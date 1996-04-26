Smart Divergence Finder

Smart Divergence Finder Indicator In-depth Analysis: A Practical Guide to Trend, Divergence, and Resonance

Indicator Introduction

Smart Divergence Finder is an intelligent main-chart comprehensive indicator designed for MT4/MT5 platforms. It overcomes the fragmented limitations of traditional sub-chart divergence analysis by integrating:
  • Trend determination
  • Multi-indicator divergence detection
  • Intelligent signal filtering
    All key trading signals are displayed directly on the price chart. Its core value lies in using a dynamic verification mechanism to identify high-probability reversal points, significantly reducing false signals and enabling precise decisions at trend-continuation/reversal critical zones.

Core Signal Explanation

1. Trend and Dynamic Moving Average System

The indicator defines real-time market states using adaptive moving averages to avoid lag:
  • EMA Fast (Bright Blue Solid Line)
    ● Dynamically adjusted short-term sensitive MA
    ● Auto-optimizes cycle parameters based on market volatility
    ● Tracks price movements closely
  • EMA Smart (Purple Dashed Line)
    ● Volatility-weighted intelligent trend line
    ● Higher smoothness than traditional EMAs
    ● Filters short-term noise; serves as bull/bear boundary reference
  • Trend Confirmation Signals (Colored Arrows)
     Green Solid Arrow: Price above both MAs + fast line upward divergence → Bullish trend confirmed
     Red Hollow Arrow: Price below both MAs + fast line downward convergence → Bearish trend confirmed

2. Intelligent Multi-Indicator Divergence Detection

Simultaneously scans MACD, RSI, and Stochastic oscillators for high-confidence divergences:
  • Bullish Divergence (↑ + Green Highlighted Label)
    ● Triggered when: Price makes new low but ≥2 oscillators fail to confirm (e.g., RSI higher low + Stochastic bullish crossover)
    ● Label example:  RSI↑ + STO↑  → Multi-indicator-confirmed potential bottom
  • Bearish Divergence (↓ + Red Highlighted Label)
    ● Triggered when: Price makes new high but ≥2 oscillators fail to confirm (e.g., MACD histogram contraction + RSI overbought stagnation)
    ● Label example:  MACD↓ + RSI↓  → Momentum exhaustion signal for potential top
  • Intelligent Filtering Mechanism
    ● Ignores weak divergences in oscillator mid-zones (e.g., RSI 40–60)
    ● Only marks signals in overbought/oversold zones for higher reliability

3. Resonance Verification System

Grades signal strength by multi-indicator synergy within a time window:
  • Basic Divergence (Gray Label)
    ● Single-indicator divergence (e.g., MACD only)
    ● Requires manual verification; treat as observation signal only
  • Dual Resonance (Yellow Label)
    ● Two indicators confirm divergence in the same window (e.g., MACD + RSI)
     High-win-rate entry threshold; core for practical trading
  • Triple Resonance (Gold Flashing Label)
    ● All three indicators (MACD + RSI + Stochastic) confirm divergence
     Extremely high-probability reversal signal; ideal for major trend shifts

Practical Strategy Suggestions

1. Resonance-First Principle

  • Never trade single-indicator divergences (gray labels).
  • Only act on:
    ● Dual Resonance (Yellow) or Triple Resonance (Gold) signals
    ● Discard ambiguous low-confidence alerts

2. Trend-Divergence Alignment Strategy

  • Long Entries:
    ● Wait for green trend arrow → Confirm with bullish Dual/Triple Resonance
    ● Ideal for trend-pullback entries (e.g., after retest of EMA Smart)
  • Short Entries:
    ● Wait for red trend arrow → Confirm with bearish Dual/Triple Resonance
    ● Enter on trend-line rejection (e.g., price below purple EMA Smart)

3. Right-Side Confirmation Protocol

  • Always wait for:
    ● Next candle’s close beyond divergence point
    ● OR lower-timeframe (e.g., 5-min) structure break
  • Avoid:
    ● Premature entries during "divergence extension" phases

4. Parameter Optimization Guide

  • Cooldown Bars (Default: 5)
    ● Increase to 8–10 to reduce noise in choppy markets
  • Resonance Window (Default: 5)
    ● Short-term traders: Reduce to 3 for sensitivity
    ● Swing traders: Increase to 8 for structural reliability
  • Min Alert Level (Critical Setting)
    ● Set to 2 (Dual Resonance) to ignore single-indicator noise

Summary

Smart Divergence Finder is a complete "Trend + Divergence + Resonance" system, not just a divergence scanner. Its edge comes from:
  • Dynamic trend context (EMA Smart/Fast arrows)
  • Multi-oscillator divergence validation (MACD/RSI/Stochastic)
  • Resonance grading (Dual/Triple = actionable signals)
Key Rule: Only trade Dual/Triple Resonance signals aligned with the primary trend. Combine with strict stop-loss discipline to maximize risk-reward in volatile markets.

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Daria Rezueva
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Mohamed Hassan
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Индикаторы
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Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
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Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
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Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Shengzu Zhong
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Paulo Rocha
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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
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Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Volume Break Oscillator MT4
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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4 (4)
Индикаторы
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Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
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4.39 (36)
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
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You Long Guo
Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Pyramiding Entry Master — это индикатор трендового сопровождения по скользящим средним и пирамидального входа для главного графика, разработанный для обеих платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он отображает на главном графике систему из четырёх скользящих средних (MA5, MA10, MA20, MA60) и на основе 55‑периодной модели трендового импульса, подтверждения расширения объёма и множества условий перепроданности автоматически генерирует три типа сигналов на покупку: Chase (попутный вход по импульсу),
FREE
Pattern Recognition Master System MT5
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Pattern Recognition Master System — это индикатор автоматического распознавания классических свечных моделей для главного графика, разработанный для обеих платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он автоматически обнаруживает и размечает на главном графике одиннадцать классических разворотных и продолжительных моделей, включая двойные вершины и основания, голову и плечи (вершину и основание), молот и повешенного, поглощение, доджи, а также утреннюю и вечернюю звезду, причём для каждой категории мо
FREE
TD Sequential Pro MT5
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта TD Sequential Pro — это индикатор последовательности TD на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 , глубоко разработанный на основе классической теории последовательности Тома ДеМарка. Путем статистического анализа соотношения между ценами закрытия 9 последовательных баров и их 4 предшествующими барами, этот индикатор точно определяет точки истощения рыночного импульса. Он помогает трейдерам выявлять возможности разворота с высокой вероятностью на конц
FREE
Dynamic Fibonacci Deviation MT5
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Dynamic Fibonacci Deviation — это адаптивный индикатор уровней Фибоначчи на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он инновационно сочетает динамическую среднюю линию EMA, волатильность стандартного отклонения и коэффициенты Фибоначчи для построения интеллектуальной системы поддержки/сопротивления, которая автоматически расширяется и сжимается в соответствии с рыночной волатильностью. Благодаря распознаванию перекупленности/перепроданности и сигналам
FREE
Dual Swing Breakout System MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Dual Swing Breakout System — это индикатор машины состояний двойного прорыва свинга на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Построив две полностью независимые быструю и медленную системы отслеживания экстремумов свинга, он преобразует рыночную структуру в четкую модель машины состояний. Когда цена пробивает ключевые экстремумы свинга, система меняет цвет линии состояния и выдает торговые сигналы. Этот индикатор помогает трейдерам фильтровать рыночн
FREE
TD Sequential Pro MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта TD Sequential Pro — это индикатор последовательности TD на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 , глубоко разработанный на основе классической теории последовательности Тома ДеМарка. Путем статистического анализа соотношения между ценами закрытия 9 последовательных баров и их 4 предшествующими барами, этот индикатор точно определяет точки истощения рыночного импульса. Он помогает трейдерам выявлять возможности разворота с высокой вероятностью на конц
FREE
Pyramiding Entry Master MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Pyramiding Entry Master — это индикатор трендового сопровождения по скользящим средним и пирамидального входа для главного графика, разработанный для обеих платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он отображает на главном графике систему из четырёх скользящих средних (MA5, MA10, MA20, MA60) и на основе 55‑периодной модели трендового импульса, подтверждения расширения объёма и множества условий перепроданности автоматически генерирует три типа сигналов на покупку: Chase (попутный вход по импульсу),
FREE
Dynamic Fibonacci Deviation MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Dynamic Fibonacci Deviation — это адаптивный индикатор уровней Фибоначчи на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он инновационно сочетает динамическую среднюю линию EMA, волатильность стандартного отклонения и коэффициенты Фибоначчи для построения интеллектуальной системы поддержки/сопротивления, которая автоматически расширяется и сжимается в соответствии с рыночной волатильностью. Благодаря распознаванию перекупленности/перепроданности и сигналам
FREE
Pattern Recognition Master System MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Pattern Recognition Master System — это индикатор автоматического распознавания классических свечных моделей для главного графика, разработанный для обеих платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он автоматически обнаруживает и размечает на главном графике одиннадцать классических разворотных и продолжительных моделей, включая двойные вершины и основания, голову и плечи (вершину и основание), молот и повешенного, поглощение, доджи, а также утреннюю и вечернюю звезду, причём для каждой категории мо
FREE
Dynamic Trend Follower MT5
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Индикаторы
Глубокий анализ индикатора главного графика Dynamic Trend Follower: Изменение цвета двойной MA + Маркеры пересечения + Сигналы покупки/продажи + Смена тренда + Сильное пересечение Введение в индикатор Dynamic Trend Follower — это высококлассный комплексный индикатор сигналов пересечения скользящих средних для главного графика, разработанный эксклюзивно для   платформы MT4 、5 . Он преодолевает ограничения традиционных одиночных скользящих средних или простых пересечений, интегрируя   Систему изм
FREE
Dynamic Trend Follower MT4
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Индикаторы
Глубокий анализ индикатора главного графика Dynamic Trend Follower: Изменение цвета двойной MA + Маркеры пересечения + Сигналы покупки/продажи + Смена тренда + Сильное пересечение Введение в индикатор Dynamic Trend Follower — это высококлассный комплексный индикатор сигналов пересечения скользящих средних для главного графика, разработанный эксклюзивно для   платформы MT4 . Он преодолевает ограничения традиционных одиночных скользящих средних или простых пересечений, интегрируя   Систему измене
FREE
Gap Up Hunter
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Индикаторы
Reasonable Indicators, Reasonable Prices 1. Core Functions   Multi-Period Resonance : Uses   13, 34, 55   period KDJ for signal filtering.   Gap Up Capture : Identifies   Gap Up   patterns for strong start entries.   Reversal Warning : Predicts tops/bottoms using   J-value   sensitivity. 2. Signal Description   Buy Signal 1: UP (Gap Up) Displays white   “UP”   text. Indicates a   Gap Up   bullish candle above   MA5 . Shows strong   bullish power , suitable for   trend following .
FREE
Black Horse Finder
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Индикаторы
Black Horse Finder: Глубокий анализ индикатора — Практическое руководство по тренду, поддержке/сопротивлению и мультисигнальной торговле Введение в индикатор Black Horse Finder — это комплексный индикатор для основного графика, специально разработанный для платформы MT4. Он основан на классической логике комплексного основного графика TongDaXin и преодолевает ограничения одиночных скользящих средних или изолированных индикаторов. Он объединяет определение тренда, динамические уровни поддержки/с
Channel Breakout Master MT4
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Индикаторы
Channel Breakout Master: Полное руководство по анализу тренда с использованием двойного канала, взвешенной EMA и идентификации состояния рынка Введение Channel Breakout Master   — это продвинутый индикатор основного графика, изначально созданный на базе серии SLTD и специально разработанный для платформ   MT4/MT5 . Он преодолевает ограничения традиционных одиночных полос Боллинджера или каналов скользящих средних, внедряя сложную архитектуру двойного канала, которая сочетает в себе   взвешенный
Ultimate Signal Hub MT4
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Индикаторы
Глубокий анализ индикатора главного графика Ultimate Signal Hub: Базовая линия тренда MA60, Импульсный прорыв и Практическое руководство по многослойному резонансу Введение в индикатор Ultimate Signal Hub — это высококлассный комплексный индикатор сигналов для главного графика, разработанный эксклюзивно для платформ   MT4/MT5 . Он преодолевает ограничения традиционных одиночных скользящих средних или осцилляторов, интегрируя многомерную вложенную архитектуру, включающую   Базовую линию тренда M
Bull Bear Decision Maker MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Bull Bear Decision Maker — это комплексный индикатор тренда и разворота на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Основанный на классической торговой системе NXMMA, он глубоко интегрирует варианты индикатора Williams, KDJ, RSI и систему множественных скользящих средних. Благодаря многомерному алгоритмическому резонансу, этот индикатор помогает трейдерам точно определять высоковероятные возможности следования за трендом, разворота на дне и ухода с вер
Channel State Analyzer MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Channel State Analyzer — это индикатор трендового канала на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он интегрирует линию тренда на основе наклона линейной регрессии, взвешенные каналы, мониторинг 55-периодных максимумов/минимумов и распознавание состояния канала. Благодаря сочетанию динамических каналов и линий тренда, этот индикатор помогает трейдерам точно определять развороты тренда, пробои каналов и возможности краткосрочного дна в сложных рыночны
Auto Trend Bands MT4
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Индикаторы
Auto Trend Bands — это адаптивный индикатор трендового канала на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он динамически строит трендовые каналы на основе алгоритмов линейной регрессии и стандартного отклонения, автоматически определяя направление рыночного тренда и меняя цвет в реальном времени в зависимости от изменений наклона. Благодаря сигналам пробоя канала и маркерам сильного тренда, этот индикатор помогает трейдерам точно определять возможности начала и ускор
Color Trend Master MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Color Trend Master — это многослойный индикатор сглаженной трендовой линии WMA на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Основанный на классическом алгоритме MavilimW, он создает чрезвычайно гладкую, но отзывчивую систему следования за трендом посредством 6 слоев вложенных вычислений взвешенной скользящей средней с периодами Фибоначчи. Этот индикатор точно определяет точки разворота тренда и помогает трейдерам четко понимать направление тренда и силу
Confluence System 6 in 1 MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта 6in1 Confluence System — это индикатор резонанса нескольких индикаторов в дополнительном окне, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он инновационно интегрирует 6 классических технических индикаторов — MACD, KDJ, RSI, LWR, BBI и MTM — в одно дополнительное окно, отображая соотношение бычьих и медвежьих сил в реальном времени через визуальную матрицу точек. Когда все 6 индикаторов одновременно указывают в одном направлении, система выдает сигналы резонанса с высокой
Triple Divergence Hunter MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Triple Divergence Hunter — это индикатор обнаружения дивергенции нескольких индикаторов в дополнительном окне, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он глубоко интегрирует три классических индикатора импульса — MACD, KDJ и RSI — используя строгие алгоритмы сравнения пересечений и экстремальных значений для точного выявления верхней и нижней дивергенции между ценой и индикаторами. Кроме того, индикатор оснащен встроенной пользовательской системой тренда импульса K88/
Five Dimension Resonance System MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Five Dimension Resonance System — это индикатор пятимерного резонанса на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он инновационно интегрирует 5 независимых торговых систем — следование за трендом, прорыв волатильности, прорыв диапазона, разворот дивергенции и оценку импульса — в единую структуру. Благодаря строгому механизму фильтрации резонанса, оповещения о входе с высокой вероятностью срабатывают только тогда, когда как минимум 2 из 5 систем одновре
Peak Valley Hunter MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Peak Valley Hunter (HZ88) — это комплексный индикатор следования за трендом и разворота свинга на главном графике, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Построив систему тройной составной скользящей средней (Линия торговли и Линия тренда) в сочетании с алгоритмами отслеживания динамической поддержки/сопротивления и технологией распознавания свечных паттернов, он предоставляет трейдерам комплексные торговые сигналы, начиная от подтверждения тренда и взрыва импульса д
Multi Dimensional Bottom Finder MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Multi Dimensional Bottom Finder — это продвинутый индикатор осциллятора и многомерного резонанса в дополнительном окне, разработанный специально для платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Преодолевая ограничения традиционных одиночных индикаторов KDJ или RSI, он создает глубокую систему поиска дна, интегрируя алгоритмы стохастического осциллятора нескольких периодов, анализ экстремальных значений CCI, обнаружение аномалий объема и модели восстановления коэффициента смещения. Этот индикатор точно
Low Buy High Sell Radar MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Low Buy High Sell Radar — это универсальный индикатор трендового сопровождения и свинг‑трейдинга для главного графика, разработанный для обеих платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Построив систему динамической трендовой линии со сменой цвета и объединив многопериодные осцилляторные алгоритмы (TSI и RSI), модель объёмно‑ценового импульса и фильтр охлаждения сигналов, он предоставляет полный набор торговых сигналов: от подтверждения тренда и выявления перекупленности/перепроданности до точного в
MACD Trend Visualizer System MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта MACD Trend Visualizer System — это индикатор визуализации тренда MACD и переключения бычьих/медвежьих сигналов для главного графика, разработанный для обеих платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Он отображает на главном графике систему из четырёх скользящих средних (MA5, MA10, MA30, MA60), внутренне вычисляет значение гистограммы MACD и объединяет три условия — бычий/медвежий импульс MACD, расположение скользящих средних и положение цены — для автоматического определения, находится ли рынок в б
Auto Trading Plan Generator Ultra MT4
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Индикаторы
Обзор продукта Auto Trading Plan Generator Ultra — это генератор торговых планов по отскоку от скользящих средних для главного графика, разработанный для обеих платформ   MT4 и MT5 . Построенный на многопериодной системе скользящих средних, он создаёт многомерную модель обнаружения отскока, которая автоматически генерирует сигналы Buy или Sell, когда цена касается скользящей средней и производит направленный отскок. В момент срабатывания сигнала система мгновенно рисует полную панель торгового
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