Smart Divergence Finder V1
- Индикаторы
-
- Версия: 1.40
- Обновлено: 30 июля 2026
- Активации: 20
Smart Divergence Finder Indicator In-depth Analysis: A Practical Guide to Trend, Divergence, and Resonance
Indicator Introduction
Smart Divergence Finder is an intelligent main-chart comprehensive indicator designed for MT4/MT5 platforms. It overcomes the fragmented limitations of traditional sub-chart divergence analysis by integrating:
Trend determination
Multi-indicator divergence detection
Intelligent signal filtering
All key trading signals are displayed directly on the price chart. Its core value lies in using a dynamic verification mechanism to identify high-probability reversal points, significantly reducing false signals and enabling precise decisions at trend-continuation/reversal critical zones.
Core Signal Explanation
1. Trend and Dynamic Moving Average System
The indicator defines real-time market states using adaptive moving averages to avoid lag:
EMA Fast (Bright Blue Solid Line)
● Dynamically adjusted short-term sensitive MA
● Auto-optimizes cycle parameters based on market volatility
● Tracks price movements closely
EMA Smart (Purple Dashed Line)
● Volatility-weighted intelligent trend line
● Higher smoothness than traditional EMAs
● Filters short-term noise; serves as bull/bear boundary reference
Trend Confirmation Signals (Colored Arrows)
● Green Solid Arrow: Price above both MAs + fast line upward divergence → Bullish trend confirmed
● Red Hollow Arrow: Price below both MAs + fast line downward convergence → Bearish trend confirmed
2. Intelligent Multi-Indicator Divergence Detection
Simultaneously scans MACD, RSI, and Stochastic oscillators for high-confidence divergences:
Bullish Divergence (↑ + Green Highlighted Label)
● Triggered when: Price makes new low but ≥2 oscillators fail to confirm (e.g., RSI higher low + Stochastic bullish crossover)
● Label example: RSI↑ + STO↑ → Multi-indicator-confirmed potential bottom
Bearish Divergence (↓ + Red Highlighted Label)
● Triggered when: Price makes new high but ≥2 oscillators fail to confirm (e.g., MACD histogram contraction + RSI overbought stagnation)
● Label example: MACD↓ + RSI↓ → Momentum exhaustion signal for potential top
Intelligent Filtering Mechanism
● Ignores weak divergences in oscillator mid-zones (e.g., RSI 40–60)
● Only marks signals in overbought/oversold zones for higher reliability
3. Resonance Verification System
Grades signal strength by multi-indicator synergy within a time window:
Basic Divergence (Gray Label)
● Single-indicator divergence (e.g., MACD only)
● Requires manual verification; treat as observation signal only
Dual Resonance (Yellow Label)
● Two indicators confirm divergence in the same window (e.g., MACD + RSI)
● High-win-rate entry threshold; core for practical trading
Triple Resonance (Gold Flashing Label)
● All three indicators (MACD + RSI + Stochastic) confirm divergence
● Extremely high-probability reversal signal; ideal for major trend shifts
Practical Strategy Suggestions
1. Resonance-First Principle
Never trade single-indicator divergences (gray labels).
Only act on:
● Dual Resonance (Yellow) or Triple Resonance (Gold) signals
● Discard ambiguous low-confidence alerts
2. Trend-Divergence Alignment Strategy
Long Entries:
● Wait for green trend arrow → Confirm with bullish Dual/Triple Resonance
● Ideal for trend-pullback entries (e.g., after retest of EMA Smart)
Short Entries:
● Wait for red trend arrow → Confirm with bearish Dual/Triple Resonance
● Enter on trend-line rejection (e.g., price below purple EMA Smart)
3. Right-Side Confirmation Protocol
Always wait for:
● Next candle’s close beyond divergence point
● OR lower-timeframe (e.g., 5-min) structure break
Avoid:
● Premature entries during "divergence extension" phases
4. Parameter Optimization Guide
Cooldown Bars (Default: 5)
● Increase to 8–10 to reduce noise in choppy markets
Resonance Window (Default: 5)
● Short-term traders: Reduce to 3 for sensitivity
● Swing traders: Increase to 8 for structural reliability
Min Alert Level (Critical Setting)
● Set to 2 (Dual Resonance) to ignore single-indicator noise
Summary
Smart Divergence Finder is a complete "Trend + Divergence + Resonance" system, not just a divergence scanner. Its edge comes from:
Dynamic trend context (EMA Smart/Fast arrows)
Multi-oscillator divergence validation (MACD/RSI/Stochastic)
Resonance grading (Dual/Triple = actionable signals)
Key Rule: Only trade Dual/Triple Resonance signals aligned with the primary trend. Combine with strict stop-loss discipline to maximize risk-reward in volatile markets.