SDZ Trend Pro
- Эксперты
- Van Toan Nguyen
- Версия: 1.2
- Активации: 5
📘 Overview
SDZ Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor work for all symbol, recommend XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the H1 timeframe.
It combines dynamic price action patterns, EMA filters, and strict session-based trading logic to identify precise market entries with optimal risk control.
This EA is ideal for traders who prefer structured, time-filtered trading during active market hours.
⚙️ Core Features
✅ Dynamic Stop Loss (SL) logic
-
Automatically sets SL based on candle pattern
-
Chooses the closest valid SL when multiple patterns trigger simultaneously.
✅ EMA Filter
-
Trades only when price confirms direction with EMA20 and EMA50.
-
Ensures trend-following entries and filters out sideways signals.
✅ Smart Session Control (GMT+7)
-
Trades only during high-volatility hours:
-
Asia: 07:00 – 09:45
-
Europe: 13:30 – 16:45
-
US: 18:30 – 21:30
-
-
1 trade per session, max 3 trades per day.
✅ Risk Management
-
Supports three lot calculation modes:
-
Fixed Money ($ per trade)
-
Fixed Lot
-
Percentage Risk (of account balance)
-
-
Configurable Risk:Reward ratio (RR).
✅ Auto Close Opposite Trades
-
Optionally closes opposite positions when a confirmed new signal appears (e.g., close BUY on confirmed SELL).
✅ Session Counter Reset
-
Automatically resets daily trade counters at midnight (GMT+7).
💡 Recommended Settings
|Parameter
|Recommended Value
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|H1
|EMA20 / EMA50
|Default
|RiskReward
|3.0
|RiskPercentage
|0.25
|Lot Mode
|Percentage
|EnableSessionFilter
|true
|EnableAutoClose
|true
|GMT Offset
|+4 (GMT+7)
🧮 Inputs Summary
|Group
|Input
|Description
|Risk
|RiskPercentage , RiskReward , FixMoneyRisk , FixLot
|Define how lot size and risk are managed
|Lot Mode
|LotMode
|Choose between Fixed Lot, Fixed Money, or Percentage
|EMA Filter
|EMA20Period , EMA50Period
|EMA smoothing periods
|Session Control
|EnableSessionFilter
|Enable/disable session restrictions
|AsiaStart/End , EuropeStart/End , USStart/End
|Custom session times (GMT+7)
|Auto Close
|EnableAutoClose
|Auto-close opposite trade signals
|Magic & Others
|MagicNumber , Slippage , MaxTradesPerDay
|Expert ID and limits
🧭 Usage Tips
-
Run on H1 timeframe (one chart per symbol).
-
Optimize EMA periods and session hours to match your broker’s server time.
-
Backtest with “Every tick based on real ticks” for accurate results.
-
Recommended minimum balance: $500 (Risk 25$).