% of free margin

Time Management

  • Trading days selection (Monday-Sunday)
  • Precise session hours setup
  • Overnight session support
  • Default hours: 08:00 - 18:00 (server time)

Signal Parameters

  • Lookback Ticks: 5 (analysis period)
  • Min Tick Move: 2 points minimum movement
  • Trailing Start: 20 points
  • Trailing Step: 10 points

🎲 Algorithm Operation

The system uses an advanced circular buffer to store recent tick prices, analyzing micro price movements in real-time. Each strategy employs different approaches to identify opportunities:

  • Circular Buffer Technology for ultra-fast analysis
  • Real-time Spread Monitoring
  • Dynamic Signal Generation based on tick movements
  • Institutional-grade Risk Controls

⚠️ Important Considerations

Performance Notes

  • High Trade Frequency
  • Small Average Profits: Expected payoff of only 0.13
  • Requires Very Low Spreads: Designed for ECN/institutional brokers

Strategy Risk Factors

  • Scalping Dependency: Performance heavily dependent on execution speed
  • Spread Sensitivity: Even small spread increases can significantly impact profitability
  • High Transaction Costs: Large number of trades may accumulate substantial fees
  • Market Condition Sensitivity: Performance may vary significantly in different market environments

🔧 Technical Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Timeframe: 1 Minute (M1) - Recommended
  • Connection: VPS recommended for minimal latency
  • Broker Type: ECN/STP with tight spreads essential
  • Minimum Capital: $5,000+ recommended
  • Server Location: Close to broker's servers preferred

📈 Best Suited For:

  • Professional scalpers with access to institutional-grade execution
  • Prop firm traders seeking consistent, low-drawdown performance
  • Algorithmic traders with robust infrastructure
  • Experienced traders understanding HFT risks
  • Those with access to ultra-low spread environments

⚠️ Risk Warning: Forex trading carries substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The high frequency nature of this system requires optimal execution conditions and low transaction costs. Always trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

🔥 ScalpFusion Premium - High-frequency precision for professional environments



Önerilen ürünler
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Uzman Danışmanlar
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Ürün açıklaması Genel bakış VIX Momentum Pro, VIX75 Sentetik Endeksleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış sofistike bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Algoritma, sentetik volatilite piyasasında yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını tanımlamak için özel momentum tespit teknikleri ile birleştirilmiş gelişmiş çoklu zaman dilimi analizi kullanır. Ticaret stratejisi Expert Advisor, birden fazla zaman diliminde fiyat hareketlerini analiz eden kapsamlı momentum tabanlı bir yaklaşımla
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Send me a message so I can send you the setfileGiriş için 498 dolar, 1298 dolara ulaşana kadar her ay 100 artacak XAUUSD (ALTIN) için Otomatik İşlem Botu. Bu botu XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 grafiklerinize bağlayın ve kanıtlanmış bir stratejiyle otomatik olarak işlem görmesini sağlayın! Basit ama etkili otomasyon arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu bot, düşük ila orta spreadler için optimize edilmiş teknik göstergeler ve fiyat hareketlerinin bir kombinasyonuna dayalı işlemleri yürütür. Bot Nasıl Ça
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
Horse Rider
Nikolas Berta
Uzman Danışmanlar
Horse Rider — A Simple Trend-Following EA for Swing Trading  No martingale. No arbitrage. No grid. No high-frequency trading. This expert advisor offers a clean, focused approach to trend-following without unnecessary complexity. Horse Rider is designed for swing trading, emphasizing large wins and controlled losses. Its foundation is built for adaptability and consistency across varying market conditions. While originally developed with prop firm environments in mind, Horse Rider suits a wid
Prop Dominus
Abigail Stacey Kimani
Uzman Danışmanlar
**Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 --- ## **I. Executive Summary** Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automatio
NeuroForex
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tool for trade with deep neural networks which trains itsef with machine learning , up to 1512 weigthed measures by each symbol, as long the market goes on. It trades in various forex symbols and timeframes , it could be configured for the actual graph too, giving false to all symbols and/or timeframes. It could be configured for dinstintc pairs and you can have diferent neural networks and diferent set of pairs in diferent charts. You can decide which symbols, timeframes, and how risky will be
Volatility 75 Deluxee
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello community! On this occasion, I come to present another model of Volatility 75 called Deluxee.It has 3 types of strategies to make the operation more effective.With an RSI of 21,a Stochastic of 5.3.3,and Bollinger Bands of 20.Everything is updated,it is recommended to trade on M5 / M10 timeframes,with a minimum capital of 500 USD balance,with a lot size of 0.03 on the Volatility 75 pair!Only TP and SL are used as shown in the image,SL 4000000 and TP of 40000,since the pair has a lot of vola
Ai Major EA MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126050 A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has
Born to Kill Zone
Erlan Sumanjaya
Uzman Danışmanlar
Born to Kill Zone  is a trading strategy in the financial markets where traders aim to profit from short- to intermediate-term price movements.  In conducting the analysis, this EA incorporates the use of a moving average indicator . As we are aware, moving averages are reliable indicators widely utilized by professional traders Key components include precise entry and exit strategies, risk management through stop-loss orders, and position sizing. Swing trading strikes a balance between active
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Uzman Danışmanlar
SCIPIO AI, finans piyasalarında 20 yılı aşkın deneyimden sonra oluşturduğum Otomatik işlem BOT'umdur, TİCARET faaliyetinin, girişin, yönetimin, zarar durdurmanın %100'ünü otomatikleştirir, gün geçtikçe TİCARETÇİNİN hiçbir şey yapması gerekmez. Bu EA aynı anda yalnızca 1 TİCARET açar ve hemen DURDURMA KAYBINI çok yakına ayarlar, ızgara veya martingale kullanmaz, her seferinde bir işlem yapar, böylece büyük DRAW DONW'dan kaçınır. Son birkaç günün davranışına göre TİCARETİ (UZUN + KISA) açmak iç
Ai Captain EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Uzman Danışmanlar
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125969 Our other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dange
Velvet Ace EA
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dikkat! Satın aldıktan sonra hemen benimle iletişime geçin; size detaylı talimatlar ve tavsiyeler sağlayayım! Velvet Ace EA — Sizin yerinize işlem yapan zeka Forex dünyasında yeni bir seviyeye hoş geldiniz! Sürekli risk ve belirsizlikten yoruldunuz mu? Velvet Ace EA MT5 ile stresli ve tahmin edilemez sonuçları unutun. Bu yenilikçi otomatik ticaret sistemi, istikrarlı gelir kapılarını aralar ve yatırımınızı güvenilir bir kâr kaynağına dönüştürür! NZDCAD döviz çiftinin grafiğinde danı
TrendWave Navigator
Michael Kolawole Shodimu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Title: TrendWave Navigator – Multi-Timeframe Trend-Following EA Short Description: Catch strong market trends with precision! Trades Forex majors and XAUUSD using H1 trend detection and M15 pullback entries. Smart risk management with low drawdown. Full Description Overview: TrendWave Navigator is a professional multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that captures sustained directional moves while filtering out choppy market noise. Optimized for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold). Ideal for tr
Synapse Trader MT5
Andrei Vlasov
4.5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Synapse Trader: Ticarette yeni ufuklar açan bir sinir ağı Piyasayı sadece analiz etmekle kalmayıp, her gün öğrenen ve değişen piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlayan bir akıllı asistan haline gelen bir danışman hayal edin. Synapse Trader , gelişmiş sinir ağı teknolojisine dayanan benzersiz bir araçtır ve piyasadaki en ince sinyalleri bile yakalayabilir. Bu sadece bir Uzman Danışman değil, düşünen, tahmin eden ve gelişen bir canlı sinir ağıdır . Özel Teklif: Synapse Trader EA , tatil dönemi boyunca sad
Sytem Equivalent
Sabil Yudifera
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Sytem Equivalent is a breakout trading system in data distribution based on deep machine learning, parameterized neural network technology. Data distribution has different types of breakout - different systems study and analyze in terms of neural network parameters, something progress up to date. The system analyzes every profit from the distribution of breakout types so that it is tested on the backtest and it is very successful.The accuracy of profit in the learning system for neural netwo
The Gold Sniper
Sachin Gautam
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing  The Gold Sniper EA . It is a Gold Breakout System. Price Rise in 1  day to $249 as Fundednext passed with this EA  No  Martingale,  No  Grid , No Averaging, No AI Live Signal   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2333366 ******* FEATURES ******* Buy only and Sell only Settings  Individual TSL and SL settings for Buy and Sell Orders Trading on XAUUSD Pair This is a Daily Breakout Strategy. Each order is always protected by Stop-Loss and Trailing SL. Easy to use with Default settings. 1 T
Nasdaq Champion MT5
Sugianto
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trade Nasdaq 100 Like a Pro – Powered by a Decade of Expertise For years, as an EA developer, I received countless requests to create an expert advisor specifically designed to trade the Nasdaq 100. I took that challenge seriously. After nearly a decade of research, development, and real-world testing, I finally perfected an expert advisor that delivers powerful, automated trading for Nasdaq 100.This isn't just another EA—it’s the result of 10 years of refinement , built to maximize opportuniti
Equilibro B3 Trader
Renato Takahashi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Equilibro B3 Trader é um robô de negociação versátil projetado para a bolsa de valores brasileira B3, capaz de operar no mini-índice WIN e mini-dólar WDO, bem como em commodities (como milho e boi gordo) e ações (fracionadas ou não). O robô utiliza uma estratégia poderosa baseada em forças e retrações para fazer entradas nos trades, por meio de uma avaliação de 3 médias móveis simples, que podem ser configuradas de acordo com as preferências do usuário. Inclui-se também filtros de entrada por â
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.73 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Neuro Dynamics EA XAU/USD | H1 için Uyarlanabilir Sinyal Mimarisi AI Neuro Dynamics , yalnızca bir Expert Advisor (Uzman Danışman) değildir — bu sistem, XAU/USD (Altın) paritesi için geliştirilmiş modüler ve bilişsel bir işlem sistemidir . Yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasa koşulları için tasarlanmıştır ve prop firm (değerlendirme şirketleri) tarafından belirlenen katı risk ve performans standartlarına tam uyumluluk gösterir. EA, özel olarak geliştirilmiş nöro-kuantum karar mimarisi ile çalışır
Quantum Emperor Pro
John Samuel Ifegwu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Emperor Pro'yu Tanıtıyoruz: Otomatikleştirilmiş Altın Ticareti Uzmanınız Quantum Emperor Pro , altın piyasasına hassasiyetle hakim olmak için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir grid ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır (EA). 8 yılı aşkın ticaret uzmanlığı ve 18 yıllık yazılım mühendisliğini birleştirerek, piyasa zekası ve son teknoloji otomasyonun kusursuz bir karışımını doğrudan ticaret hesabınıza sunar. XAUUSD (Altın) üzerinde 5 dakikalık (M5) zaman dilimi için optimize edilmiştir, karmaşık bir kur
Vision AGI
Franck Martin
4.78 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vision AGI is the result of over a year of development to create this expert. Equipped with an advanced algorithm and a combination of personalized indicators, this new version is even more powerful, making it one of the most complete robots of its generation. With its intelligent real-time technology and trading strategy inspired by the best traders, it offers reliable long-term trading and knows how to adapt to the situations it encounters over time. *** Compatible with Prop Firm ***   (see b
PEA Farm Lots
Paitoon Rienpreecha
Uzman Danışmanlar
Functionalities - Open buy and sell  - Customizable break-even AND TP SL - Implements Martingale Features Recommendations - Currency pairs: Major currency pairs - Currency pairs recommend : EURUSD - Not recommended : XAUUSD - Timeframe : 1H - Minimum deposit: $2000 per currency pair *Recommend $10000 - Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500 - Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads. - Use a VPS for the EA to operate 24/7 (strongly recommended) Warning - Withdraw profits ev
ZhuQue S3
Jing Bo Wu
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA combines market structure analysis with Fibonacci retracement zones to identify high-probability entry points during trending markets. It intelligently maps swing highs/lows and evaluates the strength of a trend before placing entries at optimal retracement levels, typically 38.2%, 50%, and 61.8%. By trading in the direction of the main trend , this strategy offers a balance between precision and risk management. The EA also includes smart risk allocation logic, adjusting lot sizes depe
Ultimate Hero MT5
Smart Forex Lab.
Uzman Danışmanlar
Built for maximum performance. Optimized for profit withdrawals. Introducing a new option - testing with emulation of profit withdrawals. Ultimate Hero is an advanced trading tool designed to maximize your forex profits. This advanced trading software is created using the latest GPT-4 technology and has a wide range of advanced features. Ultimate Hero is a trading bot that uses a grid trading strategy based on the Martingale system. It is designed to provide stable returns by placing multiple
Alfred Marshall AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Marshall AI - Otomatik İşlemlerde Mükemmel Denge Finans piyasaları ve Alfred Marshall'ın ekonomik prensipleri üzerine yıllarca süren derinlemesine çalışmalardan sonra, arz ve talep teorisini farklı piyasaların diferansiyel göreliliğiyle birleştiren, son teknoloji yapay zeka ve daha önce hiç görülmemiş tekniklerle bir araya getiren bir şaheser sunuyoruz. Bu sadece bir işlem sistemi değil - değeri yeniden tanımlamak ve karınızı fırlatmak için AI tarafından manipüle edilen ve tasarlanan ekonomik
Rapid X
Tatiana Savkevych
Uzman Danışmanlar
Rapid strategy for working in the Forex market with a scalping base. The algorithm involves carrying out a trading operation in the shortest possible time. As a rule, this period of time is seconds and is only sometimes limited to several minutes. There is an opinion that scalping is for beginners. But in fact, it is wrong. In order to carry out a trading operation correctly and profitably, a trader needs to learn scalping, otherwise the result may be negative. This is why using a bot is more
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Uzman Danışmanlar
SchermanActionPro ile Tanışın: Autotrading'in Yeni Otomatik Ticaret Botu Otomatik ticaret SchermanActionPro'yu sunmaktan gurur duyar! Öne Çıkan Özellikler:  • Yapılandırılabilir Göstergeler: Ortalamaları ve mum sayısını Ivan'ın tavsiyelerine göre ayarlayın.  • Operasyonel Esneklik: Satın alma ve satış arasında seçim yapın.  • Kâr Alma: ATR veya karşı sinyale dayalı sabit seçenekler.  • Kayıp Durdurma: ATR'ye göre veya karşıt sinyale göre sabit olarak yapılandırılabilir.  • Lot Türleri: Sabit lo
Trend Surfer for USDJPY
Takuma 髙Kyo-
Uzman Danışmanlar
İleri testin sonuçları burada. (MT4 ver.) USDJPY Trend Surfer, trend takibi için tasarlanmış yenilikçi bir işlem aracı olarak geliştirilmiş bir EA (Uzman Danışman) olarak öne çıkıyor. Bu EA, birden fazla SMA (Basit Hareketli Ortalama), RSI (Göreceli Güç Endeksi) ve StdDev (Standart Sapma) kombinasyonuyla USDJPY'nin trendini hassas bir şekilde yakalıyor. Birden fazla SMA kullanarak, farklı dönemlerdeki trendleri aynı anda analiz ederken, RSI ve StdDev gibi göstergeleri birleştirerek, piyasanın a
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Uzman Danışmanlar
AO Trade sistemi özellikle trend ticareti için tasarlanmış olup, açık artırma veya haber saatlerini pazar eğilimlerini öngörmek için diğer belirli emir saatleri ile karşılaştırma noktaları olarak kullanır. **EA'da kullanılan tüm zaman parametreleri terminal zamanınıza dayanmaktadır. Farklı aracı kurumlar farklı GMT zaman dilimlerinde faaliyet gösterebilir, bu da Yaz Saati uygulamalarından dolayı daha fazla farklılık gösterebilir.** **Lütfen uygulamadan önce terminalinizle hizalanan zaman ayarl
STF Shadow Timer FX
Andre Philipp Hollenbach
Uzman Danışmanlar
Shadow Timer FX – Your Smart Assistant for 20 Currency Pairs Trading Forex means staying alert. But monitoring 20 pairs across 5 timeframes at once? That’s not just hard – it’s humanly impossible. That’s exactly where Shadow Timer FX comes in. 2 purchases left and the price increases to 129$ LIVE MONITORING Recommendations: Timeframe M1 to D1 Pairs: EURUSD,GBPUSD, ... all FX Pairs (not indices, not commodities, not stocks, not crypto, not ETFs) Settings: after the purchse write me a message
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (280)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Öğrenme Makinesi + XGBoost Öğrenme Modeli +112 Ücretli ve Ücretsiz AI + Oylama Sistemi + Harici ve Düzenlenebilir Promptlar) Piyasadaki EA'ların çoğu "AI" veya "sinir ağları" kullandığını iddia ederken gerçekte sadece temel scriptler çalıştırırken, Aria Connector EA V4 gerçek AI güdümlü ticaretin anlamını yeniden tanımlıyor. Bu teori değil, pazarlama abartısı değil, MetaTrader 5 platformunuz ile 112 gerçek AI modeli arasında doğrudan, doğrulanabilir bir bağlantı, yeni n
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun  Doğrulandı Sinyali:     Pr
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (118)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 3+ Tanıtımı - Devrim Niteliğinde Çift Fonksiyonlu AI Ticaret Sistemi Syna Sürüm 3+'ı tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, AI destekli ticaret teknolojisinde devrim niteliğinde bir atılımdır. Bu sürüm, OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek ve OpenRouter'ın geniş model ekosistemi dahil olmak üzere önde gelen AI sağlayıcılarına benzeri görülmemiş doğrudan API erişimi sunar. Artık Vision girdi yetenekleri, otomatik API anahtar yönetimi ve rafine edilmiş AI istem
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.79 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.84 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AIQ Sürüm 3.0+ Tanıtımı — Şimdiye Kadar Yaratılmış En Gelişmiş Otonom Ticaret Zekası AIQ (Otonom Zeka) Sürüm 3.0+'ı sunmaktan mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu, yapay zeka destekli ticaret teknolojisinde muazzam bir sıçramadır. Bu sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim sağlar; 55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli ve güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist/Risk Yöneticisi rolleri, kapsamlı başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Ya
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.39 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten  Boring Pips EA  sahibisiniz?   Ekstra %30 indirim   hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda   İsrail ile İran   arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MultiWay EA, güçlü bir ortalama dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik alım satım sistemidir. Dokuz korelasyonlu (ve hatta bazı tipik olarak “trend” olan) döviz çiftine yaygın bir çeşitlendirme sayesinde — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP ve GBPCAD — güçlü yönlü hareketlerden sonra fiyatın ortalamaya dönüşünü yakalar. Satın aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatlarını almak için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı Sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover Pips Maven: Your Premier Trend Analysis Bot for Currency Trading In the dynamic realm of currency trading, the right tools can make all the difference. Introducing Pips Maven , an avant-garde trend analysis bot meticulously designed for traders who seek to master the intricate dance of the forex market. Harnessing sophisticated algorithms rooted in geometric virtual patterns, Pips Maven serves as a comprehensive solution, empowering you to refine your trading strategies effortlessly. Wh
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
FastWay EA, güçlü bir ortalamaya dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik işlem sistemidir. AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD ve EURGBP gibi korelasyonlu döviz çiftlerinde işlem yaparak, fiyatların sert hareketler sonrası ortalamaya dönüşünden yararlanır. Satin aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatları için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut fiyat — sonraki 10 alıcı için sadece $1337. Nihai fiyat: $2937 — fiyat her 10 satın alma sonrası $100 artar. FastWa
Scalping Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.14 (76)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is XAUUSD .This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the scalping method and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking for an autom
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.95 (38)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mean Machine GPT Sürüm 9.0+ Tanıtımı — Yapay Zeka Ticaret Teknolojisinde Devrim Niteliğinde Bir Sıçrama Mean Machine GPT'nin bugüne kadarki en önemli güncellemesi olan Sürüm 9.0+'ı duyurmaktan gurur duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan sürüm, 300'den fazla yapay zeka modeline erişim (55'ten fazla ÜCRETSİZ entegre yapay zeka modeli dahil), güçlü yeni Grok 4 gibi premium modeller, büyük ölçüde geliştirilmiş web arama yetenekleri, yeni Analist rolü, daha derin başlangıç piyasa kontrolleri ve Yapay Zeka Pozisy
Doctor Winston mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Doctor Winsto n Bot Description General Features: Name: Doctor Winston Type: State-of-the-art Forex trading bot Tools: Supports most currency pairs and trading instruments Timeframe: Can work on any timeframe Bot Settings: Money Management: MMOn: Enable/disable money management (true/false) DefaultVolume: Default trade volume (0.01) MMCalc: Basic amount for money management (1000) Indicators: ALength, BLength, CLength, DLength, ELength: Parameters for different indicators by length ADimension
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 6 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama yok. Am
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.41 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEXUS — piyasa ile birlikte evrilen bir Uzman Danışman Birçok EA çalışır… ta ki piyasa değişene kadar. Nedeni genelde basittir: “RSI < 30 iken al” gibi sabit kurallar. Bir süre işe yarar, rejim değişince körleşir. NEXUS, nicel kuralları örneklem dışı doğrulama ile birleştirir: verilerden gerçek zamanlı kombinasyonlar kurar. Yapılandırılabilir bir geçmişi analiz eder (ör. H1 veya D1’de 500 periyot) ve göstergeler ile bağlam arasında binlerce kombinasyon üretir. Bir kombinasyon istatistiksel üstü
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Uzman Danışmanlar
APE (Alpha Prop Edge) Hakkında APE (Alpha Prop Edge), ortalama dönüş (mean reversion) stratejisine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş bir Uzman Danışman’dır (Expert Advisor - EA). Sistem, aşırı fiyat hareketlerini tespit eder ve önceden tanımlanmış koşullara göre ters yönde işlem açar. Sistem, günlük zarar limiti ve otomatik çıkış mekanizması gibi yerleşik risk yönetimi araçlarına sahiptir. Kullanıcılar, hesap büyüklüğüne, işlem ortamına veya değerlendirme kriterlerine göre bu parametreleri özelleştir
Tree Of Life MT5
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid foundation for a robust stra
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
AurumCore EA MT5
Krzysztof Sitko
Uzman Danışmanlar
AurumCore EA - Professional Gold Trading Solution PERFECT FOR PROP FIRMS & RISK-CONSCIOUS TRADERS AurumCore EA is a sophisticated, low-risk trading system specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 15-minute timeframe . This Expert Advisor combines proven technical indicators with advanced risk management to deliver consistent, profitable results while maintaining minimal drawdown - making it the ideal choice for prop firm challenges and live accounts . KEY ADVANTAGES LOW DRAWDOWN DE
Golden Strike Pro x30
Krzysztof Sitko
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD Golden Strike Pro x30 - M15 Professional Trading System Advanced Gold Trading Strategy for Serious Traders Golden Strike Pro x30 is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on M15 timeframe. This system combines advanced technical analysis with professional risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the volatile gold market. Backtest Performance Highlights Total Return : 1597.91% over 5 years Total Profit : $3,395,829.
Golden Strike Pro x30 for Prop Firm
Krzysztof Sitko
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOLDEN STRIKE PRO X30 FOR PROP FIRMS - XAUUSD M15 PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM WITH EXTRAORDINARY RESULTS PROVEN PERFORMANCE - $528,436.25 PROFIT ON $200K FUNDED ACCOUNT! Transform your XAUUSD trading with this elite algorithmic system that has consistently delivered exceptional returns with minimal risk. OUTSTANDING STATISTICS THAT SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES: TOTAL PROFIT : $528,436.25 on $200K funded account MAXIMUM DRAWDOWN : Only 6.87% - Ultra-low risk! PROFIT FACTOR : 2.77 - Near
Advanced Strike System x100
Krzysztof Sitko
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD Advanced Strike System x100 - Premium MT5 Expert Advisor GOLD Trading Specialist - M15 Timeframe Professionally designed Expert Advisor exclusively optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on M15 timeframe. Laser-focused specialization delivers superior performance through dedicated market analysis. Outstanding Backtesting Performance Total Return : 4,913.38% over 6 years Gross Profit : $10,026,760.49 Profit Factor : 5.82  Sharpe Ratio : 2.02 (Excellent risk-adjusted return
GoldenMind EA
Krzysztof Sitko
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldenMind EA - Advanced Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor Overview GoldenMind EA is a sophisticated, low-latency scalping Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This EA employs momentum-based trading strategies to capitalize on short-term price movements with minimal market exposure. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution Optimized tick processing with minimal overhead ️ Low-latency order execution using MqlTradeRequest Circular buffer system for efficient price data managem
QuantumVelocity MT5
Krzysztof Sitko
Uzman Danışmanlar
QuantumVelocity Neural-Enhanced High-Frequency Trading Engine Overview QuantumVelocity is an advanced institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency trading with neural-enhanced signal processing. This sophisticated algorithm combines multiple trading strategies with adaptive risk management to deliver consistent performance across various market conditions. Proven Performance Backtest Results (99% Quality Data): Total Net Profit: $14,135.62 (28,171% return) Initial Deposit
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt