Panha Scalping EA MT5

2.75

PANHA SCALPING EA MT5

PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control.

The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration.

🔹 Strategy Overview

  • Market-direction based scalping
  • Designed for fast-moving forex symbols
  • Short-term trades with controlled exposure
  • Basket-based profit and drawdown management

🔹 Core Capabilities

  • Smart real-time trade execution
  • Advanced basket trailing profit system
  • Dynamic position validation to avoid poor entries
  • Equity-based protection with automatic close-all logic
  • Manual emergency controls directly from the chart

🔹 Risk & Capital Management

  • Equity drawdown protection (adjustable close-all level)
  • Maximum position control
  • Spread and margin safety checks
  • Designed to protect capital during high volatility

🔹 Live Trading Dashboard

A clean on-chart dashboard provides full transparency during trading, including:

  • Real-time trade status
  • Basket profit and drawdown tracking
  • Trailing status indicators
  • Daily performance monitoring
  • One-click Close All and Reset controls

🔹 Recommended Market

  • Forex pairs with fast price movement
  • XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Major and minor forex pairs with good volatility

Not recommended: Crypto symbols and slow-moving markets.

🔹 Capital & Account Requirements

  • Minimum deposit: $1,000, $5,000 recommended
  • Recommended leverage: 1:2000+
  • Low-spread ECN / Raw accounts recommended
  • VPS recommended for stable 24/7 operation

🔹 Activation & Testing

  • Set EnableTestingMode = false to use it. This option just used for faster publish to the MT5 market
  • License activation is required (free lifetime)
  • Please DM me to activate your license for free
  • Join our community to receive updates, testing performance, and optimization guidance

🔹 Important Notes

  • This EA is designed for disciplined traders
  • Always test on a demo account before live trading
  • Proper risk management and capital sizing are essential

🚀 Trade with structure, control, and clarity

PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is built for traders who value precision, transparency, and controlled automation in fast-moving forex markets.

For license activation, updates, and support — please DM me.

Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.29 (7)
Эксперты
Измените свою инвестиционную стратегию с помощью робота-инвестора Expert Advisor for MetaTrader. Основываясь на мощной стратегии «Полосы Боллинджера», созданной Джо Россом и названной Paula известным бразильским трейдером Родриго Коэном, вы получите доступ к передовым технологиям, которые максимизируют вашу прибыль и минимизируют риски. Не тратьте больше время на старые и неэффективные стратегии. С нашим роботом-инвестором у вас будет доступ к высокоточному алгоритму, сочетающему технический а
FREE
Gold Extreme Furious
Aercio Dos Santos Da Silva
Эксперты
Here’s the full English translation of your text: --- ### **Operating Principle** The **Golden Extreme Furious EA** is an intelligent buy recovery and accumulation system (BUY Recovery Grid) specially developed for **XAUUSD (Gold)**. It combines advanced technical analysis (using Bill Williams’ AO and AC indicators) with a smart order management system that always aims to close trading cycles in profit — even after adverse market movements. The robot operates exclusively with **buy (BUY)**
Usdjpy Awesome Oscillator Revolution
Tomas Vanek
Эксперты
The UJ_H1_170147110_S_HH_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on USDJPY using the H1 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/usdjpy-awesome-oscillator-revolution/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 170147110 M
FREE
Triplewave Momentum Pro
Cedric Landry Shema
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я — Quant Pulse , самый совершенный эксперт-советник с подтверждением тренда на нескольких таймфреймах, который когда-либо был создан. Моя специализация — точная трендовая торговля на разных рынках с непреклонной точностью. Я торгую GOLD (XAUUSD) и GBPUSD с хирургической точностью, принося вам стабильные торговые возможности, используя анализ трёх таймфреймов. Что делает меня особенным? Я — EA для подтверждения тренда, тщательно спроектированный, чтобы устранить ложные сигигна
FREE
Forex Fighter 5
Jared Matthew Bryant
1 (2)
Эксперты
Forex Fighter — это передовая мультивалютная система, которая торгует следующими символами: EURJPY, GBPCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDNZD, USDJPY и AUDCAD. Стратегия основана на встроенных индикаторах, которые я разработал сам. Forex Fighter следует уникальным паттернам, которые повторяются, но очень часто человеческий мозг не способен их уловить. Здесь принимают решение две нейронные сети, которые должны договориться о том, будет ли размещаться конкретная сделка. Вероятность повторения паттерна должн
Imbalance HFT
Mei Yang
Эксперты
This strategy continuously monitors changes in price action, consuming all the liquidity in the market. It doesn't care where the asset's price goes; as long as there are price fluctuations, it will keep absorbing liquidity. Yes, it's that incredible.        The strategy performs better on gold.        When running on non-gold assets, the parameters need to be adjusted. Time: Best 5 minute Fixed stop loss: 800  point Fixed profit: 800  points Applied to markets with high liquidity Maximum capit
EA builder master
Davi Silva Campos
Эксперты
Join our group and help us build a better EA and discover profitable setups. https://discord.gg/ebPS82eM EA Builder Master: Master the Market with Intelligent Automation and Total Control The ultimate tool for traders who want to build, test, and automate their own strategies in MetaTrader 5, without writing a single line of code. Have you ever felt frustrated by missing opportunities because you weren't in front of the chart? Have you struggled with indiscipline and emotional decisions that sa
FREE
Nova WDX Trader
Anita Monus
Эксперты
Nova WDX Trader is a refined implementation of the classic ADX Wilder trend strength algorithm — engineered into a disciplined, automated trading strategy that respects momentum, structure, and timing. It builds on the original logic introduced by Welles Wilder, enhancing it with modern execution and risk control. Rather than reacting to short-term volatility, Nova WDX Trader waits for confirmed directional strength based on Wilder’s ADX formula, ensuring every trade has context and conviction.
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Эксперты
HMA Scalper Pro EA — это многофункциональный робот для активного трейдинга на самых востребованных финансовых инструментах, включая популярные валютные пары (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CAD), золото (XAU/USD), нефть (Brent, WTI) и криптовалюты (BTC, ETH, LTC и прочие). В основе алгоритма лежит модернизированная версия скользящей средней Hull (HMA), которая даёт более чёткие сигналы по сравнению с классическими Moving Average. Советник гибко реагирует на краткосрочные ценовые колебани
Srfire Hedge Position
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Эксперты
SRFire Hedge Position - Automated Trading Strategy SRFire Hedge Position is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to ensure trades always close in profit using a hedging and scaling technique. Here’s how it works: How It Works: Trade Initiation: The EA opens a Buy position within a predefined channel. Simultaneously, it places a Sell Stop order below the channel with double the lot size of the Buy position. If the Buy position hits the Take Profit (TP), the Sell Stop order is canceled, and the proces
Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan
Эксперты
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
Pounds Lifter
Sigit Hariyono
Эксперты
Pounds Lifter EA is a fully automated trading robot that uses complex algorithm mainly based on several Moving Averages, Candlesticks Formations, Support Resistance and several other indicators as confirmations. This trading advisor uses fixed stop loss and take profit. This robot advisor works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   GBPUSD  H1  timeframe. Setting Parameters: Expert Name  - EA name.  Magic Number  - EA magic number  Fixed Lots  - Base fixed lot size
Sigma Trend Protocol STP
Bashir Abdi Jama
Эксперты
️ Warning – Fake Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP Any “Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP” sold outside my official MQL5 page is a fake scam product using my name to take your money. The only real and supported version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152096   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157301 Don’t spend your hard-earned money expecting premium performance from a cheap copy. STP cannot be easily copied or sold as a discount scrap version. STP Signal: Before any thin
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Эксперты
Финансовый Робот SolarTrade Suite: LaunchPad Market Expert - предназначенный для открытия торговых сделок! Это торговый робот, который использует особые инновационные и передовые алгоритмы для рассчета своих значений, Ваш Помошник в Мире Финансовых Рынков. Испольуйте наш набор индикаторов из серии SolarTrade Suite чтобы лучше выбрать момент для запуска этого робота. Проверьте другие наши продукты из серии SolarTrade Suite внизу описания. Хотите уверенно ориентироваться в мире инвестиций и фи
Advanced ORBS
Dodong Christian Arnon
Эксперты
Important: Do not use default , please refer to comments for recmmended settings ADVANCED ORBS EA - Professional Breakout Trading System specialized for GOLD & USDJPY USE M1 TIME FRAME ONLY,PLEASE CHECK COMMENTS FOR THE INSTRUCTIONS USE THE SAME SETTING AND TIME FRAME FOR GOLD AND USDJPY   Recomended Broker >   https://tickmill.link/3Y1QeAK&nbsp ;                                            https://icmarkets.com/?camp=76649                                              THE NEXT G
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Эксперты
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (32)
Эксперты
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Grid Hlevel MT5
Sergey Ermolov
2 (1)
Эксперты
Версия МТ4 |  Индикатор   Valable ZigZag   |   FAQ Советник   Grid HLevel   идеально подходит для тех трейдеров, которые хотят получать стабильную прибыль на рынке Forex каждый месяц. Советник работает по стратегии усреднения, и я предлагаю Вам использовать ее правильно.   Использовать «правильно» это значит открывать сделки усреднения нужно в точке разворота рынка, а торговать только в сторону направления глобального тренда. Что касается направления основного тренда, то я предлагаю определять
Wave Scalper EA
Robots4Forex Ltd
2.2 (5)
Эксперты
Wave Scalper EA — полностью автоматическая скальперская система, которая использует ценовое действие для определения скальперских сделок и совершает их с невидимым трейлинг-стопом. Советник оснащен функцией управления капиталом, которая рассчитывает размер лота в зависимости от количества средств на счете и риска с возможностью установки максимальной просадки для прекращения торговли. Эта долгосрочная стратегия в сочетании с управлением капиталом способна хорошо работать на большинстве пар, в ос
FREE
LevelXpertPro v1
Mindaugas Platkevicius
Эксперты
Торговый бот для MT5: Превращение $1,000 в $100,000 за год Этот мощный торговый бот для MT5 разработан для достижения исключительного роста и стабильных результатов. За год он продемонстрировал способность превратить первоначальные $1,000 в $100,000, доказав свою эффективность в условиях динамичного рынка. Ключевые особенности: Передовая алгоритмическая торговля: Использует новейшие алгоритмы для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей. Оптимизированное управление рисками: Умные стоп-ло
The Viper EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.9 (10)
Эксперты
Текущее промо: Остался только 1 по 349$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге   !   Низкий риск в реальном времени   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1492890 Советник Viper использует четкие и эффективные входы «возврата к среднему» в течение периода торговых сессий (между 23 и 1 часами по Гринвичу + 2, летнее время США).    Эти сделки уже имеют очень высокий успех, но если рынок развернется против позиции, советн
Robot Scalping Specialist XAUUSD
Jinarto
Эксперты
EA351 – Multi-Entry Momentum Scalper (MT5) EA351 is an automated trading system designed for high-frequency scanning and multi-position entries on M5 timeframe , optimized for 0.01 lot trading. The EA continuously scans the market; when all conditions are met, it can open multiple positions (pyramiding) to maximize momentum moves. When profit grows, the EA manages the trade using trailing protection , and it can exit on reversal to protect gains. Key Features Timeframe: M5 (recommended) Default
