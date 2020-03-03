Blue Bird MT5

BlueBird EA – Dynamic Adaptive Grid Hedge System

BlueBird EA represents a new era of grid-based automation — combining volatility awareness, adaptive trend tracking, and smart capital management. If you are seeking a fully autonomous, dynamic grid system capable of capturing both trends and corrections, BlueBird EA is your ultimate trading companion.

Overview

BlueBird EA is a next-generation adaptive grid trading system designed for dynamic markets such as GOLD (XAUUSD). It intelligently combines a special smoothed MA and ATR-based band calculation to create a live, self-adjusting grid structure. The system follows the trend, captures corrections, and manages exposure using smart rollover and profit-based recovery logic.

BlueBird can operate on any volatile asset, but it is optimized for GOLD on the M30 timeframe. It is intended for experienced traders who understand grid and hedge dynamics.

Core Concept

BlueBird dynamically builds grid bands using ATR × Band Multiplier and a smoothed MA. The bot opens hedge trades, scales into trends, and adapts to volatility in real time. When a maximum position limit is reached, older trades are automatically rolled over using a smart loss-carry system.

Each correction is treated as a recovery opportunity — profits from winning trades are used to close losing ones proportionally, maintaining account growth momentum.

Trading Logic

  • Opens two hedge trades (long/short) at the first grid level.
  • Follows the trend: closes and reopens trades in the profitable direction.
  • Opposite-direction positions increase using the Lot Multiplier for better correction capture.
  • On trend reversal, profitable trades offset losing ones using the Profit Closure Ratio.
  • When the position limit is reached, Smart Rollover transfers the oldest trade to a new level, applying the Rollover Carry Ratio.
  • Optional ATR- or time-based rollover allows aged or distant trades to be adjusted intelligently.

Main Features

  • Adaptive dynamic grid (ATR + MA based)
  • Smart rollover with proportional loss carry
  • Hedge trading mode
  • Automatic band width adjustment at high-risk levels
  • Fully optimized for XAUUSD (M30)
  • Supports manual or automatic rollover activation
  • Real-time visual grid and MA rendering (optional)

Input Parameters Overview

⚙️ Trade Settings

  • Trade Lot – Starting lot size
  • Lot Multiplier – Position growth ratio between grid levels
  • Slippage (in points) – Maximum allowed slippage

📊 ATR / MA Settings

  • ATR Period – Period used for band width calculation
  • Band Multiplier – ATR multiplier defining grid spacing
  • MA Period – Period for MAsmoothing
  • Applied Price – Price source used for MA and ATR

💰 Position Limits

  • Max Position Increment Count – Maximum number of lot increases (exponent of Lot Multiplier)
  • Max Position Size – Total hedge position limit
  • Min Position Size per Direction – Minimum allowed positions per side

⚠️ Position Risk Controls

  • High-Risk Position Threshold – Defines when grid widening logic activates
  • Band Multiplier at High-Risk Level – Expands or contracts grid range dynamically

💸 Profit Closure Settings

  • Profit Closure Order – Defines close order (Highest First / Lowest First)
  • Profit Closure Ratio – Portion of profit used to close losing trades
    Note: All percentage-like values (e.g., 1.00) represent full scale (100%), not 100. For example, 0.50 = 50%, 1.00 = 100%.

🔁 Rollover Settings

  • Enable Position Rollover – Enables additional rollover logic
  • Rollover Carry Ratio – Fraction of loss transferred during rollover
    (Values range between 0.0 and 1.0 → 1.0 = 100%)
  • Position Rollover ATR Multiplier – Defines ATR-based rollover activation threshold
  • Maximum Loss for Rollover Activation – Bar/time-based rollover trigger

👁️ Visual Settings

  • Enable Drawing – Toggles grid and MA visualization
  • Enable Drawing MA – Enables MA object drawing
  • Enable Drawing Grid – Enables grid object drawing
  • Recommendation: Disable drawing during optimization to shorten backtest time.

Recommended Usage

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • Timeframe: M30
  • Account Type: Hedge Mode
  • Leverage: Minimum 1:200 (Optimal 1:500)
  • Deposit Suggestion: Use isolated margin and withdraw profits periodically

Warnings & Notes

⚠️ BlueBird EA is a high-risk, high-reward adaptive hedge system. It is not suitable for beginners. Performance can vary depending on broker execution, spread, and market volatility. Avoid running during high-impact news events.

For long-term operation, use a dedicated sub-account and withdraw profits periodically to maintain margin health.


BlueBird EA – Optimal Parameter Set (for XAUUSD M30)

!!! Modify default parameter set with the values given below.

All percentage-based inputs use normalized values (e.g. 1.00 = 100%, 0.35 = 35%).

⚙️ Trade Settings

Parameter Minimal Risk Normal Aggressive
Trade Lot – Starting lot size 0.01 0.02 0.02
Lot Multiplier – Position growth ratio between grid levels 2.0 2.0 3.0
Slippage (in points) – Max slippage allowed 10 15 20
Recommended deposit 2,000 4,000 8,000

📊 ATR / MA Settings

Parameter Minimal Risk Normal Aggressive
ATR Period – ATR window for band calculation 14 14 14
Band Multiplier – ATR multiplier for grid distance 1.45 1.45 1.45
MA Period – MA smoothing length 40 40 40
Applied Price – Price source for MA and ATR Close Close Close

💰 Position Limits

Parameter Minimal Risk Normal Aggressive
Max Position Increment Count – Maximum number of lot increases 4 6 5
Max Position Size – Maximum total hedge positions 8 12 10
Min Position Size per Direction – Minimum positions allowed per side 4 6 5

⚠️ Position Risk Controls

Parameter Minimal Risk Normal Aggressive
High-Risk Position Threshold – Position count triggering wider bands 3 5 4
Band Multiplier at High-Risk Level – Expands or contracts grid range dynamically 2.5 2.0 2.0

💸 Profit Closure Settings

Parameter Minimal Risk Normal Aggressive
Profit Closure Ratio – Percent of profit used to close losing trades 1.0 1.0 1.0
Profit Closure Order – Defines order of closing (Highest First / Lowest First) Highest First Highest First Highest First

🔁 Rollover Settings

Parameter Minimal Risk Normal Aggressive
Enable Position Rollover – Activates additional rollover function false false false
Rollover Carry Ratio – % of loss transferred during rollover 1.0 1.0 1.0
Position Rollover ATR Multiplier – ATR-based rollover trigger 5 5 5
Maximum Loss for Rollover Activation – Time/age-based rollover threshold 110 110 110

👁️ Visual Settings

Parameter Minimal Risk Normal Aggressive
Enable Drawing – Toggles grid and MA visualization during test
Recommended OFF for optimization, ON for analysis		 true true true
Рекомендуем также
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.75 (61)
Эксперты
Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD, XAUUSD и AUDCAD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное обучение, и технологии анализа данных на основе ИИ, предо
Candle EA MT5
Mansour Babasafary
4.14 (22)
Эксперты
This expert is based on patterns The main patterns of this specialist are candlestick patterns Detects trends with candlestick patterns It has a profit limit and a loss limit, so it has a low risk The best time frame to use this expert is M30 time frame The best currency pairs to use with this expert is the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD currency pairs Attributes: Can be used in the EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD  currency pairs Can be used in M30, H1, H4 time frames Has profit limit and loss
Maarten Gale
Burak Enes Aydin
Эксперты
Maarten Gale Ea включает в себя стандартную стратегию мартингейла и стратегию обратного мартингейла. Для стратегии обратного мартингейла вам просто нужно активировать режим «Противоположный». В отличие от обычного мартингейла, эта система определяет ставку тейк-профита на основе процентного расчета вместо открытия сотен лотов для получения небольшой прибыли. Он также включает функцию автоматического лота в зависимости от размера вашего счета и коэффициента кредитного плеча. Таким образом, вам н
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Эксперты
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Привет Трейдеры! Представляю Стратегию "Дуэнде", Дуэнде — это алгоритм, который обнаруживает шаблоны различных высоких и низких уровней, где они остаются постоянными, чтобы делать хорошие входы, с системой восстановления, запрашивающей различные вещи, такие как безубыточность, и пересечения между одноранговыми узлами. Доказано, что он без проблем контролирует несколько валют, с мощным контролем новостей во время рынка. можно управлять всеми необходимыми символами Моя стратегия оптимизирована
Forex crypto Fully Customizable Grid EA
Dobromir Tsolov
Эксперты
-         What it does? Opens BUY (or SELL) orders automatically every X pips you decide. Closes each trade at your personal TP .  Works on any symbol: SP500, NAS100, GOLD, EURUSD, BTC... 100 % YOUR SETTINGS   What can you enter in the settings? - Trading direction: Buy or Sell - Entry level - Entry volume - Maximum number of buy orders - Maximum number of sell orders - Pips required for each new entry - Pips to take profit per trade - Stop Loss Level - Close all trades when SL level is hit Exam
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Эксперты
Полностью автоматический советник, инструмент  GBPUSD . Таймфрейм  м15 . Терминал MT5 ChatGPT O1  глубоко проанализировал все загруженные мною котировки GBPUSD с высоких таймфреймов, с целью поиска безопасной стратегии; выявил паранормальную активность этого инструмента. Советник отслеживает такие нетипичные активности GBPUSD и мгновенно среагирует попыткой войти в противоположную сторону. Каждый ордер защищен стоп-лоссом. Один ордер может разбиваться максимум на три ордера. Для каждого ордера
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Эксперты
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
RitzEAnehaGoodWill
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Эксперты
READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Эксперты
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Grid Averaging Pro MT5
Mean Pichponreay
Эксперты
Grid Averaging Pro  is a combination of Grid Trading and Cost Averaging with sophisticated algorithm and build-in Hedging to protect your account drawdown. Once your initial trade moves into negative territory, the recovery mechanism will kick in and place consecutive market orders in the same direction, all of which will be closed with a combined profit or approximately break even. Product Links Fully  Description in English  :  [USER GUIDE ENGLISH] - GRID AVERAGING PRO (MT4/MT5) Fully  Descri
One Milion
Krym ʿYd Ahmd Abrahym
Эксперты
Expert Million Way From $500 to $1 million in 4 years More than one well-studied risk strategy The expert allows from the first $500 Hello Million Dollars Without any fatigue, we are in the era of artificial intelligence Your opportunity is now available for automated trading You can now achieve all your dreams with the strongest market strategy now with the Expert Million Dollars
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Эксперты
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Эксперты
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Эксперты
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Amo AI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
Эксперты
Обзор AMO AI — это продвинутый торговый советник (Expert Advisor), который использует 7-слойную архитектуру нейронной сети в сочетании с алгоритмами искусственного интеллекта для автоматического анализа рынка. Система обрабатывает рыночные данные через несколько аналитических уровней, чтобы выявлять потенциальные торговые возможности на основе технических паттернов и поведения рынка. Техническая архитектура Нейронная сеть: 7-слойная архитектура глубокого обучения AI-движок: система распознаван
Small Account Scalpler
Kshetrimayum Surjit Singh
Эксперты
Small Account Scalper – Precision Trading for Every Pip Built for traders who want consistent results with small accounts. The Small Account Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping using a powerful combination of Bollinger Bands (BB) , Relative Strength Index (RSI) , and Support & Resistance logic. This EA focuses on identifying high-probability short-term trades while maintaining strict risk control , making it ideal for small and medium-sized trading accounts. Key Fea
Rosaline
Simone Peruggio
5 (4)
Эксперты
Rosaline is an EA that operates with a refinement of a simple strategy based on RSI + bollinger bands + ATR mainly on Gold, EU and OJ. The EA is designed with manually settable 'equity protect' that goes to protect capital from drawdowns. What does this mean?  If you are thinking of using it to pass a challenge you can do so because thanks to this 'feature' you are covered by the classic daily DD rule. Example: on a 100k account you can set a hedge at -4%. If EA reaches that floating loss it
You Tech Traders
Vitalii Zakharuk
Эксперты
Tech Trader Forex Bot: Ваш ключ к надежному торговому успеху Введение в торговлю на Форекс Торговля на Форекс - это сложный и динамичный рынок, требующий значительных затрат времени, усилий и опыта для эффективной навигации. С появлением торговых ботов трейдеры могут автоматизировать свои стратегии, используя рыночные тенденции без необходимости проводить бесконечные часы за анализом данных. Встречайте   Tech Trader Forex Bot   – передовое решение, созданное для упрощения вашего торгового опыта.
Nwersiasf Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Эксперты
Эта стратегия сочетает   конверт Надарая-Уотсона ,   RSI (индекс относительной силы)   и   ATR Stop Loss Finder , чтобы находить надежные торговые сигналы и управлять стоп-лоссом на основе волатильности. Подходит для   следования за трендом и торговли на откатах . Как работает: •   Конверт Надарая-Уотсона   – индикатор, основанный на регрессионном сглаживании, определяет динамические уровни поддержки и сопротивления. •   RSI   – измеряет силу тренда и выявляет перекупленность/перепроданность.
FREE
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Эксперты
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Версия 2025 249$ только для первых 5 покупателей! Live Сигнал Проверьте реальную производительность Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Торговая стратегия Sonic R Pro Enhanced — это обновленная версия классической стратегии Sonic R, которая автоматизирует сделки на основе Dragon Band (EMA 34 и EMA 89) и использует усовершенствованные алгоритмы для максимальной эффективности. Таймфреймы: M15, M30 Поддерживаемые пары: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Стиль торговли: Свинг-трейд
EmpireInvestBot 700
Ruy Christian Hoffmann
5 (1)
Эксперты
Manual de Instalação     Update 1.4     Update 1.8     Update 1.9   Update 1.10   Update 1.12   Update 1.19 Mercado : B3 - BM&F Índices WIN - Contas Netting ou Hedge Timeframe : M6 (gráfico de Candle em 6 minutos) Capital Mínimo : R$ 1.000,00 Capital Máximo : R$ 100.000,00 Período de uso indicado : Ano inteiro VPS : Bastante recomendado uso de VPS, este robô tem melhor performance com velocidades de conexões mais rápidas. Martingale : NÃO, ou seja, operações únicas e com clara visibilidade de ga
EA Tunning
Sabil Yudifera
Эксперты
Professional Automated Trading System EXCLUSIVE INNOVATION: 80% Drawdown Reduction Technology Combined automated trading system   Modified RSI dan  Standard Deviation Bands   to produce trading signals that are more accurate and safe than standard indicators . Proven Results: 1.   20-80% Lower Drawdown  vs RSI Standard 2.   Same Number of Trades  - Higher Quality Entries 3.   Adaptive to Market Volatility 4.   Tested on Live Market Conditions Key Features Advanced Signal System 1.   Mo
Nuker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Эксперты
Nuker - Precision Through Candle Length Analysis Nuker is a highly practical Expert Advisor that focuses on the length of preceding candles, taking action when they exceed a predetermined threshold. By analyzing the historical context of candle lengths, Nuker adapts to variations in the market with remarkable efficiency. Backtesting and Live Performance Backtesting was conducted using in-sample data from 2012 to 2019 and out-of-sample data from 2020 to mid-2023. As shown in the accompanying res
Aureus Trader
Divyesh Pandey
Эксперты
Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
Rex MT5
Abdelrhman Abdelmoneim Abdelrhman Eissa
Эксперты
User Policy For REX MT5 EA Rental Plans --- 1. REX MT5 Description: REX MT5: Advanced Algorithmic Trading Solution for XAUUSD Where Technical Precision Meets Effective Risk Management · REX MT5 is a professionally designed Expert Advisor for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair. It employs a multi-layer confirmation system to identify high-probability trading opportunities, with a core philosophy focused on capital preservation and sustainable growth. Trading Strategy and Mechanism:
PythonX M1 Scalper GBPUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Эксперты
PythonX – Скальпер GBPUSD M1  Создан для точности, оптимизирован для скорости, разработан для розничных трейдеров.  Обзор продукта PythonX — это советник (EA), который работает исключительно на таймфрейме GBPUSD M1 (1 минута). Использует чистую и умную логику без сеток и мартингейла.  Основные характеристики Готов к использованию, не требует оптимизации Сигналы не перерисовываются Без мартингейла и сеток Поддерживает только GBPUSD M1 Рекомендуемый минимальный депозит: 500 USD Подходит как нович
С этим продуктом покупают
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Эксперты
AIQ Версия 5.0 - Автономный Интеллект Через Институциональную Архитектуру Эволюция от автоматизации на основе правил к подлинному автономному интеллекту представляет собой естественное развитие алгоритмической торговли. То, что институциональные количественные отделы начали исследовать более десяти лет назад, созрело до практической реализации. AIQ Версия 5.0 воплощает это созревание: сложный многомодельный AI-анализ, независимая архитектура валидации и системы непрерывного обучения, усовершенс
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Эксперты
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Эксперты
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Эксперты
NEXUS – количественный адаптивный грид, развивающийся вместе с рынком NEXUS — это полностью автоматическая система, которая в реальном времени строит комбинации правил, валидирует их out-of-sample и открывает сделки только тогда, когда обнаруживает статистическое преимущество в корректном рыночном контексте. Краткие характеристики Тип системы: адаптивный грид с OOS (out-of-sample) валидацией и фильтрами среды (новости, волатильность, сессия/день и опциональные зоны объёмной стоимости). Инструмен
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Эксперты
Mean Machine GPT Версия 11.0 - Где Институциональный Интеллект Встречается Со Специализированной Торговлей С тех пор как мы стали пионерами подлинной интеграции AI в алгоритмической торговле, мы совершенствовали этот подход через множественные рыночные циклы, экономические режимы и технологические эволюции. То, что началось как наше убеждение, что адаптивное машинное обучение представляет естественное развитие количественной торговли, стало направлением индустрии. Версия 11.0 представляет нашу
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
NorthEastWay MT5 - это полностью автоматизированная торговая система «откатов», которая особенно эффективна для торговли на популярных валютных парах «откатов»: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Система использует основные модели рынка Forex в торговле - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении. Таймфрейм: M15 Основные валютные пары: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Дополнительные пары: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD После покупки EA обязательно напишите мне в личные сообщения, я доба
Xauron
Roberto Liguoro
Эксперты
XAURON EA – Smart Gold Breakout Expert Advisor XAURON is a Premium Gold Expert Advisor designed to capture explosive breakouts on XAU/USD using high-precision algorithms, dynamic protection and real-time adaptability to market conditions. LINK TO MYFXBOOK LIVE SIGNAL Trading performance can vary significantly depending on multiple factors, including: Broker conditions Execution speed and slippage Latency VPS quality Market conditions at the time of use Furthermore, it’s common to observe a
Jackal
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
Советник Jackal – Торговая стратегия Работает в реальном режиме 4 месяца После покупки все продукты останутся бесплатными навсегда.  Скачать файл настроек  Золото M1 | ECN-счёт: Работает с любым брокером Jackal EA основан на многоуровневой и интеллектуальной стратегии прорыва, сочетающей продвинутое управление рисками и прибылью для адаптации к рыночной динамике. 1. Стратегия ловушки прорыва После подтверждения рыночных условий, советник размещает два отложенных ордера в противоположных на
Bitcoin Prince EA
Fathy Mohamed Mohamed Abouelnaga
1 (1)
Эксперты
Trade Bitcoin Like Never Before—Faster, Smarter, and More Profitable! Why Choose  Bitcoin Prince  EA ?  Lightning-Fast Execution— Built  for speed, it enters and exits trades at the optimal moment, ensuring you   never miss a profitable setup   again. Proven  Bitcoin-Specific  Strategy  – Unlike generic EAs, Bitcoin  Prince  EA  is  fine-tuned exclusively for BC/USD , adapting to Bitcoin's  unique volatility and liquidity. No Emotions, No Guesswork Our   advanced algorithm   removes human erro
Ape Alpha Propfirm Edge
Jacob Hooper
Эксперты
Описание APE (Alpha Prop Edge) APE — это торговый советник, основанный на стратегии возврата к среднему. Он определяет чрезмерные рыночные движения и реагирует с помощью логики, направленной против тренда, согласно заранее заданным условиям. Система включает встроенные элементы управления рисками, такие как опциональные дневные лимиты убытков и конфигурируемые механизмы выхода. Пользователь может настраивать параметры в зависимости от размера счёта или условий оценки. Тестирование на историческ
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA Используется только на счетах с хеджированием. Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, соглас
EA Supremacy NT
Dmytro Melnyk
Эксперты
Наша команда - @Supremacy_Lab - рада представить свой первый продукт - EA_Supremacy_NT - уникальное техническое решение для day трейдинга, скальпинга и следования за трендом. EA_Supremacy_NT - это неавтоматическая версия нашего основного автоматизированного советника, который будет опубликован позже. Это действительно инновационный продукт, основанный на нетрадиционном подходе к обработке рыночных данных. Заложенный в основу алгоритм позволяет трейдерам извлекать максимально возможную прибыль
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Эксперты
Traders Toolbox Premium  - это универсальный инструмент   создан на основе обширного обучения общим торговым стратегиям с целью автоматизации этих стратегий и расчетов.   Функции: 19 отдельных сигналов   - Каждый из этих сигналов ,   которые   смещены в нейронной сети конфигурации стиля ,   чтобы составить окончательный / общий результат.   Каждый сигнал имеет свои собственные настройки,   которые   при необходимости   можно   настроить или оптимизировать.   Всестороннее On   экран    Дисплей
Ew3
Roberto Alencar
Эксперты
EW3 - Expert Advisor for Forex Mean Reversion Trading Overview An Expert Advisor designed to operate on mean reversion strategy with disciplined risk management, avoiding high-risk approaches such as grid or martingale methods. Key Features • Mean Reversion Strategy: Identifies and trades market correction movements • Multi-Symbol Support: Operates on 26 currency pairs simultaneously • Centralized Risk Control: Global stop loss and take profit management across all positions • Multi-Timeframe
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
Эксперты
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
God Gold Martingale
Pratham Jatin Barot
Эксперты
Уважаемые клиенты, Я, Пратам Барот, владелец и разработчик God Gold Martingale, хочу предупредить вас, что на разных страницах публикуются поддельные версии моего советника. Чтобы защитить свои драгоценные средства и обеспечить безопасность, избегайте этих поддельных продуктов. Всегда покупайте и используйте нашу подлинную платформу через. Избегайте таких платформ, как YoForex.org/MQL.SOFTWARE/YOFOREX.NET и т. д., которые продают поддельных ботов, используя наше имя. Это мошенничество, которое
Ai General EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dangerous strategies such as Martingale and hedges, etc. A specialist who has been trained by artificial intelligence for years to correc
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Эксперты
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA ВНИМАНИЕ: Советник оптимизирован Только для GOLD (XAUUSD) – тестируйте на других парах на свой страх и риск! (Минимальный капитал: $1000) Скачать готовые настройки можно по ссылке: Используйте эти настройки для XAUUSD: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Профессиональная сеточная торговая система с расширенным управлением рисками Данный продвинутый советник использует двухнаправленную сеточную стратегию, о
MAX Xauusd MT5
Peng Peng Gao
Эксперты
MAX XAUUSD – The Intelligent Trading System for the Gold Market Dear Traders, I am   MAX XAUUSD , the latest member of the trend-following intelligent trading system family, designed for exceptional performance. My specialty?   Gold . That’s right, I trade the Gold/USD pair with precision and confidence, offering unparalleled trading opportunities in the shining gold market. Why Choose MAX XAUUSD? Intelligent Trend-Following System Utilizes advanced trend-following algorithms to   minim
Master Oscillators
Ioannis Xenos
Эксперты
Познакомьтесь с Master Oscillators, ботом, который делает торговлю простой и гибкой! Выбирайте сигналы RSI, CCI или Stochastic и создавайте свою собственную стратегию. Этот бот предлагает вам множество инструментов, таких как фильтр MA, динамические размеры лотов, калькулятор Критерия Келли, динамические уровни SL и TP, и многое другое. Независимо от вашего стиля торговли, Master Oscillators здесь для вас. Он предоставляет вам важную информацию, статистику и многое другое, при этом всегда обеспе
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Эксперты
Простите за выдающуюся доходность 340% годовых! Да, вы всё правильно прочитали: такие результаты тестирования в 340% годовых почти что неприлично хороши. Но, пожалуйста, не поймите меня неправильно — это не маркетинговый трюк, а результат чистого программирования и честных бэктестов. Конечно, такие "сказочные" доходности не могут сохраняться вечно, ведь через несколько лет любой советник в тесте сталкивается с ограничениями по объёму лота. Тем не менее: Stealth 150 DE40 показывает, на что
Prop Grid
Ioannis Xenos
5 (1)
Эксперты
XignalCoding Prop Grid EA Build your own strategy. Pass prop firm challenges with confidence. The XignalCoding Prop Grid EA is a highly flexible and powerful trading tool designed for traders who want full control over their strategy, grid system, and risk. Whether you're testing ideas or aiming to pass prop firm challenges like FTMO, this EA gives you the structure and safety you need. Main Features Custom Strategy Creation Choose your entry signal: RSI, CCI, Stochastic, Williams, Bollinger Ba
Crystal Algo Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Эксперты
CRYSTAL AI PRO v7.21 — советник MT5 Обзор CRYSTAL AI PRO — автоматическая система для XAUUSD (золото) и основных валютных пар. Управляет входами, SL/TP, трейлингом и контролем просадки по фиксированным правилам. Прибыль не гарантируется; см. предупреждение о рисках. Требования Платформа: MetaTrader 5 Тип счёта: ECN/RAW рекомендуется Подключение: 24/7 (желательно VPS) Таймфреймы: M1–H4 Начальная настройка Включите Algo Trading . Прикрепите советник к графику (один символ — один график). В Input
Другие продукты этого автора
Trend Fusion Xplorer MT5
Ismail Babaoglu
Индикаторы
TrendFusionXplorer consists of three powerful trend-analyzing indicators — TRP , PMax and OTT — developed by Kivanc Ozbilgic. Each indicator displays the trend's support and resistance levels based on its unique properties and methodology. TrendFusionXplorer assists in determining entry and exit points for markets and can also be used for setting trailing stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels on open positions. Specifications 1. Trend Reversal Predictor (TRP): TRP follows Thomas R. DeMar
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв