THV Keyboard Commander MT5: Fast, precise, and fully keyboard-driven. Built with a simplicity and speed mindset — your ultimate trading assistant.

THV Keyboard Commander MT5 is a powerful and intuitive trading assistant that lets you open, close, or delete orders instantly using keyboard shortcuts — no more wasting time with manual clicking.

You can place Buy/Sell Limit and Stop orders with one key press, and the EA automatically calculates price levels based on your open or pending trades, ensuring smart and consistent execution.

Link to download fully functional demo version to test on DEMO account for 3 days: click to download

***Key Features :

Keyboard-Driven Trading – Execute, close, or delete Buy/Sell/All orders instantly.

Smart Order Placement – Automatically detects existing Buy/Sell positions and places new Limit or Stop orders at the correct next step.

Separate Buy/Sell Lot Sizes – Set custom lot sizes for Buy and Sell independently.

Auto SL/TP Management – Apply Take Profit / Stop Loss either per order or by average price.

Visual & Simple – Clean chart interface, no clutter, no confusion.

High-Speed Execution – Designed for scalpers and manual traders who demand precision and speed.

Flexible Distance Control – Define a single Order_distance in points; the EA calculates all order levels automatically.

Stop Loss - Take Profit Options (SLTP) :

Order SL TP : Apply fixed SL/TP to each order.

Average SL TP : Manage SL/TP dynamically based on average price (overrides per-order SL/TP).

TP Points & SL Points : Fully customizable — set to 0 to disable or delete.