ScalpFusion
- Experts
- Krzysztof Sitko
- Version: 2.50
- Activations: 7
🚀 Professional Edition Trading Bot
ScalpFusion is an advanced high-frequency trading system designed for professional traders seeking precise and rapid market operations. The system utilizes ultra-low latency and multi-strategy approach for market opportunities.
📊 Backtest Results Analysis
- Test Period: 2020-2025 (5 years)
- Initial Deposit: $5,000
- Final Result: $651,397.32
- Total Return: +13,027.95%
- History Quality: 99%
Key Performance Metrics
- Profit Factor: 3.92
- Recovery Factor: 1540.24
- Expected Payoff: 0.13
- Sharpe Ratio: 52.29
Risk Metrics
- Balance Drawdown Maximal: 236.91 (0.07%)
Trade Statistics
- Largest Profit Trade: 23.15
- Largest Loss Trade: -13.79
🎯 Key Features
Multi-Strategy Engine (5 Strategies)
- Momentum Scalping - Exploits price momentum
- Mean Reversion - Return-to-mean strategy
- Micro Breakouts - Small breakout detection
- Spread Hunter - Spread-based opportunities
- Tick Arbitrage - Ultra-fast tick analysis
Advanced Risk Management
- MaxRisk Control: Risk limitation to 1% of free margin
- Trailing Stop: Dynamic profit protection
- Spread Filter: Protection against high spreads
- Order Limiting: Maximum 20 orders per minute
Professional Execution Features
- Ultra-low Latency: 2000ms order timeout
- Time Management: Precise trading hours control
- Magic Number System: Position identification
⚙️ Configuration Parameters
Core Settings
- Lot Size: Configurable position size (default: 0.01)
- Take Profit: 2000 points
- Stop Loss: 5 points (ultra-tight control)
- Max Spread: 20 points
- Max Risk: 1.0% of free margin
Time Management
- Trading days selection (Monday-Sunday)
- Precise session hours setup
- Overnight session support
- Default hours: 08:00 - 18:00 (server time)
Signal Parameters
- Lookback Ticks: 5 (analysis period)
- Min Tick Move: 2 points minimum movement
- Trailing Start: 20 points
- Trailing Step: 10 points
🎲 Algorithm Operation
The system uses an advanced circular buffer to store recent tick prices, analyzing micro price movements in real-time. Each strategy employs different approaches to identify opportunities:
- Circular Buffer Technology for ultra-fast analysis
- Real-time Spread Monitoring
- Dynamic Signal Generation based on tick movements
- Institutional-grade Risk Controls
⚠️ Important Considerations
Performance Notes
- High Trade Frequency
- Small Average Profits: Expected payoff of only 0.13
- Requires Very Low Spreads: Designed for ECN/institutional brokers
Strategy Risk Factors
- Scalping Dependency: Performance heavily dependent on execution speed
- Spread Sensitivity: Even small spread increases can significantly impact profitability
- High Transaction Costs: Large number of trades may accumulate substantial fees
- Market Condition Sensitivity: Performance may vary significantly in different market environments
🔧 Technical Requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Timeframe: 1 Minute (M1) - Recommended
- Connection: VPS recommended for minimal latency
- Broker Type: ECN/STP with tight spreads essential
- Minimum Capital: $5,000+ recommended
- Server Location: Close to broker's servers preferred
📈 Best Suited For:
- Professional scalpers with access to institutional-grade execution
- Prop firm traders seeking consistent, low-drawdown performance
- Algorithmic traders with robust infrastructure
- Experienced traders understanding HFT risks
- Those with access to ultra-low spread environments
⚠️ Risk Warning: Forex trading carries substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The high frequency nature of this system requires optimal execution conditions and low transaction costs. Always trade only with capital you can afford to lose.
🔥 ScalpFusion Premium - High-frequency precision for professional environments