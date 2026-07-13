Gold Excel Trader
- Эксперты
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Andrew Pun MagarFull time trader and investor for 7+ years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/goldexceltrader
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 20
After vigorous research on the pattern recognition system, we implemented the strategy with two way confirmation for XAUUSD. This time for XAUUSD, this strategy is targeted to mainly keep the DD low as possible. We have tested it on 0.01, 0.02 and 0.03... the bare minimum possible on $1k account. The DD has remained below 10%.
As Buffet says "There are two rules to making money: 1) Never lose money and 2) Never forget rule no.1"
Live results:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385099
Gold Excel Trader MQL5 public channel = https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/goldexceltrader
Every 3 months we will be upgrading the EA, to adapt with the real time market scenario.
Use the lot size as your power to determine and maintain your risk appetite, always backtest and forward test using various models like "every tick based on real tick", OHLC and such. We have chosen adaptability as our core objective.
Recommendation:
Min $1k account
VPS is super compulsory
Raw account.
Please feel free to message us if you have any questions, we are more than happy to help you.Not financial advice, past results doesn't guarantee future returns.
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