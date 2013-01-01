|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Demo_FileReadBool.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 2
//---- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1 "UpSignal"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color1 clrRed
#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1 4
//---- plot Label2
#property indicator_label2 "DownSignal"
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color2 clrRed
#property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2 4
//--- verinin okunması için gereken parametreler
input string InpFileName="MACD.csv"; // dosya ismi
input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // dizin ismi
//--- global değişkenler
int ind=0; // indis
double upbuff[]; // yukarı yönlü okların gösterge tamponu
double downbuff[]; // aşağı yönlü okların gösterge tamponu
bool sign_buff[]; // sinyal dizisi (true - al, false - sat)
datetime time_buff[]; // sinyal geliş zamanının dizisi
int size=0; // sinyal dizilerinin boyutu
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//--- dosyayı aç
ResetLastError();
int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_CSV);
if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("%s dosyası okuma için açıldı",InpFileName);
//--- ilk olarak, sinyallerin sayısını oku
size=(int)FileReadNumber(file_handle);
//--- diziler için bellek tahsis et
ArrayResize(sign_buff,size);
ArrayResize(time_buff,size);
//--- dosyadan veriyi oku
for(int i=0;i<size;i++)
{
//--- sinyal zamanı
time_buff[i]=FileReadDatetime(file_handle);
//--- sinyal değeri
sign_buff[i]=FileReadBool(file_handle);
}
//--- dosyayı kapat
FileClose(file_handle);
}
else
{
PrintFormat("%s dosyası açılamadı, Hata kodu = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
//--- dizilerin bağlanması
SetIndexBuffer(0,upbuff,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,downbuff,INDICATOR_DATA);
//--- PLOT_ARROW içinde kullanılacak sembol kodunu ayarla
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,241);
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,242);
//---- çizelgede görüntülenmesi istenmeyen gösterge değerlerini ayarla
PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);
ArraySetAsSeries(low,false);
ArraySetAsSeries(high,false);
//--- hala işlenmemiş çubuklar için döngü
for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)
{
//--- varsayılan olarak 0
upbuff[i]=0;
downbuff[i]=0;
//--- hala, herhangi bir veri mevcut mu kontrol et
if(ind<size)
{
for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)
{
//--- Eğer tarihler örtüşüyorsa, dosyadaki değeri kullan
if(time[i]==time_buff[j])
{
//--- sinyale göre ok çiz
if(sign_buff[j])
upbuff[i]=high[i];
else
downbuff[i]=low[i];
//--- sayacı artır
ind=j+1;
break;
}
}
}
}
//--- bir sonraki çağrı için prev_calculated değerine dönüş yap
return(rates_total);
}