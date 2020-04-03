Gold Morning

Tested on XAUUSD 1H from 2023.05.01 to 2025.12.17, showing 830% in Profits with stable equity growth and minimal drawdowns.


This EA is designed for clean, low-frequency execution on the 1-hour chart, targeting high-quality entries with minimal noise. 

Ideal for traders who value clarity, control, and consistency.


Advantages

1. Signal Time Control.

2.  Duplicate trade control : Prevents overexposure by blocking repeated entries.

3.  Robust Fixed Ratio Money Management.

4.  Controlled Growth : Lot sizes increase only after reaching defined profit thresholds (mmBalanceProportion).

5.  Not a Martingale.



