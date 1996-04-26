Gap Up Hunter
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 4.0
Reasonable Indicators, Reasonable Prices
1. Core Functions
📊 Multi-Period Resonance: Uses 13, 34, 55 period KDJ for signal filtering.
🔍 Gap Up Capture: Identifies Gap Up patterns for strong start entries.
📈 Reversal Warning: Predicts tops/bottoms using J-value sensitivity.
2. Signal Description
🟢 Buy Signal 1: UP (Gap Up)
Displays white “UP” text. Indicates a Gap Up bullish candle above MA5. Shows strong bullish power, suitable for trend following.
🟢 Buy Signal 2: Buy (Golden Cross)
Displays green “▲” and “Buy”. Occurs when 13/34 KDJ are in oversold zones with a Golden Cross. High rebound probability, ideal for bottom fishing.
🔴 Sell Signal: Sell (Death Cross)
Displays red “▼” and “Sell”. Occurs when 13/34 KDJ are in overbought zones with a Death Cross. Signals exhausted momentum, advising to take profit.
📊 Other: MA5 (White) and MA10 (Yellow) lines define the trend direction.
3. Graphical Display
🎨 MA Lines: White (MA5) and Yellow (MA10).
🎨 UP: White text below K-line.
🎨 Buy: Green arrow/text below K-line.
🎨 Sell: Red arrow/text above K-line.
🔔 Adaptive: Auto-adjusts position to avoid overlap.
4. Operating Suggestions
⚡ Entry:
- UP: For aggressive traders, light position to follow trend.
- Buy: For steady traders, batch entry at bottoms.
🛡️ Stop Loss:
- UP: Below signal candle low. Exit if gap closes.
- Buy: Below recent swing low (Max risk 2%).
💰 Take Profit:
- Target near MA10 or 2x risk amount.
- Exit upon Sell signal appearance.
5. Suitable Timeframes
🕐 Recommended: H1, H4, or Daily.
6. Alerts
🔔 Auto Alerts: Pop-up/Sound alerts for UP, Buy, Sell. Includes 60s cooldown.
7. Brief Review
🌟 Pros: Filters false signals via resonance. UP signal catches strong starts.
📈 Flexibility: Covers both trend following and bottom fishing.
⚠️ Note: Caution during sideways markets and major news.