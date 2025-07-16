GEN OBMatrix Pro

OBMatrix Pro is a professional indicator that combines market structure detection (Break of Structure/BOS and Change of Character/CHoCH) with automated Order Block (OB) identification.

Built for traders using Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this tool helps visualize institutional price zones and structural shifts directly on your chart.

🔍 Key Features:

  • ✅ Automatically detects BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character)

  • ✅ Marks swing points: HH, LL, HL, LH

  • ✅ Plots Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks with real-time mitigation detection

  • ✅ Supports mitigation logic using Wick or Close

  • ✅ Filters OBs using Volume Pivot confirmation for added strength

  • ✅ Optional 0.5 Retracement Line shown after structural breaks

  • ✅ Fully customizable: label styles, colors, number of OBs shown

  • ✅ Lightweight and optimized code for high performance

⚙️ Recommended Usage:

  • Works on all timeframes

  • Suitable for trending pairs with clear structural flow (e.g. H1, H4, Daily)

🛠️ Main Input Settings:

  • Market structure parameters (swing size, BOS confirmation type)

  • Order Block logic (volume pivot length, minimum OB size)

  • Display options (info labels, max OBs to display)

  • Bullish/Bearish OB color customization

❗ Notes:

  • This is a manual analysis tool, not an auto-trading system.

  • It does not place or manage trades.

  • All drawings are created automatically to support your price action analysis.


Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
