After vigorous research on the pattern recognition system, we implemented the strategy with two way confirmation for XAUUSD. This time for XAUUSD, this strategy is targeted to mainly keep the DD low as possible. We have tested it on 0.01, 0.02 and 0.03... the bare minimum possible on $1k account. The DD has remained below 10%.

As Buffet says "There are two rules to making money: 1) Never lose money and 2) Never forget rule no.1"

Live results:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385099





Gold Excel Trader MQL5 public channel = https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/goldexceltrader





Every 3 months we will be upgrading the EA, to adapt with the real time market scenario.