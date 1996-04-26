Gap Up Hunter

Reasonable Indicators, Reasonable Prices

1. Core Functions

📊 Multi-Period Resonance: Uses 13, 34, 55 period KDJ for signal filtering.

🔍 Gap Up Capture: Identifies Gap Up patterns for strong start entries.

📈 Reversal Warning: Predicts tops/bottoms using J-value sensitivity.

2. Signal Description

🟢 Buy Signal 1: UP (Gap Up)

Displays white “UP” text. Indicates a Gap Up bullish candle above MA5. Shows strong bullish power, suitable for trend following.

🟢 Buy Signal 2: Buy (Golden Cross)

Displays green “▲” and “Buy”. Occurs when 13/34 KDJ are in oversold zones with a Golden Cross. High rebound probability, ideal for bottom fishing.

🔴 Sell Signal: Sell (Death Cross)

Displays red “▼” and “Sell”. Occurs when 13/34 KDJ are in overbought zones with a Death Cross. Signals exhausted momentum, advising to take profit.

📊 Other: MA5 (White) and MA10 (Yellow) lines define the trend direction.

3. Graphical Display

🎨 MA Lines: White (MA5) and Yellow (MA10).

🎨 UP: White text below K-line.

🎨 Buy: Green arrow/text below K-line.

🎨 Sell: Red arrow/text above K-line.

🔔 Adaptive: Auto-adjusts position to avoid overlap.

4. Operating Suggestions

⚡ Entry:

UP : For aggressive traders, light position to follow trend.

: For aggressive traders, to follow trend. Buy: For steady traders, batch entry at bottoms.

🛡️ Stop Loss:

UP : Below signal candle low. Exit if gap closes.

: Below signal candle low. Exit if gap closes. Buy: Below recent swing low (Max risk 2%).

💰 Take Profit:

Target near MA10 or 2x risk amount.

or risk amount. Exit upon Sell signal appearance.

5. Suitable Timeframes

🕐 Recommended: H1, H4, or Daily.

6. Alerts

🔔 Auto Alerts: Pop-up/Sound alerts for UP, Buy, Sell. Includes 60s cooldown.

7. Brief Review

🌟 Pros: Filters false signals via resonance. UP signal catches strong starts.

📈 Flexibility: Covers both trend following and bottom fishing.

⚠️ Note: Caution during sideways markets and major news.