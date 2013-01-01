//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileReadDateTime.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property indicator_chart_window

#property indicator_buffers 2

#property indicator_plots 2

//---- plot Label1

#property indicator_label1 "UpSignal"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW

#property indicator_color1 clrRed

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 4

//---- plot Label2

#property indicator_label2 "DownSignal"

#property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW

#property indicator_color2 clrRed

#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width2 4

//--- verinin okunması için gereken parametreler

input string InpFileName="MACD.csv"; // dosya ismi

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // dizin ismi

//--- global değişkenler

int ind=0; // indis

double upbuff[]; // yukarı yönlü okların gösterge tamponu

double downbuff[]; // aşağı yönlü okların gösterge tamponu

bool sign_buff[]; // sinyal dizisi (true - al, false - sat)

datetime time_buff[]; // sinyal geliş zamanının dizisi

int size=0; // sinyal dizilerinin boyutu

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- dosyayı aç

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s dosyası okuma için açıldı",InpFileName);

//--- ilk olarak, sinyallerin sayısını oku

size=(int)FileReadNumber(file_handle);

//--- diziler için bellek tahsis et

ArrayResize(sign_buff,size);

ArrayResize(time_buff,size);

//--- dosyadan veriyi oku

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

{

//--- sinyal zamanı

time_buff[i]=FileReadDatetime(file_handle);

//--- sinyal değeri

sign_buff[i]=FileReadBool(file_handle);

}

//--- dosyayı kapat

FileClose(file_handle);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("%s dosyası açılamadı, Hata kodu = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- dizilerin bağlanması

SetIndexBuffer(0,upbuff,INDICATOR_DATA);

SetIndexBuffer(1,downbuff,INDICATOR_DATA);

//--- PLOT_ARROW içinde kullanılacak sembol kodunu ayarla

PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,241);

PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,242);

//---- çizelgede görüntülenmesi istenmeyen gösterge değerlerini ayarla

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);

ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);

//--- hala işlenmemiş çubuklar için döngü

for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- varsayılan olarak 0

upbuff[i]=0;

downbuff[i]=0;

//--- hala, herhangi bir veri mevcut mu kontrol et

if(ind<size)

{

for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)

{

//--- Eğer tarihler örtüşüyorsa, dosyadaki değeri kullan

if(time[i]==time_buff[j])

{

//--- sinyale göre ok çiz

if(sign_buff[j])

upbuff[i]=high[i];

else

downbuff[i]=low[i];

//--- sayacı artır

ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

}

}

//--- bir sonraki çağrı için prev_calculated değerine dönüş yap

return(rates_total);

}