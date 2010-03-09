Prome Tml Gold

GOLD/USDT M15 Dynamic ATR Expert Advisor

Designed specifically for GOLD/USDT on the M15 timeframe, this Expert Advisor adapts perfectly to non-standard price scales, digits, and tick structures typical of crypto and synthetic gold contracts. By replacing fixed points with dynamic ATR volatility metrics, it delivers robust risk control and precision execution.

Key Features

Dynamic ATR Risk Management : Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated using ATR multipliers based on real-time price scale rather than rigid fixed points.

Percentage-Based Spread Filter : Filters out unfavorable market entry points using price percentage thresholds (basis points/permyriad) instead of point counts.

Dynamic Lot Calculation : Smart position sizing based on account risk percentage, calculated using real-time tick value and tick size.

Adaptive Symbol/Period Detection : Uses dynamic _Symbol and _Period references for seamless attachment to your GOLD/USDT chart.

Custom On-Chart Dashboard : Real-time display panel featuring current Ask/Bid prices formatted to the symbol’s exact digits, along with key performance metrics.

Core Signal Engine: Powered by EMA 9/21 cross-trend logic combined with RSI filtering logic.

Input Parameters

Risk Management RiskPercent — Account balance percentage to risk per trade. AtrPeriod — Lookback period for ATR calculations (Default: 14). AtrSlMultiplier — ATR multiplier for Stop Loss distance. AtrTpMultiplier — ATR multiplier for Take Profit distance. AtrTrailingMultiplier — ATR multiplier for Trailing Stop activation.

Filters & Execution MaxSpreadPercent — Maximum allowed spread limit in price percentage. EmaFastPeriod — Fast EMA period (Default: 9). EmaSlowPeriod — Slow EMA period (Default: 21).



Note: Please compile the source code on your terminal. If you encounter any compilation errors or wish to fine-tune the default ATR parameters, feel free to submit your feedback for quick adjustments!