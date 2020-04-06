AP BTC Bullish Retest (MT5)

Long-only BTC EA. Waits for a decisive close above resistance, confirms trend/volume quality, then places a BUY LIMIT on the pullback to the broken level. One setup at a time. No grid, no martingale. No DLL/WebRequest.

What it is

A breakout-and-retest engine for BTC. It builds meaningful resistance handles (body-high clusters) on a higher TF, requires a clean close through that handle, then buys the retest with disciplined risk and strict broker-safe checks.

How it trades (flow)

Auto-level (M15/H1): clusters body highs , requires touches, keeps ATR distance from price, rounds to $10 handles, with a small bias above the handle.

Breakout confirm (M5): candle closes above the level by a must-beat buffer and passes filters (volume thrust; price > EMA200 ; EMA21 > EMA50 ; optional RSI/ADX gate).

Retest entry: places a BUY LIMIT below the breakout close with ATR- and spread-aware offset; snaps to tick grid; respects Stops/Freeze levels.

Risk & exits: fixed lots or $-risk; SL/TP in points; pending auto-expires after N bars; optional give-up cancel if price reclaims below the level.





Retest only : aims to avoid initial breakout slippage.

Signal gates: structure + volume + trend + must-beat buffer.

Structure-first: updates levels only after a meaningful change; single-position control.

Key inputs

Signal: TFMinutes , BullVolLookback , BullVolMultiplier , LongMustBeatPts .

Retest: RetestOffsetLongPts , ATR/Spread guards, PendingExpireBars .

Risk: UseFixedLots or $RiskMoney , LongSL_Points , LongTP_Points .

Filters: UseEMAFilterLong , optional UseRSIFilter / UseADXFilter , ReclaimCancel .

Auto-Level: lookback, touch count, cluster tolerance, ATR window, $10 rounding , bias above handle , cooldown after close.

Order control: per-symbol scope (magic+symbol), optional global lock.

Quick start (BTCUSD)

Attach on M5 (EA reads M15/H1 internally).

Try: BullVolMultiplier=1.25 , BullVolLookback=20 , RetestOffsetLongPts=1800 .

Example risk: LongSL_Points=50000 , LongTP_Points=100000 ; FixedLots=0.01 (or set $RiskMoney ).

Tip: keep spread cap sensible for your broker; confirm Stops Level/lot step.

Notes & risk

Long setups only. No martingale/grid/averaging. Broker specs vary—forward-test on your broker first. EA uses points internally for precision across broker suffixes.