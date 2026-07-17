Smart Divergence Finder V1

Smart Divergence Finder Indicator In-depth Analysis: A Practical Guide to Trend, Divergence, and Resonance
Indicator Introduction
Smart Divergence Finder is an intelligent main-chart comprehensive indicator designed for MT4/MT5 platforms. It overcomes the fragmented limitations of traditional sub-chart divergence analysis by integrating:
Trend determination
Multi-indicator divergence detection
Intelligent signal filtering
All key trading signals are displayed directly on the price chart. Its core value lies in using a dynamic verification mechanism to identify high-probability reversal points, significantly reducing false signals and enabling precise decisions at trend-continuation/reversal critical zones.
Core Signal Explanation
1. Trend and Dynamic Moving Average System
The indicator defines real-time market states using adaptive moving averages to avoid lag:
EMA Fast (Bright Blue Solid Line)
● Dynamically adjusted short-term sensitive MA
● Auto-optimizes cycle parameters based on market volatility
● Tracks price movements closely
EMA Smart (Purple Dashed Line)
● Volatility-weighted intelligent trend line
● Higher smoothness than traditional EMAs
● Filters short-term noise; serves as bull/bear boundary reference
Trend Confirmation Signals (Colored Arrows)
● Green Solid Arrow: Price above both MAs + fast line upward divergence → Bullish trend confirmed
● Red Hollow Arrow: Price below both MAs + fast line downward convergence → Bearish trend confirmed
2. Intelligent Multi-Indicator Divergence Detection
Simultaneously scans MACD, RSI, and Stochastic oscillators for high-confidence divergences:
Bullish Divergence (↑ + Green Highlighted Label)
● Triggered when: Price makes new low but ≥2 oscillators fail to confirm (e.g., RSI higher low + Stochastic bullish crossover)
● Label example: RSI↑ + STO↑ → Multi-indicator-confirmed potential bottom
Bearish Divergence (↓ + Red Highlighted Label)
● Triggered when: Price makes new high but ≥2 oscillators fail to confirm (e.g., MACD histogram contraction + RSI overbought stagnation)
● Label example: MACD↓ + RSI↓ → Momentum exhaustion signal for potential top
Intelligent Filtering Mechanism
● Ignores weak divergences in oscillator mid-zones (e.g., RSI 40–60)
● Only marks signals in overbought/oversold zones for higher reliability
3. Resonance Verification System
Grades signal strength by multi-indicator synergy within a time window:
Basic Divergence (Gray Label)
● Single-indicator divergence (e.g., MACD only)
● Requires manual verification; treat as observation signal only
Dual Resonance (Yellow Label)
● Two indicators confirm divergence in the same window (e.g., MACD + RSI)
● High-win-rate entry threshold; core for practical trading
Triple Resonance (Gold Flashing Label)
● All three indicators (MACD + RSI + Stochastic) confirm divergence
● Extremely high-probability reversal signal; ideal for major trend shifts
Practical Strategy Suggestions
1. Resonance-First Principle
Never trade single-indicator divergences (gray labels).
Only act on:
● Dual Resonance (Yellow) or Triple Resonance (Gold) signals
● Discard ambiguous low-confidence alerts
2. Trend-Divergence Alignment Strategy
Long Entries:
● Wait for green trend arrow → Confirm with bullish Dual/Triple Resonance
● Ideal for trend-pullback entries (e.g., after retest of EMA Smart)
Short Entries:
● Wait for red trend arrow → Confirm with bearish Dual/Triple Resonance
● Enter on trend-line rejection (e.g., price below purple EMA Smart)
3. Right-Side Confirmation Protocol
Always wait for:
● Next candle’s close beyond divergence point
● OR lower-timeframe (e.g., 5-min) structure break
Avoid:
● Premature entries during "divergence extension" phases
4. Parameter Optimization Guide
Cooldown Bars (Default: 5)
● Increase to 8–10 to reduce noise in choppy markets
Resonance Window (Default: 5)
● Short-term traders: Reduce to 3 for sensitivity
● Swing traders: Increase to 8 for structural reliability
Min Alert Level (Critical Setting)
● Set to 2 (Dual Resonance) to ignore single-indicator noise
Summary
Smart Divergence Finder is a complete "Trend + Divergence + Resonance" system, not just a divergence scanner. Its edge comes from:
Dynamic trend context (EMA Smart/Fast arrows)
Multi-oscillator divergence validation (MACD/RSI/Stochastic)
Resonance grading (Dual/Triple = actionable signals)
Key Rule: Only trade Dual/Triple Resonance signals aligned with the primary trend. Combine with strict stop-loss discipline to maximize risk-reward in volatile markets.
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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4.85 (54)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
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Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Shengzu Zhong
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
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Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
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5 (8)
Индикаторы
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
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You Long Guo
Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Pyramiding Entry Master — это индикатор трендового сопровождения по скользящим средним и пирамидального входа для главного графика, разработанный для обеих платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он отображает на главном графике систему из четырёх скользящих средних (MA5, MA10, MA20, MA60) и на основе 55‑периодной модели трендового импульса, подтверждения расширения объёма и множества условий перепроданности автоматически генерирует три типа сигналов на покупку: Chase (попутный вход по импульсу),
FREE
Pattern Recognition Master System MT5
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Pattern Recognition Master System — это индикатор автоматического распознавания классических свечных моделей для главного графика, разработанный для обеих платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он автоматически обнаруживает и размечает на главном графике одиннадцать классических разворотных и продолжительных моделей, включая двойные вершины и основания, голову и плечи (вершину и основание), молот и повешенного, поглощение, доджи, а также утреннюю и вечернюю звезду, причём для каждой категории мо
FREE
TD Sequential Pro MT5
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта TD Sequential Pro — это индикатор последовательности TD на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 , глубоко разработанный на основе классической теории последовательности Тома ДеМарка. Путем статистического анализа соотношения между ценами закрытия 9 последовательных баров и их 4 предшествующими барами, этот индикатор точно определяет точки истощения рыночного импульса. Он помогает трейдерам выявлять возможности разворота с высокой вероятностью на конц
FREE
Dynamic Fibonacci Deviation MT5
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Dynamic Fibonacci Deviation — это адаптивный индикатор уровней Фибоначчи на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он инновационно сочетает динамическую среднюю линию EMA, волатильность стандартного отклонения и коэффициенты Фибоначчи для построения интеллектуальной системы поддержки/сопротивления, которая автоматически расширяется и сжимается в соответствии с рыночной волатильностью. Благодаря распознаванию перекупленности/перепроданности и сигналам
FREE
Dual Swing Breakout System MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Dual Swing Breakout System — это индикатор машины состояний двойного прорыва свинга на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Построив две полностью независимые быструю и медленную системы отслеживания экстремумов свинга, он преобразует рыночную структуру в четкую модель машины состояний. Когда цена пробивает ключевые экстремумы свинга, система меняет цвет линии состояния и выдает торговые сигналы. Этот индикатор помогает трейдерам фильтровать рыночн
FREE
TD Sequential Pro MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта TD Sequential Pro — это индикатор последовательности TD на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 , глубоко разработанный на основе классической теории последовательности Тома ДеМарка. Путем статистического анализа соотношения между ценами закрытия 9 последовательных баров и их 4 предшествующими барами, этот индикатор точно определяет точки истощения рыночного импульса. Он помогает трейдерам выявлять возможности разворота с высокой вероятностью на конц
FREE
Pyramiding Entry Master MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Pyramiding Entry Master — это индикатор трендового сопровождения по скользящим средним и пирамидального входа для главного графика, разработанный для обеих платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он отображает на главном графике систему из четырёх скользящих средних (MA5, MA10, MA20, MA60) и на основе 55‑периодной модели трендового импульса, подтверждения расширения объёма и множества условий перепроданности автоматически генерирует три типа сигналов на покупку: Chase (попутный вход по импульсу),
FREE
Dynamic Fibonacci Deviation MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Dynamic Fibonacci Deviation — это адаптивный индикатор уровней Фибоначчи на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он инновационно сочетает динамическую среднюю линию EMA, волатильность стандартного отклонения и коэффициенты Фибоначчи для построения интеллектуальной системы поддержки/сопротивления, которая автоматически расширяется и сжимается в соответствии с рыночной волатильностью. Благодаря распознаванию перекупленности/перепроданности и сигналам
FREE
Pattern Recognition Master System MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Pattern Recognition Master System — это индикатор автоматического распознавания классических свечных моделей для главного графика, разработанный для обеих платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он автоматически обнаруживает и размечает на главном графике одиннадцать классических разворотных и продолжительных моделей, включая двойные вершины и основания, голову и плечи (вершину и основание), молот и повешенного, поглощение, доджи, а также утреннюю и вечернюю звезду, причём для каждой категории мо
FREE
Dynamic Trend Follower MT5
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Индикаторы
Глубокий анализ индикатора главного графика Dynamic Trend Follower: Изменение цвета двойной MA + Маркеры пересечения + Сигналы покупки/продажи + Смена тренда + Сильное пересечение Введение в индикатор Dynamic Trend Follower — это высококлассный комплексный индикатор сигналов пересечения скользящих средних для главного графика, разработанный эксклюзивно для   платформы MT4 、5 . Он преодолевает ограничения традиционных одиночных скользящих средних или простых пересечений, интегрируя   Систему изм
FREE
Dynamic Trend Follower MT4
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Индикаторы
Глубокий анализ индикатора главного графика Dynamic Trend Follower: Изменение цвета двойной MA + Маркеры пересечения + Сигналы покупки/продажи + Смена тренда + Сильное пересечение Введение в индикатор Dynamic Trend Follower — это высококлассный комплексный индикатор сигналов пересечения скользящих средних для главного графика, разработанный эксклюзивно для   платформы MT4 . Он преодолевает ограничения традиционных одиночных скользящих средних или простых пересечений, интегрируя   Систему измене
FREE
Gap Up Hunter
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Индикаторы
Reasonable Indicators, Reasonable Prices 1. Core Functions   Multi-Period Resonance : Uses   13, 34, 55   period KDJ for signal filtering.   Gap Up Capture : Identifies   Gap Up   patterns for strong start entries.   Reversal Warning : Predicts tops/bottoms using   J-value   sensitivity. 2. Signal Description   Buy Signal 1: UP (Gap Up) Displays white   “UP”   text. Indicates a   Gap Up   bullish candle above   MA5 . Shows strong   bullish power , suitable for   trend following .
FREE
Smart Divergence Finder
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Индикаторы
Smart Divergence Finder Indicator In-depth Analysis: A Practical Guide to Trend, Divergence, and Resonance Indicator Introduction Smart Divergence Finder is an intelligent main-chart comprehensive indicator designed for MT4/MT5 platforms. It overcomes the fragmented limitations of traditional sub-chart divergence analysis by integrating: Trend determination Multi-indicator divergence detection Intelligent signal filtering All key trading signals are displayed directly on the price chart. Its co
Black Horse Finder
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Индикаторы
Black Horse Finder: Глубокий анализ индикатора — Практическое руководство по тренду, поддержке/сопротивлению и мультисигнальной торговле Введение в индикатор Black Horse Finder — это комплексный индикатор для основного графика, специально разработанный для платформы MT4. Он основан на классической логике комплексного основного графика TongDaXin и преодолевает ограничения одиночных скользящих средних или изолированных индикаторов. Он объединяет определение тренда, динамические уровни поддержки/с
Channel Breakout Master MT4
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Индикаторы
Channel Breakout Master: Полное руководство по анализу тренда с использованием двойного канала, взвешенной EMA и идентификации состояния рынка Введение Channel Breakout Master   — это продвинутый индикатор основного графика, изначально созданный на базе серии SLTD и специально разработанный для платформ   MT4/MT5 . Он преодолевает ограничения традиционных одиночных полос Боллинджера или каналов скользящих средних, внедряя сложную архитектуру двойного канала, которая сочетает в себе   взвешенный
Ultimate Signal Hub MT4
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Индикаторы
Глубокий анализ индикатора главного графика Ultimate Signal Hub: Базовая линия тренда MA60, Импульсный прорыв и Практическое руководство по многослойному резонансу Введение в индикатор Ultimate Signal Hub — это высококлассный комплексный индикатор сигналов для главного графика, разработанный эксклюзивно для платформ   MT4/MT5 . Он преодолевает ограничения традиционных одиночных скользящих средних или осцилляторов, интегрируя многомерную вложенную архитектуру, включающую   Базовую линию тренда M
Bull Bear Decision Maker MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Bull Bear Decision Maker — это комплексный индикатор тренда и разворота на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Основанный на классической торговой системе NXMMA, он глубоко интегрирует варианты индикатора Williams, KDJ, RSI и систему множественных скользящих средних. Благодаря многомерному алгоритмическому резонансу, этот индикатор помогает трейдерам точно определять высоковероятные возможности следования за трендом, разворота на дне и ухода с вер
Channel State Analyzer MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Channel State Analyzer — это индикатор трендового канала на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он интегрирует линию тренда на основе наклона линейной регрессии, взвешенные каналы, мониторинг 55-периодных максимумов/минимумов и распознавание состояния канала. Благодаря сочетанию динамических каналов и линий тренда, этот индикатор помогает трейдерам точно определять развороты тренда, пробои каналов и возможности краткосрочного дна в сложных рыночны
Auto Trend Bands MT4
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Индикаторы
Auto Trend Bands — это адаптивный индикатор трендового канала на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он динамически строит трендовые каналы на основе алгоритмов линейной регрессии и стандартного отклонения, автоматически определяя направление рыночного тренда и меняя цвет в реальном времени в зависимости от изменений наклона. Благодаря сигналам пробоя канала и маркерам сильного тренда, этот индикатор помогает трейдерам точно определять возможности начала и ускор
Color Trend Master MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Color Trend Master — это многослойный индикатор сглаженной трендовой линии WMA на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Основанный на классическом алгоритме MavilimW, он создает чрезвычайно гладкую, но отзывчивую систему следования за трендом посредством 6 слоев вложенных вычислений взвешенной скользящей средней с периодами Фибоначчи. Этот индикатор точно определяет точки разворота тренда и помогает трейдерам четко понимать направление тренда и силу
Confluence System 6 in 1 MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта 6in1 Confluence System — это индикатор резонанса нескольких индикаторов в дополнительном окне, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он инновационно интегрирует 6 классических технических индикаторов — MACD, KDJ, RSI, LWR, BBI и MTM — в одно дополнительное окно, отображая соотношение бычьих и медвежьих сил в реальном времени через визуальную матрицу точек. Когда все 6 индикаторов одновременно указывают в одном направлении, система выдает сигналы резонанса с высокой
Triple Divergence Hunter MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Triple Divergence Hunter — это индикатор обнаружения дивергенции нескольких индикаторов в дополнительном окне, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он глубоко интегрирует три классических индикатора импульса — MACD, KDJ и RSI — используя строгие алгоритмы сравнения пересечений и экстремальных значений для точного выявления верхней и нижней дивергенции между ценой и индикаторами. Кроме того, индикатор оснащен встроенной пользовательской системой тренда импульса K88/
Five Dimension Resonance System MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Five Dimension Resonance System — это индикатор пятимерного резонанса на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он инновационно интегрирует 5 независимых торговых систем — следование за трендом, прорыв волатильности, прорыв диапазона, разворот дивергенции и оценку импульса — в единую структуру. Благодаря строгому механизму фильтрации резонанса, оповещения о входе с высокой вероятностью срабатывают только тогда, когда как минимум 2 из 5 систем одновре
Peak Valley Hunter MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Peak Valley Hunter (HZ88) — это комплексный индикатор следования за трендом и разворота свинга на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Построив систему тройной составной скользящей средней (Линия торговли и Линия тренда) в сочетании с алгоритмами отслеживания динамической поддержки/сопротивления и технологией распознавания свечных паттернов, он предоставляет трейдерам комплексные торговые сигналы, начиная от подтверждения тренда и взрыва импульса д
Multi Dimensional Bottom Finder MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Multi Dimensional Bottom Finder — это продвинутый индикатор осциллятора и многомерного резонанса в дополнительном окне, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Преодолевая ограничения традиционных одиночных индикаторов KDJ или RSI, он создает глубокую систему поиска дна, интегрируя алгоритмы стохастического осциллятора нескольких периодов, анализ экстремальных значений CCI, обнаружение аномалий объема и модели восстановления коэффициента смещения. Этот индикатор точно
Low Buy High Sell Radar MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Low Buy High Sell Radar — это универсальный индикатор трендового сопровождения и свинг‑трейдинга для главного графика, разработанный для обеих платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Построив систему динамической трендовой линии со сменой цвета и объединив многопериодные осцилляторные алгоритмы (TSI и RSI), модель объёмно‑ценового импульса и фильтр охлаждения сигналов, он предоставляет полный набор торговых сигналов: от подтверждения тренда и выявления перекупленности/перепроданности до точного в
MACD Trend Visualizer System MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта MACD Trend Visualizer System — это индикатор визуализации тренда MACD и переключения бычьих/медвежьих сигналов для главного графика, разработанный для обеих платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он отображает на главном графике систему из четырёх скользящих средних (MA5, MA10, MA30, MA60), внутренне вычисляет значение гистограммы MACD и объединяет три условия — бычий/медвежий импульс MACD, расположение скользящих средних и положение цены — для автоматического определения, находится ли рынок в б
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