THV Keyboard Commander MT5: Fast, precise, and fully keyboard-driven. Built with a simplicity and speed mindset — your ultimate trading assistant.

THV Keyboard Commander MT5 is a powerful and intuitive trading assistant that lets you open, close, or delete orders instantly using keyboard shortcuts — no more wasting time with manual clicking.

You can place Buy/Sell Limit and Stop orders with one key press, and the EA automatically calculates price levels based on your open or pending trades, ensuring smart and consistent execution.

***Key Features :

Keyboard-Driven Trading – Execute, close, or delete Buy/Sell/All orders instantly.

Smart Order Placement – Automatically detects existing Buy/Sell positions and places new Limit or Stop orders at the correct next step.

Separate Buy/Sell Lot Sizes – Set custom lot sizes for Buy and Sell independently.

Auto SL/TP Management – Apply Take Profit / Stop Loss either per order or by average price.

Visual & Simple – Clean chart interface, no clutter, no confusion.

High-Speed Execution – Designed for scalpers and manual traders who demand precision and speed.

Flexible Distance Control – Define a single Order_distance in points; the EA calculates all order levels automatically.

Stop Loss - Take Profit Options (SLTP) :

Order SL TP : Apply fixed SL/TP to each order.

Average SL TP : Manage SL/TP dynamically based on average price (overrides per-order SL/TP).

TP Points & SL Points : Fully customizable — set to 0 to disable or delete.