ORION GOLD SUPREMACY

M1 Dynamic Grid Matrix



Coupled with a Dynamic ATR Grid that expands during high volatility and strict Daily Profit/Drawdown quotas, Orion is designed for longevity, precision, and aggressive yet controlled compound growth.



=== WHY ORION GOLD SUPREMACY? ===

1. MACRO-TREND ALIGNMENT (D1/H4/M1): The EA constantly monitors the macro environment. It checks if yesterday's D1 candle closed bullish/bearish, verifies the H4 EMA trend, and confirms the M1 EMA trend. The grid matrix ONLY activates when all three timeframes point in the exact same direction. This filters out 90% of dangerous false trends.

2. DYNAMIC ATR MATRIX: Fixed grid distances are dangerous. Orion uses the M1 Average True Range (ATR) to calculate the distance between recovery levels. If Gold suddenly becomes volatile, the grid distance automatically expands to absorb the shock. If the market is calm, the grid contracts to scalp efficiently.

3. DAILY QUOTA LIMITS: Institutional traders stop when they hit their daily goals. Orion features built-in Daily Profit Target (%) and Max Daily Drawdown (%) limiters. Once a target is hit, the EA halts all new trading until the next daily cycle, preventing overtrading and securing your capital.

4. BASKET STEALTH (GHOST V3): All Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for the grid basket are managed internally within the EA's memory. Your exit intentions are never sent to the broker, ensuring enhanced execution flexibility during high-impact news.

5. NEWS SHIELD: An integrated time-based filter allows you to automatically pause new grid entries during historically volatile hours (e.g., US Session Open).



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===



[SETUP 1] ORION MATRIX (Recommended)

Balanced, highly accurate macro-aligned grid for XAUUSD.

- Sym1: XAUUSD

- UseD1Bias: true / H4FastEma: 50 / H4SlowEma: 200 / M1TrendEma: 200

- StartLot: 0.01 / LotMultiplier: 1.3 / MaxGridLevels: 8

- AtrPeriodM1: 14 / AtrMultiplier: 2.0 / MinGridPts: 150

- BasketTPUsd: 5.0 / BasketSLUsd: 150.0

- DailyTargetPcnt: 2.0 / MaxDailyDD: 5.0

- GhostMode: true / UseSessionFlt: true / AvoidNewsTime: true



[SETUP 2] SAFE ORBIT (Conservative)

Strict limitations designed specifically for funded account challenges.

- Sym1: XAUUSD

- StartLot: 0.01 / LotMultiplier: 1.2 / MaxGridLevels: 5

- AtrPeriodM1: 20 / AtrMultiplier: 3.0 / MinGridPts: 200 (Very wide grid)

- BasketTPUsd: 3.0 / BasketSLUsd: 50.0

- DailyTargetPcnt: 1.0 / MaxDailyDD: 3.0

- GhostMode: true / AvoidNewsTime: true



[SETUP 3] SCALPER'S FURY (Aggressive)

Ignores D1 macro bias for rapid M1 scalping. High frequency.

- Sym1: XAUUSD

- UseD1Bias: false (Relies only on H4 and M1 EMA)

- StartLot: 0.02 / LotMultiplier: 1.4 / MaxGridLevels: 10

- AtrPeriodM1: 10 / AtrMultiplier: 1.5 / MinGridPts: 100

- BasketTPUsd: 10.0 / BasketSLUsd: 300.0

- DailyTargetPcnt: 5.0 / MaxDailyDD: 10.0

- GhostMode: true / AvoidNewsTime: false



=== INSTALLATION & SETUP ===

1. Open a Gold chart (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUUSD.m, GOLD) in MetaTrader 5 on the M1 timeframe.

2. Drag and drop Orion Gold Supremacy onto the chart.

3. In the Inputs tab, enter your broker's exact Gold symbol name in the InpSym1 field.

4. Choose a God-Tier Preset above.

5. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is checked.

6. Run on a VPS 24/5. Ghost Protocol requires the terminal to remain open.



=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===

- The EA may display "SCANNING / PAUSED" if the macro trends (D1/H4/M1) do not perfectly align. This is normal and protects your account.

- When the Daily Profit % is reached, the EA halts and displays "QUOTA REACHED (HALTED)". It will automatically resume at the start of the next day.

- Ghost Protocol manages exits internally. You will NOT see SL/TP lines on your broker's chart.



