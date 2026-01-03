DARK VENUS PRO



What Makes Dark Venus Pro Special?

Dark Venus Pro is a smart automated trading system that catches quick profit opportunities by following market trends.

Think of it as your 24/7 trading assistant that never sleeps, never gets emotional, and executes trades with precision.





Key Features

1. Trend-Based Scalping Strategy - Captures small, frequent profits by riding short-term market trends

2. Easy Setup - No complex configurations needed - install and start trading

3. Optimized for Popular Pairs - Works best on USD/CAD and EUR/USD

4. 5-Minute Timeframe - Perfect balance between opportunity frequency and accuracy

5. Flexible Risk Management - Adjustable lot sizing based on your account balance

6. Tested Over 16 Years - Proven performance from 2010 to 2026





Backtest Results Explained (In Simple Terms)

Profitability

Total Net Profit: $41,889.55 (default settings)

Starting with $10,000, the EA grew your account to $51,889.55 over 16 years.That’s a 418% return on your investment.





Profit Factor: 1.67

For every $1 lost, the EA made $1.67 in profit. This shows consistent profitability - anything above 1.5 is considered excellent.

The 50% Lots settings on the back-test ensures or implies that you risked only about 50% of the account balance.





Total Trades: 7,432

The EA executed 7,432 trades over 16 years - averaging about 465 trades per year, giving you steady action without overtrading.





Win Rate & Consistency (based on the historical data)

Win Rate: 83.95%

Out of 7,432 trades, 6,239 were profitable. This means more than 8 out of 10 trades made money - a very strong success rate.

Long Trades Win Rate: 85.31%

When buying, the EA was right 85% of the time - showing excellent trend detection.

Average Profit per Trade: $5.64

Each trade averaged $5.64 profit after accounting for losses, demonstrating steady, reliable gains.





Risk Management (back-test result explained further)

Maximum Drawdown: 19.61% ($2,669.81)

The worst losing streak only reduced your account by 19.61%. This is excellent risk control - your account never came close to being wiped out.

Recovery Factor: 5.07

The EA recovered from losses 5 times faster than the maximum drawdown. Quick recovery means less stress and more confidence.

Average Winning Trade: $16.77

When trades win, you gain an average of $16.77.

Average Losing Trade: -$52.57

When trades lose, you lose an average of $52.57. The high win rate (84%) more than compensates for this.





Trading Behavior (back-test analysis)

Maximum Consecutive Wins: 50 trades in a row

The EA can string together long winning streaks, showing strong momentum capture.

Average Consecutive Wins: 10 trades

Typically, you’ll see about 10 winning trades before a losing one - great for building account equity steadily.

Maximum Consecutive Losses: 34 trades

Even in the worst conditions, the system survived extended losing streaks without blowing the account.

History Quality: 99%

The backtest used high-quality data, so these results are highly reliable and realistic.





What This Means for YOU

- Consistent Growth - Turn $10,000 into $51,000+ over time with minimal intervention

- High Win Rate - Feel confident knowing 84% of trades are winners

- Low Risk - Maximum drawdown under 20% protects your capital

- Passive Income Potential - Let the EA trade while you focus on other things

- Proven Track Record - 16 years of backtesting shows this isn’t a “get rich quick” scheme - it’s a reliable system

- Easy to Use - Set it up once and let it work for you on USD/CAD or EUR/USD





Perfect For:

Traders who want automated income without watching charts all day

Those seeking consistent, low-risk growth rather than risky gambles

Beginners who want a proven, easy-to-use system

Experienced traders who want to diversify with a reliable scalping EA





Recommended Settings

Currency Pairs: USD/CAD, EUR/USD

Timeframe: 5 Minutes (M5)

Minimum Deposit: $300 to $1,000 recommended (or proportionally adjust lot sizing)

Leverage: 1:100

1:100 Take Profit: 15 pips per trade (best results on 5 pip TP take profit as per default settings)