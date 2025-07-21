GEN QuantumFlux Trend

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller



QuantumFlux Trend combines concepts from statistical physics (temperature T & energy step alpha) with Boltzmann-style exponential weighting to produce a trend line that is more “context-adaptive” compared to traditional moving averages. The result is then smoothed with an EMA to deliver cleaner signals that are easy to read across all timeframes.

The indicator automatically colors candles and trend lines: green for bullish phases, red for bearish phases. When a color change occurs on a closed bar, the indicator can send Push and/or Email Alerts so you won’t miss any trend reversals.

For strategy evaluation, QuantumFlux Trend includes Visual Trade Simulation: the indicator “opens” and “closes” virtual trades each time the trend flips (Bull ↔ Bear). Entry lines are drawn on the chart, and when a trade closes, a profit/loss label (in deposit currency, calculated using FixedLotSize) is displayed. You can choose whether to clear old history on refresh (Clear_On_Refresh) or display all simulation history (Show_All_History).

A lightweight information panel in the chart corner shows the latest trend status, line slope (in pips), and key parameters (T, α, Period) for quick calibration.

Key Features

QuantumFlux Engine: Boltzmann-weighted calculations based on alpha & T to capture multi-layered price dynamics.

EMA Smoothing: Reduces noise without missing critical trend shifts.

Color Candles & Trend Line: Green = Bullish, Red = Bearish (based on line slope changes).

Live Info Panel: Displays current trend, slope in pips, and main parameters.

Centralized Alerts: Push & Email notifications on trend reversals.

Visual Trade Simulation: Virtual BUY/SELL on signal flips; trade lines with P/L labels ($).

History Modes: Clear visuals on refresh or show full back-view strategy history.

Fixed Lot P/L: Adjust FixedLotSize for rough performance estimation.

Custom Profit/Loss Label Colors.



