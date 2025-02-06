Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5

4.83

Refined Order Block Indicator for MT5

Designed with the principles of ICT and Smart Money strategies, the Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is an essential tool for traders on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It identifies and highlights significant price levels by marking bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown.

These levels represent potential price reversal areas, often influenced by large institutional and bank orders. As price reaches these key zones, it is likely to experience substantial and swift movements, giving traders valuable insights to refine their trading tactics.

«Indicator Installation & User Guide»

MT5 Indicator Installation | Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT5 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT5 | Prop Firm Protector: Trade Assist Prop Firm Plus TF Expert MT5 | Money Management + DrawDown Protector: Trade Panel Prop Firm Drawdawn Limiter Pro MT5

 

Order Block Refined Indicator Overview

Category

ICT - Smart Money - Supply and Demand

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Skill Level

Advanced

Indicator Type

Leading - Reversal - Strength

Time Frame

Multi Time Frame

Trading Style

Scalping - Day Trading - Intraday Trading

Trading Markets

Forex - Cryptocurrencies - Indices

 

Bullish Order Block (OBR) on MT5

On the daily chart of XAUUSD (Gold), the Refined Order Block indicator marks bullish order blocks with green rectangles, highlighting key areas for traders. When price approaches these areas, it often moves upward, signaling the presence of large institutional buy orders. This feature helps traders pinpoint optimal entry points, enhancing their decision-making process.

 

Bearish Order Block on MT5

On the 1-hour chart of USD/CHF, the Refined Order Block indicator identifies bearish order blocks, which are displayed in brown. These marked zones indicate where substantial institutional sell orders are placed. When the price approaches these levels, it typically reacts sharply, leading to quick price reversals.

These critical zones provide traders with key decision-making opportunities within the market.

 

Refined Order Block Indicator Settings (OBR)

  • Display Settings: Customize display preferences.
  • Chart and Object Color Theme: Select between Light, Dark, or Auto themes.
  • General Settings: Configure general preferences.
  • Number of Candles to Consider: Select how many past candles to factor into calculations.
  • Trend Calculation Type (ZigZag/Candle): Choose between ZigZag or Candle calculations.
  • Show Arrows for First Cycle: Enable or disable arrows for the first cycle.
  • Display Order Blocks: Turn on or off the display of order blocks.
  • Order Block Mode: Select the mode for order blocks (Normal, Aggressive, or Invalid due to new order block).
  • Invalid Order Block by Close Beyond: Extend the zone until a new order block is formed.

 

Summary

The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a highly effective tool for traders following ICT and Smart Money strategies. It accurately marks significant order blocks, with bullish zones in green and bearish zones in brown. These highlighted areas offer valuable insights into market dynamics, showing where large institutional and bank orders are positioned.

By identifying these critical points, traders can make more informed, precise decisions to improve their trading strategies.

İncelemeler 11
BadSector81
17
BadSector81 2025.09.04 11:27 
 

Perfect for my trading, really accurate and helpful. Thanks so much! Really recommended+++++

Benjamin Afedzie
3098
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.09 13:50 
 

quality product

Otis J
110
Otis J 2025.02.16 04:52 
 

awesome!!

Önerilen ürünler
Tripple Moving Averages With Alert
Amani Fungo
4.33 (3)
Göstergeler
About. This indicator is the combination of 3 Exponential Moving averages, 3,13 and 144. it features Taking trades in the direction of trend, and also helps the trade to spot early trend change through Small moving averages crossing Big Moving averages Product features 1. Have built in Notification system to be set as the user desires (Alerts, Popup notification and Push Notification to Mobile devices) so with notification on, you do not need to be at home, or glued to the computer, only set and
FREE
OmniSignal Navigator
Fatih Klavun
5 (2)
Göstergeler
OmniSignal Navigator – Önemli Seviyelerde Akıllı Scalping Scalping ve hassas çıkış ticareti için tasarlanmış bu günlük/haftalık Yüksek-Düşük-Kapanış göstergesiyle bir Profesyonel Gibi Ticaret Yapın. Neden İşe Yarıyor Scalping için Mükemmel: M2, M3, M5, M15 zaman dilimlerinde önemli bölgeleri (PDH/PDL/PDC ve PWH/PWL/PWC) hedefler. (Daha Kısa Zaman Dilimleri = Daha Fazla Sinyal, Daha Yüksek Zaman Dilimleri = Daha Az Sinyal) Grafik Analizine Gerek Yok: Sadece Anlık Bildirimleri (telefon
FREE
ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (6)
Göstergeler
ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT5 The ZP Day Trading Indicator is one of the tools developed based on Price Action trading style concepts in MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses color-coded boxes to identify Trading Ranges on the chart. A trading range forms when the price moves within a specific range between a resistance level (ceiling) and a support level (floor) over a period of time. In such scenarios, buyers and sellers reach equilibrium within the defined range. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
Morning And Evening Star Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Morning & Evening Star Indicator for MetaTrader5 The Morning & Evening Star Indicator is developed to recognize and highlight candlestick reversal patterns. This MT5 candlestick indicator uses a blue box to mark the Morning Star pattern and a pink box to identify the Evening Star pattern.  These reversal patterns typically form at the end of a prevailing trend, indicating a potential shift in price direction. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Morning And Eveni
FREE
Stochastic Cross Alert Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Stochastic Cross Alert Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Stochastic Cross Alert Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced adaptation of the traditional Stochastic Oscillator, tailored for the MT5 trading platform. This tool provides traders with signal alerts under two specific conditions: when the %K and %D lines intersect, and when either line exits the predefined overbought or oversold zones.   Stochastic Cross Alert Indicator Table Outlined below are the key specifications of the Stochastic Cro
FREE
Nameless Stochastic
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
5 (2)
Göstergeler
It is the very same classic Stochastic indicator, but with a little twist: NO NAME and data is shown in the sub window. It could be stupid, BUT, if you are running out of space in Micro windows like Mini Charts, where the indicator's name is totally useless, you came to the right place. And that's it! I know it seems stupid but I needed the classical version of Stochastic indicator without that annoying name on my Mini Chart, so I did it that way... The original formula is right from Metaquote's
FREE
Noldy22 Swing high and low
Anold Stephen Minja
Göstergeler
Swing High & Low Trendline Indicator is a professional tool that automatically identifies swing points on your chart and draws trendlines for easy visualization. No need to manually scan candles, the indicator highlights key highs and lows based on your chosen settings, helping you analyze market structure and trade with confidence. Features: Automatically detects swing highs & swing lows Draws clean trendlines directly on the chart Works on all symbols (forex, indices, crypto, stocks,
FREE
Revolution martingale
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Revolution Martingale is an indicator designed for trading binary options on the M5 timeframe. Features: M5 Timeframe: It is recommended to use the indicator on the M5 timeframe for optimal trading. Trade Entry: Trades should only be opened on the first candle after a signal appears. Signals: A blue diamond indicates a buying opportunity for upward movement, while a red diamond indicates a buying opportunity for downward movement. Configured for Effective Binary Options Trading: The indicator i
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.37 (19)
Göstergeler
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ, Fibonacci oranlarını kullanarak günün destek ve direnç çizgilerini izleyen bir göstergedir. Bu muhteşem gösterge, Fibonacci oranlarını kullanarak Pivot Point üzerinden 7 seviyeye kadar destek ve direnç oluşturur. Fiyatların, bir operasyonun olası giriş/çıkış noktalarını algılamanın mümkün olduğu bu destek ve direncin her bir düzeyine uyması harika. Özellikleri 7 seviyeye kadar destek ve 7 seviye direnç Seviyelerin renklerini ayrı ayrı ayarlayın Girişler Pivot Tipi Pivo
FREE
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.69 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Tabajara V5
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
4.83 (35)
Göstergeler
Metatrader 5 version of the famous Andre Machado's Tabajara indicator. If you don't know Andre Machado's Technical Analysis work you don't need this indicator... For those who need it and for those several friend traders who asked this porting from other platforms, here it is... FEATURES 8-period Moving Average 20-period Moving Average 50-period Moving Average 200-period Moving Average Colored candles according to the inflexion of the 20-period MA SETTINGS You can change the Period of all MA's
FREE
GdeAsset Position
Daniel De Almeida Galvao
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dabuot par breivu! Modeliešona tierguotuojim, kapitala puorvaļdis fondim i MQL5 izstruoduotuojim Dabuot ituo eksperta algoritmu, pīsarokstūt Gdeasset Blackbox. Byutisks īrūcs Finanšu pozicejis izveiduošonai tikai pierkšonai voi Kapitala aizsardzeibai tikai puordūšonai. Pīmārs: lai aizsorguotu Garu Poziceju Bitcoinā, tikai paturēt daļu nu pozicejis ar GdeAsset konfigurātu tikai puordūt, tod tys uzkruos Gains Bitcoin krisšonys laikā i uzturēs Garū Poziceju, atspējojūt Stop. Īgiut GdeAsset Blackbox
FREE
Nen Star Harmonic Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Nen Star Harmonic Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Nen Star Harmonic Pattern Indicator is developed for MetaTrader 5 and serves as an advanced analytical tool for accurately identifying potential price reversal zones. Unlike basic indicators, it relies on a precise wave structure and extended Fibonacci ratios to provide more reliable signals. The Nen Star Pattern includes five critical points: X, A, B, C, and D. It can form in both bullish (shaped like an “M”) and bearish (shaped like a “W
FREE
BOS CHoCH and FVG
Saksham Solanki
4.5 (4)
Göstergeler
Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA. Key Features: Pattern Recognition : Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application : Optimized for candlestick charts Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis : Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Vis
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Coral Indi
Dinh Duong Luong
Göstergeler
Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
FREE
High Low Resistance Liquidity Run ICT MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
High-Low Liquidity Sweep ICT MT5 The HLRS (High Liquidity Resistance Sweep) and LLRS (Low Liquidity Resistance Sweep) indicators are advanced tools designed to analyze price movement within liquidity zones based on the ICT framework. An HLRS pattern emerges when the price accumulates liquidity at its lowest point before initiating an upward movement. This shift is characterized by the consistent formation of higher lows and higher highs, establishing a structured bullish trend. On the other hand
FREE
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Göstergeler
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Wedge Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Wedge Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Wedge Pattern Indicator is a classic chart pattern tool available on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. Designed to help traders recognize price action formations, it is especially useful for identifying wedge patterns on various timeframes. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Wedge Pattern Indicator MT4   | ALL Products By   TradingFinderLab  | Best MT5 Indicator:   Refined Order Block Indicator for MT 5  | Best MT5 Uti
FREE
GG Time To Trade
Pham Quoc Gia
Göstergeler
Time to Trade Trading timing indicator is based on market volatility through 2 ATR indicators to determine the timing of a transaction. The indicator determines the times when the market has strong volatility in trend. When histogram is greater than 0 (blue) is a strong market, when histogram is less than 0 (yellow) is a weak market. Should only trade within histograms greater than 0. Based on the histogram chart, the first histogram value is greater than 0 and the second histogram appears, this
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
Göstergeler
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Göstergeler
RSI ABCD Desen Bulucu: Teknik Strateji 1. Gösterge Nasıl Çalışır? Klasik RSI ile otomatik ABCD harmonik desen tespitini birleştirir. Temel Bileşenler Standart RSI (ayarlanabilir periyot) Tepe ve dip işaretleri (oklar) ABCD desenleri (yeşil/kırmızı çizgiler) Aşırı alım (70) ve aşırı satım (30) filtreleri 2. MT5 Kurulumu period = 14 ; // RSI periyodu size = 4 ; // Maksimum desen boyutu OverBought = 70 ; // Aşırı alım seviyesi OverSold = 30 ; // Aşırı satım seviyesi Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // On
FREE
Heiken Ashi Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Heiken Ashi Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Heiken Ashi Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) integrates smoothed price action with dynamic average calculations to help traders interpret trend momentum and reversal setups more effectively. This tool builds on the Heiken Ashi methodology, rendering price data as histogram bars in a dedicated panel beneath the main price chart. It enables traders to spot clearer directional trends by removing short-term volatility. «Indicator Installation & User Guide»
FREE
Quarterly Theory ICT 02 True Open Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Quarterly Theory ICT 02 Indicator MT5 The Quarterly Theory ICT 02 Indicator MT5 is a specialized analytical tool built upon ICT methodology and fractal time cycles. It segments the market into systematic phases, allowing traders to observe repeating price behaviors over different time horizons. These recurring stages are divided into four quarters (Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4) and can be applied consistently across micro, daily, weekly, and yearly cycles depending on the trader’s preferences. «Indicator Inst
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Envolventes con alertas
Juan Manuel Rojas Perez
Göstergeler
MT5 Enveloping Pattern Detector: Your competitive advantage in trading Are you looking for a tool to help you accurately identify the best trading opportunities in the forex market? Our Engulfing Pattern Detector provides you with a highly reliable buy or sell signal, based on one of the most recognized and effective Japanese candlestick patterns: the engulfing pattern. With an average success rate of 70%, this indicator will allow you to make safer and more profitable investment decisions. Don'
FREE
Rule Plotter Scanner
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Hiç düşündün mü, tüm stratejileri tarayan ve bu varlığın tüm zaman dilimlerinde alım ve satım noktalarını gösteren bir tarayıcıya sahip olmayı? İşte tam olarak bu tarayıcı bunu yapar. Bu tarayıcı, Rule Plotter: programlama olmadan strateji oluşturucu 'da oluşturduğunuz alım ve satım sinyallerini göstermek ve bunları farklı varlıklarda ve zaman dilimlerinde çalıştırmak için tasarlanmıştır. Rule Plotter'ın varsayılan stratejisi yalnızca yükselen ve düşen mumlardır; yani Rule Plotter içinde herhang
FREE
Hammer Pattern Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Hammer Pattern Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Hammer Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a candlestick recognition tool that detects and highlights Hammer and Inverted Hammer patterns on the chart. These patterns are key signals in technical analysis, often indicating potential market reversals . The indicator uses a pair of moving averages (periods 5 and 20) as filters to ensure more accurate signal confirmation. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Hammer Pattern
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.52 (29)
Göstergeler
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
Bar Color Trend
Germano Chagas
4.38 (8)
Göstergeler
Combining the best of Price Action , Directional Movement , and Divergence/Convergence analysis, Candle Color Trend is a easy and reliable way to identify trend direction. The indicator automatically paints the candles according to the assumption that an uptrend is defined by prices that form a series of higher highs and higher lows. In contrast, a downtrend is defined by prices that form a series of lower highs and lower lows. Additionally, ADX Wilder indicator is used to measure trend weakness
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Göstergeler
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Göstergeler
Gold Stuff mt5, özellikle altın için tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir ve herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda da kullanılabilir. Gösterge yeniden çizilmez ve gecikmez. Önerilen zaman dilimi H1. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!   AYARLAR Ok Çiz - açık kapalı. grafik üzerinde oklar çizmek. Uyarılar - sesli uyarılar kapalı. E-posta b
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla sağlam ticaret stratejisi sunuyor, bu da çeşitli piyasa koşulları için esnek bir seçim yapar. Tr
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Göstergeler
AtBot: Come funziona e come usarlo ### Come funziona L'indicatore "AtBot" per la piattaforma MT5 genera segnali di acquisto e vendita utilizzando una combinazione di strumenti di analisi tecnica. Integra la Media Mobile Semplice (SMA), la Media Mobile Esponenziale (EMA) e l'indice di Gamma Vero Medio (ATR) per identificare opportunità di trading. Inoltre, può utilizzare le candele Heikin Ashi per migliorare la precisione dei segnali. Lascia una recensione dopo l'acquisto e ricevi un regalo bonu
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Göstergeler
PUMPING STATION – Kişisel “her şey dahil” stratejiniz Karşınızda PUMPING STATION — forex dünyasında işlem yapma şeklinizi heyecan verici ve etkili bir sürece dönüştürecek devrim niteliğinde bir gösterge. Bu sadece bir yardımcı değil, güçlü algoritmalarla donatılmış tam teşekküllü bir ticaret sistemidir ve daha istikrarlı işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Bu ürünü satın aldığınızda ŞUNLARI ÜCRETSİZ olarak alırsınız: Özel ayar dosyaları: Otomatik kurulum ve maksimum performans için. Adım adım video e
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Göstergeler
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Ana işlevler: VERME OLMADAN doğru giriş sinyalleri! Bir sinyal belirirse, alakalı kalır! Bu, bir sinyal sağlayıp daha sonra onu değiştirebilen ve mevduatta fon kaybına yol açabilen yeniden çekme göstergelerinden önemli bir farktır. Artık pazara daha büyük bir olasılık ve doğrulukla girebilirsiniz. Ayrıca, ok göründükten sonra hedefe ulaşılıncaya kadar (kar al) veya bir geri dönüş sinyali görünene kadar mumları renkle
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Gold Entry Sniper – Altın Scalping & Swing Trading için Profesyonel Çoklu Zaman Çerçeveli ATR Paneli Gold Entry Sniper , XAUUSD ve diğer enstrümanlar için doğru al/sat sinyalleri veren, ATR Trailing Stop mantığı ve çoklu zaman çerçevesi analizi ile geliştirilmiş gelişmiş bir MetaTrader 5 göstergesidir. Temel Özellikler ve Avantajlar Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi Analizi – M1, M5, M15 trendlerini tek panelde gösterir. ATR Tabanlı Trailing Stop – Volatiliteye göre dinamik olarak ayarlanır. Profesyonel Gra
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
Geri dönüş bölgeleri - seviyeler / Önemli bir oyuncunun aktif bölgeleri TALİMATLAR RUS   /   TALİMATLAR   ENG   /   Sürüm MT4 BU GÖSTERGENİN HER ALICISI       ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK EK   OLARAK   EDİNİN: 3 ay       hizmetten işlem sinyallerine erişim       SÜPER SİNYALLER       — TPSproSYSTEM algoritmasına göre hazır giriş noktaları. 3 ay       Düzenli güncellemelerle eğitim materyallerine erişim - stratejiye ve profesyonel gelişime dalma. Hafta içi 7/24 destek ve kapalı yatırımcı sohbetine erişim - i
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Berma Bantları (BB'ler) göstergesi, piyasa trendlerini belirlemeyi ve bunlardan yararlanmayı amaçlayan yatırımcılar için değerli bir araçtır. Fiyat ile BB'ler arasındaki ilişkiyi analiz ederek, yatırımcılar bir piyasanın trend veya aralıklı fazda olup olmadığını ayırt edebilir. Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için [ Berma Home Blog ] adresini ziyaret edin. Berma Bantları üç belirgin çizgiden oluşur: Üst Berma Bandı, Orta Berma Bandı ve Alt Berma Bandı. Bu çizgiler fiyatın etrafına çizilir ve genel tren
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge paneli, seçilen semboller için mevcut en son   harmonik kalıpları   gösterir, böylece zamandan tasarruf edersiniz ve daha verimli olursunuz /   MT4 sürümü . Ücretsiz Gösterge:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Gösterge sütunları Symbol :   seçilen semboller görünecektir Trend:   yükseliş veya düşüş Pattern :   desen türü (gartley, kelebek, yarasa, yengeç, köpekbalığı, cypher veya ABCD) Entry :   giriş fiyatı SL:   zararı durdur fiyatı TP1:   1. kar alma fiyatı TP2:   2. kar alma fiyatı TP
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri yalnızca $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk hafta   boyunca veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  MQL5’te Trading Tools Kanalı : En son haberlerim için MQL5 kanalıma katılın Bu gösterge, volatiliteye göre normalize edilmiş fiyat hareketine dayanan ve “Smart Breakout Channels” olarak adlandırılan kırılma tespit bölgelerini çizer. Bu bölgeler, hacim bindirmeleriyle birlikte dinamik kutular olarak gösterilir. Araç, özel bir normalize volatilite hesabı kullanarak
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Göstergeler
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Göstergeler
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator, AI tabanlı, Çok-Zamanlı Pazar Yönü ve Strateji Asistanıdır. İşlem performansı, piyasayı profesyoneller gibi anlamakla ilgilidir. RiskKILLER_AI Navigator tam olarak bunu sunar: MQL5'in dışında çalışan AI destekli trend, sentiman ve makro analiz ile işlem tarzınıza uygun kurumsal seviyede içgörüler elde edin. Satın alma sonrası, Kullanım Kılavuzu'nu almak için: 1. bir yorum yayınlayarak isteyin 2. bana doğrudan mesaj gönderin. [ Özel grup | Sürüm MT5 - MT4 ] Temel Faydala
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
TP and SL Calculator MT5
Eda Kaya
3.6 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The  Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator  serves as a valuable  risk  and  capital  management tool for determining and setting  take profit (TP)  and  stop loss (SL) levels . These levels can be  easily  drawn directly on the chart using the indicator. This tool enhances capital management by providing a separate box that includes the following features: The ability to create and manage  take profit  and  stop loss levels  for both  Buy  and  Sell  
FREE
Order Block Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
Order Block Indicator for MT5 The Order Block Indicator (OB) is a highly efficient tool tailored for traders utilizing ICT and Smart Money trading methodologies. Specifically built for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, this indicator enables traders to pinpoint crucial price zones where major financial institutions execute their orders. These areas often act as key decision points, where price movements tend to reverse after encountering liquidity. Traders can leverage this tool to refine their
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator RRR MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT5 The R/R Ratio Calculator is an essential tool designed to help traders set Take Profit and Stop Loss levels directly on the chart while analyzing each trade's risk reward ratio . This indicator features a user-friendly management panel for adjusting levels and a movable box that clearly displays the Take Profit , Entry Point , and Stop Loss values. Traders can create these levels using two methods either by dragging the lines on the chart or by manually
FREE
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT5 The Trade Assistant Expert is a specialized trading tool developed for MetaTrader 5, featuring an interactive chart-based control panel for seamless trade execution and risk oversight. This expert advisor incorporates key functionalities such as automatically adjusting Stop Loss to the entry point (Break Even), activating Trailing Stop, and displaying the countdown until the next candlestick formation. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation
FREE
Market structure indicator bos choch MT5
Eda Kaya
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Indicator BOS CHOCH MT5 The Market Structure Indicator (BOS-CHOCH) is a specialized ICT-style tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . This indicator detects both primary and secondary market character shifts (CHOCH) and breaks in structure (BOS) across multiple levels, offering valuable insights for ICT and Smart Money traders . By helping traders analyze price behavior, it enhances market structure recognition and provides more precise trade opportunities. «Indicator Installati
FREE
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT5  The BOS-CHOCH market structure shift detector is an advanced tool designed for traders who analyze internal price movements on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform . This indicator leverages sophisticated algorithms to cater specifically to traders following ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money trading methods . It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH) and marks them on the chart with clearly labeled annotations. A
FREE
Easy Trade Manager Expert MT5
Eda Kaya
2.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Easy Trade Manager Expert in MT5  The Easy Trade Manager Expert is a risk and position management tool for MetaTrader 5 . This specialized product offers a panel for easily setting Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in several straightforward ways. The management panel includes settings, a theme change for the chart, and a Risk to Reward ratio calculation based on user input. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Easy Trade Manager MT4  | ALL Products By   TradingFin
FREE
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT5
Eda Kaya
3.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MetaTrader 5  The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is an advanced, specialized tool for capital management, risk management, and trading in the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, designed. This expert utilizes a special panel to provide specialized functionalities for trade management. Key features of this expert include setting the risk-to-reward ratio, calculating stop loss , setting multiple take profits , and managing both take profits and stop losses, alongside other
FREE
TP and SL Calculator MT4
Eda Kaya
Yardımcı programlar
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT4 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is a valuable tool designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform . It enables traders to calculate and display the profit and loss for each trade.  This indicator features a dedicated management box that provides several essential tools for efficient trade handling, including: Creating Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for buy and sell positions ; Determining trade volume in lots; Displaying the Risk to Reward (R/R) r
FREE
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4
Eda Kaya
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 The Refined Order Block (OBR) indicator is a specialized tool tailored for traders utilizing ICT and Smart Money (SMC) methodologies on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator pinpoints bullish order blocks in green and bearish order blocks in brown, assisting traders in recognizing pivotal market zones. Order block regions are critical price areas where substantial institutional orders can heighten the probability of trend reversals or directional
FREE
Easy Trade Manager MT4
Eda Kaya
3 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Easy Trade Manager Expert in MT4   The Easy Trade Manager Expert is a specialized product designed for effective trade management and risk reduction within the MT4 platform. This tool features a user-friendly panel to easily set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels automatically. The management panel includes settings for adjusting chart themes and calculating the Risk-to-Reward ratio. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |  Easy Trade Manager Expert MT5   | ALL Product
FREE
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
BOS and CHOCH with Label Indicator MT4  The BOS-CHOCH with Label Indicator is an essential tool for traders who employ ICT and Smart Money trading strategies. Utilizing a sophisticated algorithm, this indicator detects and marks price structure breakouts (known as BOS, or Break of Structure) and shifts in market behavior (CHOCH, or Change of Character) directly on the chart. By showcasing every structural shift and market transformation, traders can efficiently observe both significant and subt
FREE
ZigZag Indicator for MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ZigZag Indicator for MT5 The ZigZag Indicator is a valuable tool available in MetaTrader 5, designed to highlight the highs and lows on a price chart. By marking pivotal turning points in price—commonly referred to as Pivot Highs and Lows (HH-HL-LH-LL)—it simplifies the process of identifying price trends. In any price movement, consecutive peaks and troughs are formed. Understanding these patterns correctly is essential for recognizing the direction of the overall market trend or short-term fl
FREE
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Three 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert for MT4 Download  The 3TP Easy Trade Pad Expert is a specialized tool developed for capital management , risk management, and trading on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This advanced tool, with its functional and specialized panel, allows traders to easily manage their stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels. This expert includes features for setting acceptable loss and expected profit (R/R) and managing trades with advanced options, providing traders with a p
FREE
Order Block Void Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Order Block Void Indicator MT5 The Order Block + Void Indicator in MetaTrader 5 is an advanced tool designed to detect key liquidity areas and highlight them as order blocks. These zones are frequently utilized by institutional traders, making them ideal reference points for determining support and resistance levels. This indicator visually marks bullish order blocks with green boxes and bearish order blocks with red boxes. Additionally, once an order block is consumed, it turns gray to indic
FREE
Risk Rewa Ratio Calculator RRR MT4
Eda Kaya
4.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator MT4 The Risk Reward Ratio Calculator Indicator is a practical tool that helps traders easily define take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels, while calculating the risk-to-reward ratio (R/R) for each trade. This indicator includes a management panel where traders can set the TP, SL, and R/R values. The indicator displays TP and SL levels as green and red boxes, respectively. These boxes are adjustable, allowing traders to either manually set the levels
FREE
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 4 – Download and Guide Traders rely on a variety of tools and strategies to discover profitable investment opportunities. Among these, the Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator in MetaTrader 4 stands out as a highly effective tool. An FVG represents a price gap within the market structure where supply and demand are not balanced. These gaps emerge during sharp price movements. In simple terms, when three candlesticks form, the gap between the first and thi
FREE
Order Block Void indicator MT4
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Order Block Void Indicator MT4 Order Blocks represent critical price zones where institutional traders place significant buy and sell orders. These areas often serve as key support and resistance levels on price charts. The Order Block + Void indicator for MetaTrader 4 autonomously marks these order blocks on the chart. One of its notable features is displaying the percentage of the order block that has been utilized, turning the consumed section gray. This tool highlights bullish order blocks
FREE
Market structure indicator bos choch MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Market structure indicator BOS CHOCH MT4 The BOS-CHOCH Market Structure Indicator is an ICT-style tool developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It is designed to assist traders who follow ICT methodologies in recognizing shifts in the market’s dominant and secondary trends. By pinpointing structural breakouts and market character changes, traders can refine their technical analysis for more precise decision-making. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT4 Indicator Installation  |    Market structur
FREE
Fair Value Gap Void MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Fair Value Gap Void MT5 The Fair Value Gap and Void (FVG + Void) indicator is specifically designed for ICT and Smart Money (SMC) traders, utilizing sophisticated algorithms to detect and highlight imbalance zones and FVGs on price charts. This tool is tailored for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, where bullish FVGs are represented in green and bearish FVGs in brown, allowing traders to quickly recognize critical trading areas. When the price revisits these zones, the indicator marks the portio
FREE
Rejection Block Indicator and Void MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Rejection Block Indicator and Void MT5 The Rejection Block Indicator is a powerful tool designed to detect market reversal zones in MetaTrader 5 . By analyzing candle wicks, this indicator marks crucial rejection block areas where long upper shadows near price highs and lower shadows near price lows act as potential reversal points. Additionally, the Void (absorbed portion) within the rejection blocks is highlighted in gray. Once this void is entirely filled, it signals that the level has lost
FREE
Improved Fair Value Gap Void MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Improved Fair Value Gap Void MT5 The Improved Fair Value Gap (iFVG + Void) indicator for MetaTrader 5 is an advanced iteration of the traditional Fair Value Gap "FVG" indicator. Fair Value Gaps emerge following sharp price movements, marking crucial zones where supply and demand are unbalanced. Price action often gravitates back to these levels. This indicator visually marks bullish Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with green boxes and bearish Fair Value Gaps with red boxes. Additionally, it shades the us
FREE
Cisd Cid Bpr combined indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
CISD-CSD & BPR Combined Indicator MT5 The CISD-CSD + BPR Combined Indicator is an advanced tool based on the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) trading style in MetaTrader 5. This indicator utilizes the three concepts of "CSD," "CISD," and "BPR" to identify specific zones on the chart and issue trading signals under appropriate conditions. The "CISD" concept comprises four elements: consolidation , impulse , fluctuation , and divergence . Typically, the price exits these zones with a rapid movement ( I
FREE
Order Block Indicator for MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Order Block Indicator for ICT and Smart Money Trading in MT4 The Order Block Indicator is an essential tool for traders using ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator helps identify crucial price zones where institutional orders are likely to be concentrated, allowing traders to pinpoint potential reversals or high-impact market levels. Bullish order blocks appear in green , while bearish order blocks are displayed in brown . When pri
FREE
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4
Eda Kaya
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 The Trade Management Assistant is a specialized trading tool designed to enhance capital allocation and mitigate risks within the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) environment. This expert advisor features an intuitive control panel that facilitates seamless trade execution, risk oversight, and fund distribution. It also incorporates key functionalities such as automatic breakeven adjustments and a Trailing Stop system for optimized trade security. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
Easy Rewa to Risk RRR Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Easy Reward to Risk RRR Indicator for MT5 The Easy Reward to Risk RRR Indicator is a powerful trading assistant that streamlines technical analysis. It calculates and visualizes the risk-to-reward ratio in real time. This tool simplifies trading decisions by displaying two distinct areas on the chart a red zone for stop-loss levels and a green zone for take-profit levels . These zones help traders visualize potential losses and gains . «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Install
FREE
Laguerre RSI Indicator in MT5
Eda Kaya
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Download the Laguerre RSI Indicator for MT5    The Laguerre RSI indicator is a powerful trend-following oscillator designed for MetaTrader 5. It can function independently as a trading tool or serve as a supporting confirmation indicator within broader strategies. Unlike the traditional RSI, it significantly reduces signal lag, particularly in extended time frames. Additionally, it employs a gamma (Γ) filter that minimizes price fluctuations, leading to fewer misleading signals. «Indicator In
FREE
Fair Value Gap FVG Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator is an effective tool designed to spot trading opportunities in MetaTrader 5 by identifying imbalances in supply and demand. These imbalances, known as FVGs, emerge when the price moves aggressively. To explain simply, imagine three candlesticks: the gap between the first and third candlestick forms the " FVG ." This indicator highlights these gaps as dynamic boxes—green for bullish FVGs and red for bearish FVGs.
FREE
Fair Value Gap or FVG indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Fair Value Gap or FVG indicator MT5 The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator is a valuable asset for traders using MetaTrader 5, designed to highlight market inefficiencies. An FVG occurs when an imbalance between supply and demand causes a rapid price movement. To understand this, picture three consecutive candlesticks; the space between the first and third candlestick represents the "FVG." This indicator automatically marks these gaps on the chart using dynamic boxes—green for bullish FVGs and red
FREE
Fair Value Gap Void MT4
Eda Kaya
Göstergeler
Fair Value Gap Void MT4 The Fair Value Gap and Void (FVG + Void) indicator is a powerful tool designed for ICT and Smart Money traders who aim to detect and analyze price gaps and fair value gaps (FVGs) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator effectively pinpoints bullish imbalances, marking them with green rectangles, while bearish imbalances are displayed using brown rectangles. As price revisits these areas and begins filling the existing orders, the indicator dynamically updates
FREE
Filtrele:
BadSector81
17
BadSector81 2025.09.04 11:27 
 

Perfect for my trading, really accurate and helpful. Thanks so much! Really recommended+++++

Eda Kaya
263545
Geliştiriciden yanıt Eda Kaya 2025.09.04 17:13
your are always welcome.
Ahmetsami
14
Ahmetsami 2025.07.23 13:00 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Eda Kaya
263545
Geliştiriciden yanıt Eda Kaya 2025.08.31 06:29
Mutlaka indikatörün kullanım kılavuzunu, video şeklinde olanı, izle ki nasıl kullanabileceğini görebilesin.
fzavala
85
fzavala 2025.07.22 16:55 
 

Funciona pero tiene algunos BUGS por corregir

Eda Kaya
263545
Geliştiriciden yanıt Eda Kaya 2025.08.31 06:27
Gracias por tu opinión. Si también informas de los bugs, realizaremos las correcciones necesarias.
Yassou Kalimera
712
Yassou Kalimera 2025.06.26 09:47 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Eda Kaya
263545
Geliştiriciden yanıt Eda Kaya 2025.07.23 14:11
welcome
Lydia Kwarteng
1610
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 07:41 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Eda Kaya
263545
Geliştiriciden yanıt Eda Kaya 2025.07.23 14:11
glad to hear that.
Benjamin Afedzie
3098
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.09 13:50 
 

quality product

Eda Kaya
263545
Geliştiriciden yanıt Eda Kaya 2025.06.09 14:15
welcome.
P.ARMz4915
324
P.ARMz4915 2025.04.20 08:39 
 

very good

Eda Kaya
263545
Geliştiriciden yanıt Eda Kaya 2025.06.03 10:50
glad to hear that.
DropStacker
70
DropStacker 2025.04.18 15:20 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Eda Kaya
263545
Geliştiriciden yanıt Eda Kaya 2025.06.03 10:50
welcome
Rottweilerkiller
154
Rottweilerkiller 2025.03.01 10:59 
 

OK...

Eda Kaya
263545
Geliştiriciden yanıt Eda Kaya 2025.06.03 10:50
great feedback
Otis J
110
Otis J 2025.02.16 04:52 
 

awesome!!

Eda Kaya
263545
Geliştiriciden yanıt Eda Kaya 2025.02.26 08:25
My pleasure
Максатбек Жаныгулов
52
Максатбек Жаныгулов 2025.02.07 05:25 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Eda Kaya
263545
Geliştiriciden yanıt Eda Kaya 2025.02.26 08:27
Не за что
İncelemeye yanıt