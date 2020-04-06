THV Spike Reversal Mt5
- 专家
- Trong Khanh Phan
- 版本: 1.2
- 更新: 9 十一月 2025
- 激活: 10
Spike Reversal EA – Smart Candle Entry & Equity Management
Spike Reversal EA is a versatile and intelligent trading assistant designed to identify powerful “spike candles” — candles with strong body momentum and short wicks — and open trades based on clear, controlled logic.
Whether you’re trading manually or automatically, Spike Reversal gives you full control with dynamic entry rules, advanced risk management, and instant keyboard shortcuts.
Main Trading Logic:
-
Spike Entry Detection:
Opens trades when a candle has a long body (strong move) and short wick (low rejection).
-
Bullish spike (red candle with strong drop) → Buy
-
Bearish spike (green candle with strong rise) → Sell
-
-
Customizable Entry Filters:
-
Minimum candle body size
-
Maximum wick length
-
Time delay before opening another trade in the same direction
-
Stop Loss & Take Profit Control:
-
Fully configurable SL/TP system
-
Works per order or by average price
-
Adjustable stop loss and take profit for precise risk/reward targeting
DCA (Dollar Cost Averaging) Module:
-
Optional DCA Buy and DCA Sell systems
-
Define max number of DCA orders, step distance, and step multiplier
-
Supports both fixed and progressive spacing
Equity & Floating PNL Auto-Closure:
-
Equity-Based Closure: Automatically close all trades when equity increases or decreases by a defined percentage
-
Floating PNL Closure: Close all positions once profit or loss in USD reaches a target threshold
Keyboard Shortcuts – Trade Like a Pro:
Trade management has never been faster! Control your account directly from your keyboard:
-
Open positions: Buy or Sell
-
Close profitable /loss /all trades: Buy or Sell
-
Close all profitable /loss /all trades: Buy & Sell
Highlights:
✅ Smart candle-based trade entries
✅ Full manual control via keyboard
✅ SL/TP management flexibility
✅ DCA scaling strategy
✅ Automatic equity & profit protection
✅ Lightweight and optimized for all pairs & timeframes
Recommended Use:
-
Works best on volatile pairs or timeframes with strong momentum (e.g. M1–M15)
-
Use in conjunction with proper money management and technical analysis.
-
Ideal for traders who want both automation and control