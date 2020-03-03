ScalpFusion

ScalpFusion - Elite High-Frequency Trading System

🚀 Professional Edition Trading Bot

ScalpFusion is an advanced high-frequency trading system designed for professional traders seeking precise and rapid market operations. The system utilizes ultra-low latency and multi-strategy approach for market opportunities.

📊 Backtest Results Analysis

  • Test Period: 2020-2025 (5 years)
  • Initial Deposit: $5,000
  • Final Result: $651,397.32
  • Total Return: +13,027.95%
  • History Quality: 99%

Key Performance Metrics

  • Profit Factor: 3.92
  • Recovery Factor: 1540.24
  • Expected Payoff: 0.13
  • Sharpe Ratio: 52.29

Risk Metrics

  • Balance Drawdown Maximal: 236.91 (0.07%)

Trade Statistics

  • Largest Profit Trade: 23.15
  • Largest Loss Trade: -13.79

🎯 Key Features

Multi-Strategy Engine (5 Strategies)

  1. Momentum Scalping - Exploits price momentum
  2. Mean Reversion - Return-to-mean strategy
  3. Micro Breakouts - Small breakout detection
  4. Spread Hunter - Spread-based opportunities
  5. Tick Arbitrage - Ultra-fast tick analysis

Advanced Risk Management

  • MaxRisk Control: Risk limitation to 1% of free margin
  • Trailing Stop: Dynamic profit protection
  • Spread Filter: Protection against high spreads
  • Order Limiting: Maximum 20 orders per minute

Professional Execution Features

  • Ultra-low Latency: 2000ms order timeout
  • Time Management: Precise trading hours control
  • Magic Number System: Position identification

⚙️ Configuration Parameters

Core Settings

  • Lot Size: Configurable position size (default: 0.01)
  • Take Profit: 2000 points
  • Stop Loss: 5 points (ultra-tight control)
  • Max Spread: 20 points
  • Max Risk: 1.0% of free margin

Time Management

  • Trading days selection (Monday-Sunday)
  • Precise session hours setup
  • Overnight session support
  • Default hours: 08:00 - 18:00 (server time)

Signal Parameters

  • Lookback Ticks: 5 (analysis period)
  • Min Tick Move: 2 points minimum movement
  • Trailing Start: 20 points
  • Trailing Step: 10 points

🎲 Algorithm Operation

The system uses an advanced circular buffer to store recent tick prices, analyzing micro price movements in real-time. Each strategy employs different approaches to identify opportunities:

  • Circular Buffer Technology for ultra-fast analysis
  • Real-time Spread Monitoring
  • Dynamic Signal Generation based on tick movements
  • Institutional-grade Risk Controls

⚠️ Important Considerations

Performance Notes

  • High Trade Frequency
  • Small Average Profits: Expected payoff of only 0.13
  • Requires Very Low Spreads: Designed for ECN/institutional brokers

Strategy Risk Factors

  • Scalping Dependency: Performance heavily dependent on execution speed
  • Spread Sensitivity: Even small spread increases can significantly impact profitability
  • High Transaction Costs: Large number of trades may accumulate substantial fees
  • Market Condition Sensitivity: Performance may vary significantly in different market environments

🔧 Technical Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Timeframe: 1 Minute (M1) - Recommended
  • Connection: VPS recommended for minimal latency
  • Broker Type: ECN/STP with tight spreads essential
  • Minimum Capital: $5,000+ recommended
  • Server Location: Close to broker's servers preferred

📈 Best Suited For:

  • Professional scalpers with access to institutional-grade execution
  • Prop firm traders seeking consistent, low-drawdown performance
  • Algorithmic traders with robust infrastructure
  • Experienced traders understanding HFT risks
  • Those with access to ultra-low spread environments

⚠️ Risk Warning: Forex trading carries substantial risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The high frequency nature of this system requires optimal execution conditions and low transaction costs. Always trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

🔥 ScalpFusion Premium - High-frequency precision for professional environments


Рекомендуем также
Sytem Equivalent
Sabil Yudifera
Эксперты
The Sytem Equivalent is a breakout trading system in data distribution based on deep machine learning, parameterized neural network technology. Data distribution has different types of breakout - different systems study and analyze in terms of neural network parameters, something progress up to date. The system analyzes every profit from the distribution of breakout types so that it is tested on the backtest and it is very successful.The accuracy of profit in the learning system for neural netwo
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Эксперты
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Эксперты
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Описание продукта Обзор VIX Momentum Pro — это сложная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для синтетических индексов VIX75. Алгоритм использует продвинутый многотаймфреймовый анализ в сочетании с собственными методами обнаружения моментума для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей на рынке синтетической волатильности. Торговая стратегия Торговый советник работает на основе комплексного подхода, основанного на моментуме, который анализир
Regression Analysis Candles EA
Preecha Chanthakan
Эксперты
Regression analysis Candles EA used regress equation degree 5 and equation line from two lower points and two high points draw two straight lines. It make four trends to compare for determine buy/sell orders. we put pending order buy limit/buy stop or sell limit/sell stop when has order. we has limit order least than 99 orders. we close all orders has ten cases it chooses to variable market we has C.V. parameter and we have many functions used in system. we divide our system to four modules. The
Tiger A Phoenix One
Yutthichai Artkaew
Эксперты
Phoenix One A v3.211 — Gold EA สำหรับ MetaTrader 5 การเรียนรู้อย่างชาญฉลาด การปรับตัวที่แท้จริง ปลอดภัยในตลาด Phoenix One A v3.211 คือ Expert Advisor ระดับมืออาชีพ ที่ออกแบบมาสำหรับ XAUUSD (ทองคำ) โดย จะเรียนรู้รูปแบบการเทรดจากข้อมูลตลาดจริงในช่วง 7 วันแรก (ช่วงสะสม) จากนั้นจะเปลี่ยนเป็น โหมด Winners-Only โดยอัตโนมัติ โดยเทรดเฉพาะรูปแบบสัญญาณที่ทำกำไรได้มากที่สุดเท่านั้น สิ่งที่ทำให้ฉันแตกต่าง ระบบการเรียนรู้ด้วยตนเอง – ฉันศึกษาการซื้อขายของตัวเอง บันทึกคะแนน และกรองการตั้งค่าที่อ่อนแออ
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Эксперты
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 за введение, будет увеличиваться на 100 в месяц, пока не достигнет $1298 Автоматизированный торговый бот для XAUUSD (GOLD). Подключите этого бота к своим графикам XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 и позвольте ему торговать автоматически с помощью проверенной стратегии! Этот бот, разработанный для трейдеров, ищущих простую, но эффективную автоматизацию, совершает сделки на основе комбинации технических индикаторов и ценового действия, оптимизированного для
Equilibro B3 Trader
Renato Takahashi
Эксперты
Equilibro B3 Trader é um robô de negociação versátil projetado para a bolsa de valores brasileira B3, capaz de operar no mini-índice WIN e mini-dólar WDO, bem como em commodities (como milho e boi gordo) e ações (fracionadas ou não). O robô utiliza uma estratégia poderosa baseada em forças e retrações para fazer entradas nos trades, por meio de uma avaliação de 3 médias móveis simples, que podem ser configuradas de acordo com as preferências do usuário. Inclui-se também filtros de entrada por â
EGA News Pulse
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Эксперты
FOR US30 EGA HFT Corky SAK Multi - Advanced News Pulse Trading System Professional-Grade News Trading Solution The EGA HFT Corky SAK Multi is an elite-level Expert Advisor specifically engineered for professional traders who understand the critical impact of economic news events on market volatility. This sophisticated system leverages MetaTrader 5's built-in economic calendar and news feed to execute precision entries during high-impact financial announcements. Strategic Advantage Unlike conve
Intrade Sentinel Bos Assistant
Christian Alexander Foehl
Эксперты
Intrade Sentinel BOS Assistant – Движок исполнения по структуре рынка Точная структура рынка. Автоматизированная логика BOS. Intrade Sentinel BOS Assistant — мощный советник для MetaTrader 5, специально разработанный для S&P 500 (US500 / SPX500) . Он сочетает логику Smart Money с контролируемым риск-менеджментом и полной ручной управляемостью через панель на графике. Советник можно использовать как в полностью автоматическом , так и в полуавтоматическом режиме. Он автоматически определяет Break
Sniper Entry Pro Algo EA
Hasbi Dislen
Эксперты
Sniper Entry Pro Algo EA Crystal Clear Entries. Protected Profits. True Sniper Precision. Unlock the power of institutional-grade entries with Sniper Entry Pro Algo EA . This expert advisor is engineered for traders who demand the sharpest, cleanest, and most robust algorithmic entries — combined with dynamic risk management to safeguard and compound your profits. Key Features: Sniper-Precision Algorithm: Only the highest-quality, filtered trades. Say goodbye to random signals; this EA elimi
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник использует скальпинг стратегию в ночное время, торговля состоит из   трёх алгоритмов и каждый алгоритм  работает в своём интервале времени. Советник использует множества умных фильтров для адаптации под практически любые экономические ситуации. Используется отложенные ордера для наименьшего проскальзывания при торговли скальпинга. Советник безопасный и не требует никаких настроек от пользователя, просто установить на график и готова. Советник устанавливает защитный стоп-приказ, поэтому
Horse Rider
Nikolas Berta
Эксперты
Horse Rider — A Simple Trend-Following EA for Swing Trading  No martingale. No arbitrage. No grid. No high-frequency trading. This expert advisor offers a clean, focused approach to trend-following without unnecessary complexity. Horse Rider is designed for swing trading, emphasizing large wins and controlled losses. Its foundation is built for adaptability and consistency across varying market conditions. While originally developed with prop firm environments in mind, Horse Rider suits a wid
PEA Farm Lots
Paitoon Rienpreecha
Эксперты
Functionalities - Open buy and sell  - Customizable break-even AND TP SL - Implements Martingale Features Recommendations - Currency pairs: Major currency pairs - Currency pairs recommend : EURUSD - Not recommended : XAUUSD - Timeframe : 1H - Minimum deposit: $2000 per currency pair *Recommend $10000 - Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500 - Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads. - Use a VPS for the EA to operate 24/7 (strongly recommended) Warning - Withdraw profits ev
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Эксперты
Система AO Trade специально разработана для трендовой торговли, используя время аукциона или новостей в качестве точек отсчёта для сравнения с другими конкретными временами ордеров для предварительного анализа рыночных тенденций. **Все временные параметры, используемые в Экспертном советнике (EA), основаны на времени вашего терминала. Различные брокеры могут работать в разных часовых поясах по Гринвичу (GMT), что может дополнительно изменяться из-за коррекции летнего времени (DST).** **Пожалуй
Trend Surfer for USDJPY
Takuma 髙Kyo-
Эксперты
Вот результаты форвард-теста. (MT4 ver.) USDJPY Trend Surfer – это инновационный торговый инструмент, разработанный как следящий за трендом советник (EA). Этот советник точно захватывает тренд USDJPY, комбинируя несколько скользящих средних (SMA), индекс относительной силы (RSI) и стандартное отклонение (StdDev). Используя несколько SMA, он анализирует тренды на разных периодах одновременно, и сочетая индикаторы, такие как RSI и StdDev, он обнаруживает перегретость рынка и состояния перекупленн
CyberCore EA
Eduard Nagayev
Эксперты
Introducing CybeCore EA - a cutting-edge Forex trading advisor that utilizes an innovative strategy based on fully-transformers without decoders, operating on the foundation of the CyberVision EA advisor. What sets CybeCore EA apart from CyberVision EA is its ability to analyze data with unprecedented accuracy and speed, achieved through the application of advanced machine learning techniques. CybeCore EA employs a decoder-less architecture, significantly enhancing the efficiency of its trading
Prop Dominus
Abigail Stacey Kimani
Эксперты
**Prop Dominus** — Advanced Artificial Intelligence-Driven Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 --- ## **I. Executive Summary** Prop Dominus is a multi-layered, AI-augmented Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Its foundation is rooted in probabilistic modeling, dynamic inference systems, and advanced market regime recognition. Through a systematic architecture and robust real-time calibration, Prop Dominus seeks to bring structure and coherence to trade decision automatio
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Smith
Эксперты
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
Golden Algo MT5
Abderrahmane Benali
Эксперты
A professional automated trading expert that relies on the Bollinger Bands indicator to execute precise buy and sell trades based on price interactions with the indicator's bands and Exit the deal by standard deviation. Best Settings:  Download SET File For XAUUSD Time Frame : 1 Min Features : Smart information window that allows you to see open trades and daily limits. a news filter to prevent trading during important economic events, daily money management to determine the maximum loss during
Trend Alpha
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Trend Alpha is the latest edition to DaneTrades EA portfolio. It follows the same principle of long term, steady growth over short term quick gains. The strategy is simple at it's core. It follows a trend following breakout   system based purely on price action. What set's it apart is the unique filters it has which are also price action based to pick high probability setups. The EA is multi currency and trades traditional trend following pairs - JPY pairs, NAS100/SP500, XAUUSD, BTCUSD. The EA h
Multi Timeframe Currency Strength Expert Advisor
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Эксперты
Product Title: Multi-Timeframe Currency Strength Dashboard EA Short Description: A powerful and fully automated trading panel that identifies the strongest and weakest currencies in real-time across multiple timeframes to execute high-probability trades with advanced risk management. Overview The Multi-Timeframe Currency Strength Dashboard is your ultimate tool for dominating the forex market. It moves beyond single-chart analysis by scanning the entire market to find genuine strength and weakn
Nasdaq Navigator
Helder Castro
Эксперты
Этот робот работает исключительно для Nasdaq, на таймфрейме H1 и с минимальным балансом 500 долларов США. Робот имеет три типа ордеров. 1. Противотрендовые приказы для скользящих средних 85 и 110, 2. Протрендовые приказы для скользящих средних 85 и 110 и 3. Скальпинговые приказы для тренда и против тренда для других 13 и 21 скользящих средних для компенсации, когда остальные ордера типа 1 и 2 в минусе. В силу особенностей этого робота, у него есть просадки - это нормально, они являются частью п
Crazy Whale
Mr Numsin Ketchaisri
Эксперты
CRAZY WHALE MT5 — fully automated grid trading. The EA that survives the storm and conquers the trend. Why Traders Choose Crazy Whale Super Grid Intelligence — Positions, hedges, clears, rebalances and lot automatically. You trade — it thinks, reacts, and adapts. Trend Hunter — Reads Market Structure in real time to follow the whales, not the crowd. Risk Customization — Choose your aggression level and auto-scaled lot size. Plug & Play Simplicity — No setup headaches. Attach, run, and watch
FREE
Callidus EA
Mate Patrik Toth
Эксперты
I am Callidus. I am Your Adaptive Trading Framework. Hello, Trader. I am not like the other Expert Advisors you have used. They follow one rigid set of rules, breaking the moment the market changes. I was designed differently. I was engineered to   think, adapt, and evolve  and to give You a powerful tool without breaking the bank. My core purpose is not just to place trades, but to first understand the very personality of the market, every single moment. How I See the Market: My Thought Proces
Zahav AI Trade
Wanida Detsomboonrat
Эксперты
Zahav AI Trade: Transform the Gold Market into Your Cash-Flow Business The Zahav AI Trade is an intelligently designed automated trading system (Expert Advisor) built to generate returns from the volatility of the gold market (XAUUSD). It shifts the mindset from "occasional speculative trading" to "managing an investment portfolio like a business," with a core focus on creating a consistent stream of cash flow. Are you tired of simple EAs that perform well in trends but collapse during market c
RSI MA hybrid
Sarah Wakini Waweru
Эксперты
RSI MA is a scalping EA that relies on two fundamental principles for entry.   For a buy entry, the EMA should be at least 200 and the RSI to move into oversold (as user defined) territory and come back out. The reverse is true for a sell entry. It important you understand the principle behind the bot functionality for efficient optimization. I wish you well as you try the bot's concept.
Go Passarinho Nervoso
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Эксперты
This EA works with one of the best exit strategies, the grid. But it's not an ordinary grid. In this EA, this strategy is optimized to the extreme to give you the best performance with multiple configuration options to work more safely and profitably. In addition, it manages multiple pairs on a single chart at a time, making them complement each other to make a single management. Parameters: Initial lot: is the lot of the first position of the cycle Allow dynamic initial lot (true/false) : cal
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Эксперты
Представляем SchermanActionPro: новый автоматизированный торговый бот от компании Automatictrading Рекомендуемые функции:  • Настраиваемые индикаторы: настройте средние значения и количество свечей в соответствии с рекомендациями Ивана.  • Операционная гибкость: выбирайте между покупками и продажами.  • Фиксация прибыли: фиксированные опционы, основанные на ATR или противоположном сигнале.  • Loss Stop: настраивается фиксированно, в соответствии с ATR или противоположным сигналом.  • Типы лотов:
Modern bot
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Торговый советник Форекс Modern bot — это автоматическая скальпинг система, открывающия и закрывающия сделки по специальному алгоритму анализа тиков запрограмированном в коде без участия человека. Эго главная задача — мгновенно совершить сделку там, где человек теряет время на анализ и принятие решения. Также он автоматизируют трейдинг, снимая с человека эмоциональную нагрузку и позволяя сэкономить время. Скальпинг – одна из разновидностей краткосрочных стратегий, притом самая краткосрочная из
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Эксперты
AIQ Версия 5.0 - Автономный Интеллект Через Институциональную Архитектуру Эволюция от автоматизации на основе правил к подлинному автономному интеллекту представляет собой естественное развитие алгоритмической торговли. То, что институциональные количественные отделы начали исследовать более десяти лет назад, созрело до практической реализации. AIQ Версия 5.0 воплощает это созревание: сложный многомодельный AI-анализ, независимая архитектура валидации и системы непрерывного обучения, усовершенс
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Эксперты
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Точная торговля на XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 — это профессиональный советник (Expert Advisor) для автоматической торговли на XAUUSD (золото) в MetaTrader 5. Система объединяет четыре взаимодополняющие стратегии в одном EA, чтобы работать в различных рыночных режимах. Решение автономно для MT5 и не требует внешних DLL или установщиков третьих лиц. Ключевые возможности Четыре стратегии в одном EA: согласованные и взаимодополняющие стратегии для
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Эксперты
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Обучающая Машина + Модель Обучения XGBoost +112 Платных и Бесплатных ИИ + Система Голосования + Внешние и Редактируемые Промпты) В то время как большинство EA на рынке утверждают, что используют "ИИ" или "нейронные сети", но на самом деле запускают только базовые скрипты, Aria Connector EA V4 переопределяет, что означает торговля, действительно управляемая ИИ. Это не теория, не маркетинговая шумиха, это прямое, проверяемое соединение между вашей платформой MetaTrader 5
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Эксперты
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
" Silicon Ex ": Ваш надежный помощник в мире Forex Silicon Ex — это современный торговый бот, специально созданный для трейдеров на рынке Forex. Этот инновационный инструмент служит надежным партнером для тех, кто стремится к эффективной и автоматизированной торговле. Ключевые особенности "Silicon Ex": Надежность и стабильность: Создан с применением передовых технологий, обеспечивающих стабильную и надежную работу на рынке. Интеллектуальное управление рисками: Встроенная система управления кап
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Эксперты
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Эксперты
NEXUS – количественный адаптивный грид, развивающийся вместе с рынком NEXUS — это полностью автоматическая система, которая в реальном времени строит комбинации правил, валидирует их out-of-sample и открывает сделки только тогда, когда обнаруживает статистическое преимущество в корректном рыночном контексте. Краткие характеристики Тип системы: адаптивный грид с OOS (out-of-sample) валидацией и фильтрами среды (новости, волатильность, сессия/день и опциональные зоны объёмной стоимости). Инструмен
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Эксперты
Mean Machine GPT Версия 11.0 - Где Институциональный Интеллект Встречается Со Специализированной Торговлей С тех пор как мы стали пионерами подлинной интеграции AI в алгоритмической торговле, мы совершенствовали этот подход через множественные рыночные циклы, экономические режимы и технологические эволюции. То, что началось как наше убеждение, что адаптивное машинное обучение представляет естественное развитие количественной торговли, стало направлением индустрии. Версия 11.0 представляет нашу
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
NorthEastWay MT5 - это полностью автоматизированная торговая система «откатов», которая особенно эффективна для торговли на популярных валютных парах «откатов»: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Система использует основные модели рынка Forex в торговле - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении. Таймфрейм: M15 Основные валютные пары: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Дополнительные пары: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD После покупки EA обязательно напишите мне в личные сообщения, я доба
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
Эксперты
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Эксперты
XAURON EA – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions. LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL Trading performance can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including: Broker conditions Execution speed and slippage Latency VPS quality Market conditions at the time of use Furthermore, it’s common to observe a
Pips Maven
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Эксперты
Откройте для себя Pips Maven: Ваш идеальный аналитический бот для торговли валютами В динамичном мире валютной торговли правильные инструменты могут сыграть решающую роль. Представляем Pips Maven — современный аналитический бот, тщательно разработанный для трейдеров, стремящихся освоить сложные механизмы валютного рынка. Используя сложные алгоритмы, основанные на геометрических виртуальных паттернах, Pips Maven становится всеобъемлющим решением, позволяющим вам без усилий оптимизировать ваши то
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
Советник Jackal – Торговая стратегия Работает в реальном режиме 4 месяца После покупки все продукты останутся бесплатными навсегда.  Скачать файл настроек  Золото M1 | ECN-счёт: Работает с любым брокером Jackal EA основан на многоуровневой и интеллектуальной стратегии прорыва, сочетающей продвинутое управление рисками и прибылью для адаптации к рыночной динамике. 1. Стратегия ловушки прорыва После подтверждения рыночных условий, советник размещает два отложенных ордера в противоположных на
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
Эксперты
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
Эксперты
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Scipio Bot Gold mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Эксперты
Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed only on MQL5.com This is not a commercial BOT, but it is professional, distribution is limited to 100 copies in total and the price may increase without notice. The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER has to enter + opens only 1 trade at a time + always use close and fixed STOP LOSS + adapt SL and TP to the volatility of the day + SCIPIO EA is truly an EA that trades automatically without
Другие продукты этого автора
G Edge
Krzysztof Sitko
Эксперты
G Edge MT5: The Ultimate Trading Advantage G Edge is not just a trading robot—it is your technological dominance in the market. Engineered for surgical precision, this bot redefines algorithmic trading standards. By utilizing advanced entry algorithms, G Edge achieves a stunning 96.5% win rate while keeping the drawdown below 2% . This tool is designed for traders who demand maximum capital growth with minimal risk exposure . Key Performance Achievements (2025 Backtest) The numbers speak for
AurumCore EA MT5
Krzysztof Sitko
Эксперты
AurumCore EA - Professional Gold Trading Solution PERFECT FOR PROP FIRMS & RISK-CONSCIOUS TRADERS AurumCore EA is a sophisticated, low-risk trading system specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 15-minute timeframe . This Expert Advisor combines proven technical indicators with advanced risk management to deliver consistent, profitable results while maintaining minimal drawdown - making it the ideal choice for prop firm challenges and live accounts . KEY ADVANTAGES LOW DRAWDOWN DE
Golden Strike Pro x30
Krzysztof Sitko
Эксперты
XAUUSD Golden Strike Pro x30 - M15 Professional Trading System Advanced Gold Trading Strategy for Serious Traders Golden Strike Pro x30 is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on M15 timeframe. This system combines advanced technical analysis with professional risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities in the volatile gold market. Backtest Performance Highlights Total Return : 1597.91% over 5 years Total Profit : $3,395,829.
Golden Strike Pro x30 for Prop Firm
Krzysztof Sitko
Эксперты
GOLDEN STRIKE PRO X30 FOR PROP FIRMS - XAUUSD M15 PROFESSIONAL TRADING SYSTEM WITH EXTRAORDINARY RESULTS PROVEN PERFORMANCE - $528,436.25 PROFIT ON $200K FUNDED ACCOUNT! Transform your XAUUSD trading with this elite algorithmic system that has consistently delivered exceptional returns with minimal risk. OUTSTANDING STATISTICS THAT SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES: TOTAL PROFIT : $528,436.25 on $200K funded account MAXIMUM DRAWDOWN : Only 6.87% - Ultra-low risk! PROFIT FACTOR : 2.77 - Near
Advanced Strike System x100
Krzysztof Sitko
Эксперты
XAUUSD Advanced Strike System x100 - Premium MT5 Expert Advisor GOLD Trading Specialist - M15 Timeframe Professionally designed Expert Advisor exclusively optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on M15 timeframe. Laser-focused specialization delivers superior performance through dedicated market analysis. Outstanding Backtesting Performance Total Return : 4,913.38% over 6 years Gross Profit : $10,026,760.49 Profit Factor : 5.82  Sharpe Ratio : 2.02 (Excellent risk-adjusted return
GoldenMind EA
Krzysztof Sitko
Эксперты
GoldenMind EA - Advanced Momentum Scalping Expert Advisor Overview GoldenMind EA is a sophisticated, low-latency scalping Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This EA employs momentum-based trading strategies to capitalize on short-term price movements with minimal market exposure. Key Features Ultra-Fast Execution Optimized tick processing with minimal overhead ️ Low-latency order execution using MqlTradeRequest Circular buffer system for efficient price data managem
QuantumVelocity MT5
Krzysztof Sitko
Эксперты
QuantumVelocity Neural-Enhanced High-Frequency Trading Engine Overview QuantumVelocity is an advanced institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency trading with neural-enhanced signal processing. This sophisticated algorithm combines multiple trading strategies with adaptive risk management to deliver consistent performance across various market conditions. Proven Performance Backtest Results (99% Quality Data): Total Net Profit: $14,135.62 (28,171% return) Initial Deposit
InfinityFlow
Krzysztof Sitko
Эксперты
InfinityFlow Adaptive Market Intelligence System InfinityFlow  is an advanced trading system built on MetaTrader 5 technology, designed to automatically execute trading strategies on the forex market. The system combines five different analytical algorithms with an intelligent risk management framework. Key Features 5 Trading Strategies: Momentum Flow – Directional trend tracking system that identifies sustained price movements and follows market momentum Mean Regression – Statistical reversi
PipSniper
Krzysztof Sitko
Эксперты
PipSniper - Advanced Market Precision System Professional Edition Trading Bot for MT5 Overview PipSniper  is a sophisticated, multi-strategy automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Built with professional-grade algorithms and adaptive risk management, this Expert Advisor delivers consistent performance across various market conditions. Proven Performance Initial Investment: $500.00 Final Balance: $102,442.76 Total Net Profit: +20,388% ROI Profit Factor: 4.12 Recovery Fact
GridMaster Infinite
Krzysztof Sitko
Эксперты
GridMaster INFINITE TURNED $100,000 INTO $1,071,180.27 (BACKTEST 2020-2025) GridMaster INFINITE is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed for stability and growth. Unlike random grid bots, this EA uses a multi-indicator confluence strategy to enter trades with precision, utilizing a Smart Grid mechanism only as a recovery tool. IMPORTANT - PERFORMANCE DATA: The screenshots displayed show results from a strategy tester backtest covering the period from 2020 to 2025. Start Balance: $1
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв