CRT Master EA MT5

CRT Master EA is an automated trading system based on Candle Range Theory (CRT) and market structure concepts (Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution).

The Expert Advisor identifies liquidity sweeps where price temporarily manipulates outside a defined accumulation range before returning inside. It automatically executes trades based on structural confirmation, managing position sizing, stops, targets, and trailing rules.

A manual indicator version of this logic is available as the CRT Master Indicator on my MQL5 profile.

Key Features

  • Automated CRT Execution: Detects market cycles and places trades following confirmed liquidity sweeps (buying after bullish sweeps, selling after bearish sweeps).
  • Flexible Execution Modes: Supports Market orders for instant execution, Limit orders for pullback entries, and Stop orders for breakout confirmation.
  • Dynamic and Static SL/TP: Position stops can be placed dynamically using structural manipulation extremes or statically using fixed point values and risk-to-reward ratios.
  • Position Sizing Options: Supports Fixed Lot sizes, Fixed Currency Risk ($), or Percentage Risk of Account Balance per trade.
  • Position Management Rules: Includes automated Breakeven logic and a trailing stop mechanism that activates after reaching a configurable profit trigger.
  • Time-Based Exits and Order Expiration: Automatically closes positions after a specified number of bars and cancels pending orders when a new structural range forms or time limits expire.

Parameters and Settings

CRT Structure Settings

  • Range Calculation Mode: Choose Higher Timeframe (e.g., H4, D1) or Custom Time Range (session-based).
  • Trade Direction: Set to Bullish Only, Bearish Only, Both, or Use Previous Range Bias.
  • Manipulation Filter & Minimum Depth (%): Requires sweeps to reach a minimum depth relative to the base range.
  • Confirmation Candles: Number of candles required to close inside the accumulation zone before triggering an entry.

Trade Execution and Risk Management

  • Entry Mode: Select Market, Limit, or Stop execution.
  • Lot Size Mode: Fixed Lot, Fixed Money Risk ($), or Percent of Balance.
  • Stop Loss Mode: Dynamic (structural manipulation extreme) or Static (fixed points).
  • Take Profit Mode: Opposite Range Boundary or Risk-to-Reward Ratio (e.g., 1:2).
  • SL Extra Margin (Points): Additional buffer points added beyond the manipulation extreme in Dynamic mode.
  • Max Open Positions: Maximum number of concurrent positions allowed.

Position Management

  • Max Open Bars: Time-based exit to close trades if unfulfilled after a set bar count.
  • Use Breakeven: Moves Stop Loss to entry price once the profit target threshold is met.
  • Advanced Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing stop activated after reaching a minimum profit trigger.

Pending Order Expiration

  • Expiration Mode: Cancel pending orders by bar count, upon new range formation, or whichever occurs first.

Visual Options and Alerts

  • Visual Zones: Toggle visual representation of Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution boxes.
  • Alerts: Configurable terminal alerts and notifications upon setup detection and order placement.
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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