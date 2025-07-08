Trend indicator AI mt5

Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar.
Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmelerinden faydalanmalarını sağlar.

Önemli Avantajlar:

· MT4 ve MT5 üzerinde çalışır.

· Açık AL veya SAT sinyalleri

· Yeniden boyamaz

· Tüm varlıklarda çalışır

EA veya setlerini telegramda satmam, dolandırıcıdır. Tüm ayarlar blogda ücretsiz. 
Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın alımdan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!

Gerçek zamanlı operasyon izleme ve diğer ürünlerime buradan ulaşabilirsiniz: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp;

Ayarlar ve Girişler:

Tüm varlıklar için varsayılan ayarlar önerilir.


jjljljoel
69
jjljljoel 2025.09.02 03:40 
 

Really good indicator, bought few days ago, easy to find entry and exit.

Aman1405
39
Aman1405 2025.08.30 16:29 
 

спасибо за индикатор теперь мне нужен советник trend indicator ea

Saurabhksharma
32
Saurabhksharma 2025.08.07 07:45 
 

Impressive EA and leaves the guess work out. You can confidently trade, Thanks Ramil for this wonderful product

İncelemeye yanıt