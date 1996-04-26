Gap Up Hunter

Reasonable Indicators, Reasonable Prices

1. Core Functions

📊 Multi-Period Resonance: Uses 13, 34, 55 period KDJ for signal filtering.
🔍 Gap Up Capture: Identifies Gap Up patterns for strong start entries.
📈 Reversal Warning: Predicts tops/bottoms using J-value sensitivity.

2. Signal Description

🟢 Buy Signal 1: UP (Gap Up)
Displays white “UP” text. Indicates a Gap Up bullish candle above MA5. Shows strong bullish power, suitable for trend following.

🟢 Buy Signal 2: Buy (Golden Cross)
Displays green “▲” and “Buy”. Occurs when 13/34 KDJ are in oversold zones with a Golden Cross. High rebound probability, ideal for bottom fishing.

🔴 Sell Signal: Sell (Death Cross)
Displays red “▼” and “Sell”. Occurs when 13/34 KDJ are in overbought zones with a Death Cross. Signals exhausted momentum, advising to take profit.

📊 Other: MA5 (White) and MA10 (Yellow) lines define the trend direction.

3. Graphical Display

🎨 MA Lines: White (MA5) and Yellow (MA10).
🎨 UP: White text below K-line.
🎨 Buy: Green arrow/text below K-line.
🎨 Sell: Red arrow/text above K-line.
🔔 Adaptive: Auto-adjusts position to avoid overlap.

4. Operating Suggestions

 Entry:

  • UP: For aggressive traders, light position to follow trend.
  • Buy: For steady traders, batch entry at bottoms.

🛡️ Stop Loss:

  • UP: Below signal candle low. Exit if gap closes.
  • Buy: Below recent swing low (Max risk 2%).

💰 Take Profit:

  • Target near MA10 or 2x risk amount.
  • Exit upon Sell signal appearance.

5. Suitable Timeframes

🕐 Recommended: H1, H4, or Daily.

6. Alerts

🔔 Auto Alerts: Pop-up/Sound alerts for UP, Buy, Sell. Includes 60s cooldown.

7. Brief Review

🌟 Pros: Filters false signals via resonance. UP signal catches strong starts.
📈 Flexibility: Covers both trend following and bottom fishing.
⚠️ Note: Caution during sideways markets and major news.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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5 (3)
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Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
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Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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5 (9)
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Dynamic Fibonacci Deviation MT5
You Long Guo
Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Dynamic Fibonacci Deviation — это адаптивный индикатор уровней Фибоначчи на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он инновационно сочетает динамическую среднюю линию EMA, волатильность стандартного отклонения и коэффициенты Фибоначчи для построения интеллектуальной системы поддержки/сопротивления, которая автоматически расширяется и сжимается в соответствии с рыночной волатильностью. Благодаря распознаванию перекупленности/перепроданности и сигналам
FREE
Dual Swing Breakout System MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Dual Swing Breakout System — это индикатор машины состояний двойного прорыва свинга на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Построив две полностью независимые быструю и медленную системы отслеживания экстремумов свинга, он преобразует рыночную структуру в четкую модель машины состояний. Когда цена пробивает ключевые экстремумы свинга, система меняет цвет линии состояния и выдает торговые сигналы. Этот индикатор помогает трейдерам фильтровать рыночн
FREE
TD Sequential Pro MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта TD Sequential Pro — это индикатор последовательности TD на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 , глубоко разработанный на основе классической теории последовательности Тома ДеМарка. Путем статистического анализа соотношения между ценами закрытия 9 последовательных баров и их 4 предшествующими барами, этот индикатор точно определяет точки истощения рыночного импульса. Он помогает трейдерам выявлять возможности разворота с высокой вероятностью на конц
FREE
Pyramiding Entry Master MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Pyramiding Entry Master — это индикатор трендового сопровождения по скользящим средним и пирамидального входа для главного графика, разработанный для обеих платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он отображает на главном графике систему из четырёх скользящих средних (MA5, MA10, MA20, MA60) и на основе 55‑периодной модели трендового импульса, подтверждения расширения объёма и множества условий перепроданности автоматически генерирует три типа сигналов на покупку: Chase (попутный вход по импульсу),
FREE
Dynamic Fibonacci Deviation MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Dynamic Fibonacci Deviation — это адаптивный индикатор уровней Фибоначчи на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он инновационно сочетает динамическую среднюю линию EMA, волатильность стандартного отклонения и коэффициенты Фибоначчи для построения интеллектуальной системы поддержки/сопротивления, которая автоматически расширяется и сжимается в соответствии с рыночной волатильностью. Благодаря распознаванию перекупленности/перепроданности и сигналам
FREE
Pattern Recognition Master System MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Pattern Recognition Master System — это индикатор автоматического распознавания классических свечных моделей для главного графика, разработанный для обеих платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он автоматически обнаруживает и размечает на главном графике одиннадцать классических разворотных и продолжительных моделей, включая двойные вершины и основания, голову и плечи (вершину и основание), молот и повешенного, поглощение, доджи, а также утреннюю и вечернюю звезду, причём для каждой категории мо
FREE
Dynamic Trend Follower MT5
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Индикаторы
Глубокий анализ индикатора главного графика Dynamic Trend Follower: Изменение цвета двойной MA + Маркеры пересечения + Сигналы покупки/продажи + Смена тренда + Сильное пересечение Введение в индикатор Dynamic Trend Follower — это высококлассный комплексный индикатор сигналов пересечения скользящих средних для главного графика, разработанный эксклюзивно для   платформы MT4 、5 . Он преодолевает ограничения традиционных одиночных скользящих средних или простых пересечений, интегрируя   Систему изм
FREE
Dynamic Trend Follower MT4
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Индикаторы
Глубокий анализ индикатора главного графика Dynamic Trend Follower: Изменение цвета двойной MA + Маркеры пересечения + Сигналы покупки/продажи + Смена тренда + Сильное пересечение Введение в индикатор Dynamic Trend Follower — это высококлассный комплексный индикатор сигналов пересечения скользящих средних для главного графика, разработанный эксклюзивно для   платформы MT4 . Он преодолевает ограничения традиционных одиночных скользящих средних или простых пересечений, интегрируя   Систему измене
FREE
Smart Divergence Finder
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Индикаторы
Smart Divergence Finder Indicator In-depth Analysis: A Practical Guide to Trend, Divergence, and Resonance Indicator Introduction Smart Divergence Finder is an intelligent main-chart comprehensive indicator designed for MT4/MT5 platforms. It overcomes the fragmented limitations of traditional sub-chart divergence analysis by integrating: Trend determination Multi-indicator divergence detection Intelligent signal filtering All key trading signals are displayed directly on the price chart. Its co
Black Horse Finder
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Индикаторы
Black Horse Finder: Глубокий анализ индикатора — Практическое руководство по тренду, поддержке/сопротивлению и мультисигнальной торговле Введение в индикатор Black Horse Finder — это комплексный индикатор для основного графика, специально разработанный для платформы MT4. Он основан на классической логике комплексного основного графика TongDaXin и преодолевает ограничения одиночных скользящих средних или изолированных индикаторов. Он объединяет определение тренда, динамические уровни поддержки/с
Channel Breakout Master MT4
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Индикаторы
Channel Breakout Master: Полное руководство по анализу тренда с использованием двойного канала, взвешенной EMA и идентификации состояния рынка Введение Channel Breakout Master   — это продвинутый индикатор основного графика, изначально созданный на базе серии SLTD и специально разработанный для платформ   MT4/MT5 . Он преодолевает ограничения традиционных одиночных полос Боллинджера или каналов скользящих средних, внедряя сложную архитектуру двойного канала, которая сочетает в себе   взвешенный
Ultimate Signal Hub MT4
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Индикаторы
Глубокий анализ индикатора главного графика Ultimate Signal Hub: Базовая линия тренда MA60, Импульсный прорыв и Практическое руководство по многослойному резонансу Введение в индикатор Ultimate Signal Hub — это высококлассный комплексный индикатор сигналов для главного графика, разработанный эксклюзивно для платформ   MT4/MT5 . Он преодолевает ограничения традиционных одиночных скользящих средних или осцилляторов, интегрируя многомерную вложенную архитектуру, включающую   Базовую линию тренда M
Bull Bear Decision Maker MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Bull Bear Decision Maker — это комплексный индикатор тренда и разворота на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Основанный на классической торговой системе NXMMA, он глубоко интегрирует варианты индикатора Williams, KDJ, RSI и систему множественных скользящих средних. Благодаря многомерному алгоритмическому резонансу, этот индикатор помогает трейдерам точно определять высоковероятные возможности следования за трендом, разворота на дне и ухода с вер
Channel State Analyzer MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Channel State Analyzer — это индикатор трендового канала на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он интегрирует линию тренда на основе наклона линейной регрессии, взвешенные каналы, мониторинг 55-периодных максимумов/минимумов и распознавание состояния канала. Благодаря сочетанию динамических каналов и линий тренда, этот индикатор помогает трейдерам точно определять развороты тренда, пробои каналов и возможности краткосрочного дна в сложных рыночны
Auto Trend Bands MT4
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Индикаторы
Auto Trend Bands — это адаптивный индикатор трендового канала на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он динамически строит трендовые каналы на основе алгоритмов линейной регрессии и стандартного отклонения, автоматически определяя направление рыночного тренда и меняя цвет в реальном времени в зависимости от изменений наклона. Благодаря сигналам пробоя канала и маркерам сильного тренда, этот индикатор помогает трейдерам точно определять возможности начала и ускор
Color Trend Master MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Color Trend Master — это многослойный индикатор сглаженной трендовой линии WMA на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Основанный на классическом алгоритме MavilimW, он создает чрезвычайно гладкую, но отзывчивую систему следования за трендом посредством 6 слоев вложенных вычислений взвешенной скользящей средней с периодами Фибоначчи. Этот индикатор точно определяет точки разворота тренда и помогает трейдерам четко понимать направление тренда и силу
Confluence System 6 in 1 MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта 6in1 Confluence System — это индикатор резонанса нескольких индикаторов в дополнительном окне, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он инновационно интегрирует 6 классических технических индикаторов — MACD, KDJ, RSI, LWR, BBI и MTM — в одно дополнительное окно, отображая соотношение бычьих и медвежьих сил в реальном времени через визуальную матрицу точек. Когда все 6 индикаторов одновременно указывают в одном направлении, система выдает сигналы резонанса с высокой
Triple Divergence Hunter MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Triple Divergence Hunter — это индикатор обнаружения дивергенции нескольких индикаторов в дополнительном окне, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он глубоко интегрирует три классических индикатора импульса — MACD, KDJ и RSI — используя строгие алгоритмы сравнения пересечений и экстремальных значений для точного выявления верхней и нижней дивергенции между ценой и индикаторами. Кроме того, индикатор оснащен встроенной пользовательской системой тренда импульса K88/
Five Dimension Resonance System MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Five Dimension Resonance System — это индикатор пятимерного резонанса на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он инновационно интегрирует 5 независимых торговых систем — следование за трендом, прорыв волатильности, прорыв диапазона, разворот дивергенции и оценку импульса — в единую структуру. Благодаря строгому механизму фильтрации резонанса, оповещения о входе с высокой вероятностью срабатывают только тогда, когда как минимум 2 из 5 систем одновре
Peak Valley Hunter MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Peak Valley Hunter (HZ88) — это комплексный индикатор следования за трендом и разворота свинга на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Построив систему тройной составной скользящей средней (Линия торговли и Линия тренда) в сочетании с алгоритмами отслеживания динамической поддержки/сопротивления и технологией распознавания свечных паттернов, он предоставляет трейдерам комплексные торговые сигналы, начиная от подтверждения тренда и взрыва импульса д
Multi Dimensional Bottom Finder MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Multi Dimensional Bottom Finder — это продвинутый индикатор осциллятора и многомерного резонанса в дополнительном окне, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Преодолевая ограничения традиционных одиночных индикаторов KDJ или RSI, он создает глубокую систему поиска дна, интегрируя алгоритмы стохастического осциллятора нескольких периодов, анализ экстремальных значений CCI, обнаружение аномалий объема и модели восстановления коэффициента смещения. Этот индикатор точно
Low Buy High Sell Radar MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Low Buy High Sell Radar — это универсальный индикатор трендового сопровождения и свинг‑трейдинга для главного графика, разработанный для обеих платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Построив систему динамической трендовой линии со сменой цвета и объединив многопериодные осцилляторные алгоритмы (TSI и RSI), модель объёмно‑ценового импульса и фильтр охлаждения сигналов, он предоставляет полный набор торговых сигналов: от подтверждения тренда и выявления перекупленности/перепроданности до точного в
MACD Trend Visualizer System MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта MACD Trend Visualizer System — это индикатор визуализации тренда MACD и переключения бычьих/медвежьих сигналов для главного графика, разработанный для обеих платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он отображает на главном графике систему из четырёх скользящих средних (MA5, MA10, MA30, MA60), внутренне вычисляет значение гистограммы MACD и объединяет три условия — бычий/медвежий импульс MACD, расположение скользящих средних и положение цены — для автоматического определения, находится ли рынок в б
Auto Trading Plan Generator Ultra MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Auto Trading Plan Generator Ultra — это генератор торговых планов по отскоку от скользящих средних для главного графика, разработанный для обеих платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Построенный на многопериодной системе скользящих средних, он создаёт многомерную модель обнаружения отскока, которая автоматически генерирует сигналы Buy или Sell, когда цена касается скользящей средней и производит направленный отскок. В момент срабатывания сигнала система мгновенно рисует полную панель торгового
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