GEN OBMatrix Pro

OBMatrix Pro is a professional indicator that combines market structure detection (Break of Structure/BOS and Change of Character/CHoCH) with automated Order Block (OB) identification.

Built for traders using Smart Money Concepts (SMC), this tool helps visualize institutional price zones and structural shifts directly on your chart.

🔍 Key Features:

✅ Automatically detects BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character)

✅ Marks swing points: HH, LL, HL, LH

✅ Plots Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks with real-time mitigation detection

✅ Supports mitigation logic using Wick or Close

✅ Filters OBs using Volume Pivot confirmation for added strength

✅ Optional 0.5 Retracement Line shown after structural breaks

✅ Fully customizable: label styles, colors, number of OBs shown

✅ Lightweight and optimized code for high performance

⚙️ Recommended Usage:

Works on all timeframes

Suitable for trending pairs with clear structural flow (e.g. H1, H4, Daily)

🛠️ Main Input Settings:

Market structure parameters (swing size, BOS confirmation type)

Order Block logic (volume pivot length, minimum OB size)

Display options (info labels, max OBs to display)

Bullish/Bearish OB color customization

❗ Notes:

This is a manual analysis tool , not an auto-trading system.

It does not place or manage trades .

All drawings are created automatically to support your price action analysis.



