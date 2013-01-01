DokümantasyonBölümler
FileReadBool

Bu fonksiyon, CSV tipi bir dosyada, ayırıcı konumuna kadar (veya metin dosyasının sonuna kadar) olan bir dizgiyi okur ve sonra okunan dizgiyi bool tipi bir değere dönüştürür.

bool  FileReadBool(
   int  file_handle    // Dosya tanıtıcısı
   );

Parametreler

file_handle

[in] FileOpen() fonksiyonunun dönüş yaptığı dosya tanımlayıcısı.

Dönüş değeri

Okunan satır "true" veya "false" değerlerine ayarlanabileceği gibi, "0" veya "1" içeren sembolik bir ifadeyle de ayarlanabilir. Sıfır olmayan her değer mantıksal "true" değerine dönüştürülür. Fonksiyon, dönüştürülmüş değere dönüş yapar.

Örnek (burada kullanılan dosya, FileWrite fonksiyonu örneğinden elde edilmiştir)

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            Demo_FileReadBool.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   2
//---- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1  "UpSignal"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color1  clrRed
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  4
//---- plot Label2
#property indicator_label2  "DownSignal"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color2  clrRed
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  4
//--- verinin okunması için gereken parametreler
input string InpFileName="MACD.csv";  // dosya ismi
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"// dizin ismi
//--- global değişkenler
int      ind=0;       // indis
double   upbuff[];    // yukarı yönlü okların gösterge tamponu
double   downbuff[];  // aşağı yönlü okların gösterge tamponu
bool     sign_buff[]; // sinyal dizisi (true - al, false - sat)
datetime time_buff[]; // sinyal geliş zamanının dizisi
int      size=0;      // sinyal dizilerinin boyutu
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- dosyayı aç
   ResetLastError();
   int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV);
   if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      PrintFormat("%s dosyası okuma için açıldı",InpFileName);
      //--- ilk olarak, sinyallerin sayısını oku
      size=(int)FileReadNumber(file_handle);
      //--- diziler için bellek tahsis et
      ArrayResize(sign_buff,size);
      ArrayResize(time_buff,size);
      //--- dosyadan veriyi oku
      for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
        {
         //--- sinyal zamanı
         time_buff[i]=FileReadDatetime(file_handle);
         //--- sinyal değeri
         sign_buff[i]=FileReadBool(file_handle);
        }
      //--- dosyayı kapat
      FileClose(file_handle);
     }
   else
     {
      PrintFormat("%s dosyası açılamadı, Hata kodu = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//--- dizilerin bağlanması
   SetIndexBuffer(0,upbuff,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,downbuff,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- PLOT_ARROW içinde kullanılacak sembol kodunu ayarla
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,241);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,242);
//---- çizelgede görüntülenmesi istenmeyen gösterge değerlerini ayarla
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
   PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);
   ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);
//--- hala işlenmemiş çubuklar için döngü
   for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      //--- varsayılan olarak 0
      upbuff[i]=0;
      downbuff[i]=0;
      //--- hala, herhangi bir veri mevcut mu kontrol et
      if(ind<size)
        {
         for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)
           {
            //--- Eğer tarihler örtüşüyorsa, dosyadaki değeri kullan
            if(time[i]==time_buff[j])
              {
               //--- sinyale göre ok çiz
               if(sign_buff[j])
                  upbuff[i]=high[i];
               else
                  downbuff[i]=low[i];
               //--- sayacı artır
               ind=j+1;
               break;
              }
           }
        }
     }
//--- bir sonraki çağrı için prev_calculated değerine dönüş yap
   return(rates_total);
  }

Ayrıca Bakınız

bool Tipi, FileWrite