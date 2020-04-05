Lorentzian Classification EA

  • Эксперты
  • Michael Prescott Burney
    Michael Prescott Burney

    Michael Prescott Burney

    3 (242)
    Я профессиональный трейдер и разработчик торговых роботов (Expert Advisor), специализирующийся на создании высокопроизводительных, ориентированных на риск систем для MetaTrader 5. Моё преимущество сформировано реальным рыночным опытом — через просадки, совершенствование стратегий и выработку
    20 продуктов 5 комментариев
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 20

Lorentzian Classification EA for MetaTrader 5

Lorentzian Classification EA is a machine-learning-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to classify market conditions and automate trade execution using a structured confirmation process. It combines Lorentzian Distance K-Nearest Neighbors (KNN) classification with kernel regression trend confirmation, then applies multiple market filters and configurable trade management rules before opening a position.

The system was built for traders who want a more adaptive, data-driven approach than fixed-rule indicators alone. Instead of relying on a single signal source, the EA evaluates a multi-feature market state, compares it to historical patterns, and uses confluence logic to reduce weak or low-quality entries.

Core idea behind the system

At the center of the EA is a Lorentzian Distance classifier. For each new closed bar, the system builds a feature vector from technical measurements such as RSI, WaveTrend, CCI, and ADX, then compares the current market state to historical data in order to find similar patterns. Based on how those similar patterns resolved in the past, the classifier produces a directional prediction score.

The Lorentzian Distance approach is used because it compresses large feature differences more gracefully than standard Euclidean distance. In practical terms, this makes the similarity calculation more resistant to outliers and volatility spikes that often distort financial data.

The KNN engine can scan up to 2,000 historical bars, evaluate neighbors using the Lorentzian metric, and generate a bullish or bearish vote based on the outcomes of the nearest historical matches. The resulting prediction score helps determine whether current conditions favor a long or short setup.

Kernel regression confirmation

To avoid acting on raw classification output alone, the EA includes a kernel regression confirmation layer. It uses Rational Quadratic and Gaussian kernel estimates to evaluate trend alignment and to confirm whether a KNN signal is supported by the current directional structure of the market.

If the kernel filter is enabled, long signals require bullish kernel alignment and short signals require bearish kernel alignment. This extra confirmation step is intended to reduce false signals, especially during ranging or unstable conditions.

The same kernel logic can also be used for dynamic exit management. When enabled, trades may be closed based on kernel crossover behavior instead of using only a fixed holding model.

Feature-driven market classification

The EA supports up to five simultaneous features in its classification model. The default configuration uses RSI, WaveTrend, CCI, ADX, and a second RSI with different settings so the algorithm can analyze momentum, deviation, cycle behavior, and trend strength from multiple angles.

Each feature is configurable, allowing the user to tailor the behavior of the classifier to different symbols and timeframes. This makes the EA suitable for traders who want to keep the default research-based structure while still being able to optimize the input profile for their own market selection.

Because the feature set is part of the similarity calculation, changing feature periods or types directly affects how the system interprets historical market states. This gives advanced users room to perform optimization and walk-forward validation without changing the overall architecture of the strategy.

Filter stack for trade quality

After the classifier generates a directional bias, the signal must pass through a configurable filter stack before a trade can be opened. Available filters include a volatility filter, regime filter, ADX filter, EMA trend filter, SMA trend filter, session filter, spread filter, and kernel filter.

The volatility filter is designed to block trades during abnormal spikes, while the regime filter helps distinguish trending conditions from flat market structure. The EMA and SMA filters can be used to keep trades aligned with the broader trend, and the ADX filter can restrict entries to periods with sufficient directional strength.

This layered structure is useful because one condition alone is rarely enough in live markets. The EA is designed so that classification, trend alignment, volatility control, and execution filters can work together rather than depend on a single trigger.

Trade management flexibility

Lorentzian Classification EA includes both basic and advanced trade management options. Users can select fixed lot sizing or risk-based sizing, choose ATR-based or fixed stop loss and take profit models, limit the number of open positions, and define a unique magic number for each chart instance.

Advanced controls include trailing stop, breakeven, partial close, and maximum spread protection. These options make it possible to configure the EA for more aggressive execution, balanced swing trading, or more conservative capital-preservation workflows.

The stop and target framework is designed to adapt to different environments. ATR-based stops can respond to changing volatility, while fixed-pip settings remain available for traders who prefer simple and fully deterministic trade management.

Included set file profiles

The EA is delivered with seven pre-configured set file profiles to provide structured starting points for different trading styles and time horizons. These profiles include M15 Scalping, M30 Intraday, H1 Swing, H4 Position, D1 Long-Term, H1 XAUUSD Gold Specialist, and H4 Conservative / Prop Account.

The H4 Position profile is the primary recommended starting point because the underlying Lorentzian framework was originally designed and tested around higher intraday to swing-style timeframes. The other profiles are intended for traders who prefer faster execution, gold-specific tuning, long-term trend participation, or lower-risk funded-account style operation.

These profiles are not presented as fixed final settings. They are designed as structured baselines that traders can further test and refine for their own broker conditions, symbols, and execution style.

How entries are generated

A buy setup requires a positive classification outcome and confirmation from all enabled filters. Depending on the current configuration, this can include trend alignment with EMA or SMA filters, acceptable spread conditions, valid trading session timing, and bullish kernel confirmation.

A sell setup follows the same logic in the opposite direction. The EA also checks that the signal is new rather than a continuation of the previous state, which helps prevent repetitive entries from the same directional bias.

Exits can be handled through fixed trade duration logic, kernel-based dynamic exits, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, breakeven, or partial close behavior. This makes the execution model adaptable without requiring changes to the signal-generation engine itself.

Chart dashboard and visual tools

The EA includes an on-chart dashboard that displays the current signal state, prediction score, kernel trend status, filter pass/fail conditions, feature values, spread information, position details, and internal trade statistics tracked since startup.

Optional signal arrows can also be displayed on the chart to make historical entries easier to review visually. These elements are intended to help traders understand why a trade was or was not taken and to simplify testing, validation, and ongoing parameter review.

For VPS or optimization environments, the dashboard can be disabled to reduce visual overhead. The display layer is informational and does not change the trading logic itself.

Backtesting and optimization use

The EA was documented with backtesting and optimization in mind. It is intended to be tested in MetaTrader 5 using "Every tick based on real ticks" so that traders can evaluate the classifier, filters, and trade management logic under more realistic simulation conditions.

The manual also outlines a phased optimization workflow covering feature tuning, neighbor count, filter calibration, and ATR-based trade management refinement. This is especially useful for traders who want to adapt the EA to specific pairs without optimizing every parameter at once.

Walk-forward analysis is strongly recommended when refining settings. The goal is not simply to find attractive backtest results, but to identify parameter combinations that remain stable when tested on unseen market data.

Who this EA is built for

This Expert Advisor is suitable for traders who want a structured, research-driven system that blends machine-learning classification with practical market filters and configurable execution management. It can be used by traders who prefer automated operation, as well as by advanced users who want a framework they can study, optimize, and deploy across multiple pairs or timeframes.

The included profiles cover everything from lower-timeframe execution to higher-timeframe position trading, including a dedicated XAUUSD profile and a conservative funded-account style profile. This gives the product flexibility without forcing every user into the same setup.

Main features

  • Lorentzian Distance KNN classification engine for pattern-based directional analysis.
  • Kernel regression confluence using Rational Quadratic and Gaussian estimators.
  • Configurable feature pipeline with RSI, WaveTrend, CCI, and ADX inputs.
  • Multi-layer filter stack including volatility, regime, ADX, EMA, SMA, session, spread, and kernel filters.
  • ATR-based or fixed-pip stop loss and take profit management.
  • Optional trailing stop, breakeven, and partial close functions.
  • Risk-based lot sizing and support for multiple deployment profiles.
  • Seven pre-configured set files for different styles, symbols, and risk preferences.
  • On-chart dashboard with signal state, filter status, feature values, and trade statistics.
  • Designed for systematic backtesting, phased optimization, and walk-forward validation.

Important usage notes

  • The EA requires historical data to warm up the classification engine before signals can be generated.
  • Different brokers, spreads, execution speed, and symbol specifications can affect live behavior compared with tester results.
  • For lower timeframes and gold trading, broker quality and spread control are especially important.
  • Unique magic numbers should be used when running multiple instances on the same account.
  • Demo testing and forward validation are recommended before live deployment.
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GridEA 10x10 – Professional Grid Trading Expert Advisor for MT5 GridEA 10x10 is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who want consistent grid-based trading with intelligent basket management, automatic recovery, and profit protection. Built for speed, simplicity, and continuous market activity, this EA places a structured 10-level buy and sell stop grid that captures market momentum in both directions. Key Features 10x10 Dynamic Grid System Places 10 Buy Stop orde
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Эксперты
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
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4.93 (28)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
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5 (4)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
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Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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4.8 (5)
Эксперты
Volatix AI для XAUUSD на первое полугодие Volatix AI       Это система, специально разработанная для торговли золотом.       График XAUUSD на 1-м полугодии   . Теперь этот продукт EA снова продаётся по премиальной цене. Текущая цена входа составляет       100 долларов   . для       Цена будет повышаться   за каждые 10 проданных единиц   .       100 долларов   . этот       Последние 10 экземпляров этого издания будут проданы по цене 1000 долларов каждый   . Впоследствии Volatix AI будет передана
Saltwater Silver
Michael Prescott Burney
4.2 (5)
Эксперты
Saltwater Silver – Покупка серебра с помощью торгового советника MT5 XAGUSD H1 Серебро морской воды       Это изделие изготовлено с высокой точностью.       Торговый советник Silver Trading EA MT5 (XAGUSD)       Разработано специально для трейдеров, которым необходимо структурированное, профессиональное автоматизированное решение для торговли серебром.       MetaTrader 5   был разработан специально для…       Для этой автоматизированной торговой системы используется   таймфрейм XAGUSD H1   , ко
SuperTrend AI Clustering EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Советник SuperTrend AI Clustering для MetaTrader 5 SuperTrend AI Clustering — это адаптивный трендовый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для автоматической подстройки под изменяющиеся рыночные условия. Вместо использования одного фиксированного множителя SuperTrend, советник одновременно анализирует несколько значений факторов, оценивает их недавнюю эффективность, применяет кластеризацию K-Means и выбирает группу факторов, которая показывает наилучшие результаты. Это создает динамическую
Atomic Gold
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (5)
Эксперты
Atomic Gold MT5 – Торговая пара Gold EA для MT5 с инвестиционным счетом $500 Atomic Gold MT5       Это профессиональная организационная структура.       Золотой счет EA MT5 с депозитом в 500 долларов.       Трейдеры, желающие вести дисциплинированную автоматизированную торговлю, контролировать риски и применять более структурированный подход к торговле.       Торгуйте XAUUSD на MetaTrader 5.   Используется многостратегическая модель.       Система   MT5 Gold Expert Advisor   разработана для оце
Golden Taipan FX
Michael Prescott Burney
3.38 (16)
Эксперты
Golden Taipan FX – Торговый робот для торговли золотом без использования сетки (Non-Grid Gold Trading Robot) для MT5, совместимый с графиком XAUUSD H1. Golden Taipan FX       Это изделие изготовлено с высокой точностью.       Торговый робот для торговли золотом без использования сетки (MT5)       Разработано специально для трейдеров, которые хотят получить структурированную автоматизацию, строгое исполнение ордеров и контролируемый уровень риска.       Рынок XAUUSD на MetaTrader 5.   Разработан
Hamunaptra FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Эксперты
Hamunaptra Portfolio для GBPUSD H1 Hamunaptra Portfolio — это профессиональный эксперт-советник MetaTrader 5 для GBPUSD на таймфрейме H1, работающий на универсальном портфельном фреймворке Expert Advisor HQ. Он разработан для структурированной автоматической торговли на GBPUSD H1 и обеспечивает наглядную индикацию на графике точек входа и выхода, уровней защиты и текущих результатов, чтобы вы могли в реальном времени видеть, как работает советник. Обзор Hamunaptra Portfolio сочетает портфельную
Golden Gator EP
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Эксперты
Портфель Gold Gator для XAUUSD M15 Gold Gator Portfolio — это профессиональный советник MetaTrader 5 для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M15, работающий на универсальной портфельной платформе Expert Advisor HQ. Он предназначен для структурированной автоматической торговли XAUUSD на M15 с наглядной визуализацией входов, выходов, защитных механизмов и текущей производительности прямо на графике, чтобы вы могли в реальном времени наблюдать, как работает советник во время внутридневных сессий по золоту. Обзор
Yellowstone FX
Michael Prescott Burney
4 (5)
Эксперты
Yellowstone FX – самый безопасный робот для торговли золотом, платформа MT5, график XAUUSD на 1-е полугодие. Спецэффекты в Йеллоустоне       Он имеет точную конструкцию.       Самый безопасный робот для торговли золотом MT5       Это решение разработано для трейдеров, которые отдают приоритет защите капитала, дисциплинированному исполнению сделок и управляемому уровню риска.       Рынок XAUUSD   . Создан специально для...       MetaTrader 5       Оптимизация проводилась по следующим направления
Random Forest Oracle
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
Представляем       RF Oracle FX   — это индикатор машинного обучения, который помогает вам более четко понимать рынок. Он построен на основе ансамбля случайных лесов, полностью написан с нуля на языке MQL5 и предоставляет прогнозные сигналы вероятности бычьего и медвежьего тренда с чистым, современным визуальным интерфейсом в вашем терминале MetaTrader 5. Это не очередной стрелочный индикатор с фиксированным правилом. Это самообучающийся механизм прогнозирования, который учится на основе последн
RSI Cortex Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
RSI Cortex AI for MT5 RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach. It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis. What the indicator does RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help trad
Meridian Order Flow Profiler
Michael Prescott Burney
Индикаторы
Meridian Order Flow Profiler — Структурная объемная аналитика для MetaTrader 5 Стартовая цена: $99.99 — цена повышается с каждой проданной копией. Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низкую цену, которая когда-либо будет доступна для этого индикатора. Большинство трейдеров смотрят на цену. Профессионалы читают где реально происходили сделки. Meridian Order Flow Profiler переносит настоящий институциональный анализ ордер-флоу в MetaTrader 5 — автоматически определяя объем, сформировавший каждое стр
Reversion Apex EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Reversion Apex EA Professional Mean-Reversion Trading for MetaTrader 5 Reversion Apex EA is a disciplined automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, built around Bollinger Band and RSI confluence with confirmed bar-close execution. It is designed for traders who want a structured mean-reversion approach with clear logic, controlled entries, and serious risk management. Strategy Overview The EA looks for price to become stretched beyond the Bollinger Bands and then waits for confirmation that mom
Delta Pulse Auto EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
DeltaPulse Auto for MT5 DeltaPulse Auto is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades structural divergence confirmed by the Quantum Delta Wave and manages exposure with built-in prop-firm risk controls. What this Expert Advisor does DeltaPulse Auto is the automated counterpart of the DeltaPulse Wave concept. It is designed for traders who want selective entries, hard-stop protection, and disciplined account management in one trading robot. Automated divergence-based entries Quantum Delta Wa
Pyro Flux Liquidity Matrix EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 – Marketplace‑grade liquidity engine with full‑chart visuals and strict broker checks PyroFlux Liquidity Matrix EA v3 is a MetaTrader 5 trading robot from Expert Advisor HQ (EAHQ) that combines a live price–volume profile “matrix” with an embedded heatmap and HUD to help traders see and trade the real liquidity structure behind each move. It is designed for users who want a visually transparent, rule‑based Expert Advisor rather than a black‑box system, with all cr
Aurum Saucer
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Aurum Saucer Portfolio for XAUUSD H1 Aurum Saucer Portfolio is a high-capacity MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, built on the Expert Advisor HQ universal portfolio framework. This system represents a significant evolution beyond standard portfolio EAs, delivering over 280 strategies and approximately three times the trading opportunities of traditional portfolio configurations. It is designed for structured, high-frequency opportunity capture on gold, while maintaining
Multi Model Portfolio Engine EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Multi Model Portfolio Engine is a premium EURUSD H1 Expert Advisor designed around a diversified portfolio of models working together to identify and validate high-quality trade setups. Built for traders who want a more structured approach to automation, the engine combines multiple technical perspectives into one clean and efficient framework. Instead of relying on a single idea, it uses a multi-model logic structure to analyze market behavior and support more disciplined decision-making on the
Ultimate Day Trading System MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
Эксперты
Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 | 265-Strategy AI-Powered Expert Advisor for EURUSD H1 Meet Our Advanced Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor Carefully Engineered for EURUSD Day Trading on the 1-Hour Timeframe. The Ultimate Day Trading System MT5 represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology, combining 265 proprietary trading strategies , an intelligent native AI agent , and a visually stunning interactive dashboard into one cohesive, high-performance trading ecosystem. Unlike conventional Ex
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