//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Demo_FileReadLong.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2013, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property indicator_buffers 1

#property indicator_plots 1

//---- plot Label1

#property indicator_label1 "Volume"

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE

#property indicator_color1 clrYellow

#property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID

#property indicator_width1 2

#property indicator_separate_window

//--- verinin okunması için gereken parametreler

input string InpFileName="Volume.bin"; // dosya ismi

input string InpDirectoryName="Data"; // dizin ismi

//--- global değişkenler

int ind=0;

int size=0;

long volume_buff[];

datetime time_buff[];

//--- gösterge tamponları

double buff[];

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator initialization function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

{

//--- dosyayı aç

ResetLastError();

int file_handle=FileOpen(InpDirectoryName+"//"+InpFileName,FILE_READ|FILE_BIN);

if(file_handle!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

PrintFormat("%s dosyası, yazma amacıyla açıldı",InpFileName);

PrintFormat("Dosya yolu: %s\\Files\\",TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH));

//--- ilk önce, dosyada bulunan veri miktarını oku

size=(int)FileReadLong(file_handle);

//--- diziler için bellek tahsis et

ArrayResize(volume_buff,size);

ArrayResize(time_buff,size);

//--- dosyadan veriyi oku

for(int i=0;i<size;i++)

{

time_buff[i]=(datetime)FileReadLong(file_handle);

volume_buff[i]=FileReadLong(file_handle);

}

//--- dosyayı kapat

FileClose(file_handle);

PrintFormat("Veriler okundu, %s dosyası kapatıldı",InpFileName);

}

else

{

PrintFormat("%s dosyası açılamadı, Hata kodu = %d",InpFileName,GetLastError());

return(INIT_FAILED);

}

//--- diziyi, 0 indisli gösterge tamponuna bağla

SetIndexBuffer(0,buff,INDICATOR_DATA);

//---- çizelgede görüntülenecek gösterge değerlerini ayarla

PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);

//---

return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Custom indicator iteration function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,

const int prev_calculated,

const datetime &time[],

const double &open[],

const double &high[],

const double &low[],

const double &close[],

const long &tick_volume[],

const long &volume[],

const int &spread[])

{

ArraySetAsSeries(time,false);

//--- hala işlenmemiş çubuklar için döngü

for(int i=prev_calculated;i<rates_total;i++)

{

//--- varsayılan olarak 0

buff[i]=0;

//--- hala, herhangi bir veri mevcut mu kontrol et

if(ind<size)

{

for(int j=ind;j<size;j++)

{

//--- tarihler örtüşüyorsa dosyadaki değeri kullan

if(time[i]==time_buff[j])

{

buff[i]=(double)volume_buff[j];

ind=j+1;

break;

}

}

}

}

//--- bir sonraki çağrı için prev_calculated değerine dönüş yap

return(rates_total);

}