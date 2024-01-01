DokümantasyonBölümler
FolderCreate

Files dizininde (common_flag değerine bağlı olarak) bir klasör oluşturur.

bool  FolderCreate(
   string  folder_name,       // Oluşturulacak yeni klasörün ismi
   int     common_flag=0      // Kapsam
   );

Parametreler

folder_name

[in] Oluşturulacak yeni klasörün ismi. Contains the relative path to the folder.

common_flag=0

[in]  Dizin konumunu belirleyen bayrak. common_flag = FILE_COMMON ise, klasör tüm müşteri terminallerinin ortak klasöründe bulunur \Terminal\Common\Files. Aksi durumda, yerel bir klasördedir (sınama durumunda MQL5\Files veya MQL5\Tester\Files).

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true' değerine, aksi durumda 'false' değerine dönüş yapar.

Not

Dosya işlemleri, MQL5 dili içerisinde güvenlik amacıyla sıkı şekilde kontrol edilmektedir. İşlemleri, MQL5 araçları ile yürütülen dosyalar, dosya güvenlik-ortamı (sandbox) dışında yer alamaz.

Örnek:

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//--- description
#property description "The script shows FolderCreate() application sample."
#property description "The external parameter defines the directory for creating folders."
#property description "The folder structure is created after executing the script"
 
//--- display window of the input parameters during the script's launch
#property script_show_inputs
//--- the input parameter defines the folder, in which the script works
input bool     common_folder=false// common folder for all terminals
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- folder to be created in MQL5\Files
   string root_folder="Folder_A";
   if(CreateFolder(root_folder,common_folder))
     {
      //--- create the Child_Folder_B1 sub-folder in it
      string folder_B1="Child_Folder_B1";
      string path=root_folder+"\\"+folder_B1;          // create the folder name considering the structure
      if(CreateFolder(path,common_folder))
        {
         //--- create 3 more sub-directories in this folder
         string folder_C11="Child_Folder_C11";
         string child_path=root_folder+"\\"+folder_C11;// create the folder name considering the structure
         CreateFolder(child_path,common_folder);
         //--- second sub-directory
         string folder_C12="Child_Folder_C12";
         child_path=root_folder+"\\"+folder_C12;
         CreateFolder(child_path,common_folder);
 
         //--- third sub-directory
         string folder_C13="Child_Folder_C13";
         child_path=root_folder+"\\"+folder_C13;
         CreateFolder(child_path,common_folder);
        }
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Try creating a folder and display a message about that           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreateFolder(string folder_path,bool common_flag)
  {
   int flag=common_flag?FILE_COMMON:0;
   string working_folder;
//--- define the full path depending on the common_flag parameter
   if(common_flag)
      working_folder=TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH)+"\\MQL5\\Files";
   else
      working_folder=TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_DATA_PATH)+"\\MQL5\\Files";
//--- debugging message  
   PrintFormat("folder_path=%s",folder_path);
//--- attempt to create a folder relative to the MQL5\Files path
   if(FolderCreate(folder_path,flag))
     {
      //--- display the full path for the created folder
      PrintFormat("Created the folder %s",working_folder+"\\"+folder_path);
      //--- reset the error code
      ResetLastError();
      //--- successful execution
      return true;
     }
   else
      PrintFormat("Failed to create the folder %s. Error code %d",working_folder+folder_path,GetLastError());
//--- execution failed
   return false;
  }

Ayrıca Bakınız

