Recovery Boost Pro

5
🔥 LIMITED TIME OFFER – 48 HOURS ONLY
RecoveryBoost PRO | MT5
💰 ONLY $50



Source code available also.(Only serious offers)





Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control:

The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well.

This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control, this EA gives you complete power over every aspect of your trade recovery system, volume control, and trend logic.

EA utilizes an advanced Auto-Recovery strategy combined with Weighted Positioning, designed to maximize Win Rate while ensuring dynamic and adaptive Risk Allocation.



Unmatched Features You Won’t Find Anywhere Else:

4 Different Lot Sizing Modes
Customize how lot sizes grow in recovery trades using highly flexible methods:

  • Multiplier: Each new trade increases based on a multiplication factor.

  • Plus Lot: Adds a fixed lot size to the previous one

  • Switchable Modes (Plus-Then-Multiplier or Multiplier-Then-Plus):
    You can start with Plus lot growth and switch to Multiplier after any specific trade number — or begin with Multiplier and switch to Plus later.
    This dual-direction switch gives you full flexibility to align lot progression with your personal money management plan, allowing the EA to adapt dynamically to any market condition or account risk profile.




3 Intelligent Recovery Modes:


Choose from three powerful recovery types, each designed to suit different trading styles and market conditions:

  1. One-Way Recovery (On-Trend Only): Opens recovery trades strictly in the direction of the original trend.

  2. Two-Way Recovery with RSI: Opens both Buy and Sell recovery positions, intelligently filtered by RSI to avoid false entries.

  3. Two-Way Extra Recovery: A hybrid mode that combines both the one-way approach and RSI-based two-way logic — giving you both power and precision.





How the Recovery System Works

IMPORTANT 1: The EA will behave differently IN each timeframe. REASON? RSI and Candles Close(if you use candle filter) ---- i prefer 2/3/5M CHART

IMPORTANT 2: In order to recover properly you need to have free margin enough to be able the EA to open recovery trades.

IMPORTANT 3 : Check with your broker if allows Hedging and check also in tester the DISTANCE based if you are a 2 or three digit Broker. The EA default distance is for 2 digit.For wider distance in 3 digit add a 0 if you wish not to be very aggressive.


  1. EA monitors all open positions on the selected symbol and can optionally stop any external or unprofitable Expert Advisors (EAs) to take full control of the recovery process.

  2. TakeProfit and StopLoss levels are reset for affected positions, and pending orders related to recovery cycles are deleted to avoid conflicting signals or unnecessary exposure.

  3. If the configured drawdown threshold is reached, the EA will open a hedge position ( you can choose NOT TO HEDGE as well) , preventing further exposure and protecting the account from runaway losses.

  4. Recovery positions are then gradually opened based on your selected logic — either one-way (trend-aligned), RSI-based two-way, or the advanced "two-way extra" mode, depending on the configuration.

  5. Each unprofitable order is partially closed in micro-portions, targeting first at the worst price levels. Restoring orders are opened using controlled, calculated volume — based on the selected lot growth mode — to maintain low pressure on the account



Testing & Simulation Guide

To simulate a real-world recovery scenario:

  1. Launch the strategy tester in Visualization mode.

  2. Set your account's deposit size and SET Test Volume.Set Then set the DD you want the account to reach in order to start the recovery.NOTE:the EA by testing mode by default,opens the first trade automatically.I have also set the DD at 0 in order for the Recovery to start immediately .You can set both as you want.In case the Trade either takes profit or it recovers, then use the Panel at the bottom right, to OPEN MAIN trades.(The recovery trade panel can be used anytime you want to open yourself a recovery position.)

NEW : About recovery Button panel. Now the buttons are below the main panel PLUS you can drag it everywhere you want!

  1. Adjust parameters like recovery type, lot sizing model, and filters to see how the EA performs under different conditions.

 Note: This EA is designed to work per symbol. To recover multiple pairs, attach one instance to each chart separately with different magic numbers. The recovery process will only begin when a losing position exists on the selected instrument.


Configuration & Setup Instructions(for testing and live)


Step 1:Test volume for backtesting - set the volume you need to see recoverin in testing mode.
(NOTE: AFTER the volume recovers you can continue testing using the Panel buttons for MAIN trades.)
→ Input: Test Volume



Step 2: Recovery Activation Conditions

Configure when the EA should begin the recovery process:

    Enable hedging or not

    Set the drawdown threshold to start recovery
   
    Defines how much loss (in account currency) will trigger the recovery cycle.



Step 3: Volume Logic & Growth Settings

Now set how trade volumes will behave during recovery:

    Choose lot size strategy
    Input: Volume_MultiPlier_Type
    Options:

        Multiplier

        Plus

        Plus-Then-Multiplier (Dynamic)

        Multiplier-Then-Plus (Dynamic)

    Set the first recovery trade lot size
    Input: Volume of the first recovery trade

    Set lot sizing parameters
    Inputs:

        Volume_MultiPlier (e.g., 1.3)(each trade will be multiplied by X)

        Volume_Plus (e.g., 0.01)(each trade will be increased by X)

      Define when to switch from Plus → Multiplier or vice versa
    Input: Volume MultiPlier Change (After X Trades)



Step 4: Recovery Execution & Safety Controls

    Allow overlapping recovery cycles
    Input: OverLap(after how many positions EA will try to close One winning with a losing one)

    Limit max number of recovery trades
    Inputs:

        Max_Recovery_Buy

        Max_Recovery_Sell

    Enable Freeze Protection
    Input: Freeze DD
    Once this DD level is reached, recovery trades will pause and will restart each time the Price is on trend based on the input of the MA or EMA below.
     If set > 0, EA will wait for trend alignment to resume recovery.



Step 5: Profit Handling 

Settings for closing profitable trades and partial closures:

    Volume for partial closes (HOW MUCH lots will the EA recover each time)
    Input: Volume_Close

    Partial TakeProfit in account currency(Minimum profit the EA will get from each recovery)



     Key Advantages

    • Can monitor and pause other EAs during recovery, ensuring full control over affected positions.

    • Automatically handles TP/SL, pending orders, and locks positions when needed.

    • Uses partial closures and micro-recovery to minimize drawdown pressure on the account.

    • Flexible enough to recover losses from other EAs or run standalone as a powerful recovery engine.

    • Supports multiple lot sizing models, dynamic switching, trend filters, RSI filters, and more.

    • Built-in smart protections: overlap control, maximum trades, RSI entry filtering, MA-based trend logic.







      Inputs:


      General Setting
      1. MagicNumber (Different With All Of Main Trades And 0)

          Explanation: A unique identifier used by the EA to track its trades. Prevents conflicts between multiple EAs or instances.

      2. Close All Minimum Profit (in Account Currency)

          Explanation: All open trades will be closed once the total profit reaches Xunits of the account currency.

      3. Disable_EA

          Explanation: Determines whether to disable Other Expert Advisor (EA) . “Don’t Disable” keeps it always active.

      4. Delete_TP_SL

          Explanation: If ON, the EA deletes all Take Profit and Stop Loss settings.

      5. Test Volume

          Explanation: Trade lot size used in testing or simulation scenarios.




      Trade Panel Setting
      6. Main_Trade_Allow

          Value: ON

          Explanation: Enables or disables the EA’s ability to open main trades only ON TESTER.

      7. Main_Panel_Volume

          Value: 0.1

          Explanation: Default lot size for manual trades from the trading panel.

      8. Recovery_Trade_Allow

          Value: ON

          Explanation: Enables the EA to place recovery trades (to recover from losses).

      9. Recovery_Panel_Volume

          Value: 0.1

          Explanation: Lot size for recovery trades triggered from the panel(Both on Tester or LIVE).




      Hedge Setting + RECOVERY ACTIVATION
      10. Hedge

          Value: ON

          Explanation: Allows hedging.

      11. Start recovery at X$ DD (in Account Currency)


          Explanation: The recovery system activates once drawdown exceeds X$ units of the account currency.




      Recovery Setting
      12. Volume_Close

          Explanation: Minimum volume used to close part of a position.

      13. Partial TakeProfit (in Account Currency)

          Explanation: A portion of a trade is closed when 1.0 unit of profit is reached.

      14. Volume of the first recovery trade

          Explanation: Lot size of the initial recovery trade.

      15. Volume_MultiPlier_Type


          Explanation: Lot calculation style (analyzed above)

      16. Volume_MultiPlier

          Explanation: Multiplier applied to each new recovery trade.(if you choose a multiplier type)

      17. Volume_Plus

          Explanation: Fixed increment added to each trade’s volume (if you choose add plus type).

      18. Volume MultiPlier Change (After X Trades)

          Explanation: After 8 recovery trades, the lot sizing rule may change(if you choose a combined method)

      19. OverLap

          Explanation: After how many opened recovery trades the EA will try to partial close.

      20. Max_Recovery_Buy

          Explanation: Maximum number of buy trades in the recovery sequence.

      21. Max_Recovery_Sell

          Explanation: Maximum number of sell trades in the recovery sequence.

      22. Freeze DD (in Account Currency) (0 is Disable)


          Explanation: If drawdown reaches 2000 units, the recovery side that is in DD WILL froze. Set to 0 to disable this feature.




      Grid Setting
      23. Step

          Explanation: Distance in points between recovery trades.

      24. Step_MultiPlier

          Explanation: Each subsequent step distance increases by multiplying with this value .

      25. Candle_Filter

      Explanation: If ON, grid or recovery trades are opened only one in each candle close and after the distance is met.If OFF the positions open exactly based on the distance.(if there is a big candle, it may open multiple position in it based of course on the sistance.

      26. First_Recovery


          Explanation: The type of the recovery mode(explained above) -choose between 3 types.




      RSI Recovery Setting
      27. RSI_Recovery_Period


          Explanation: The period used for the RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator for recovery signals.

      28. RSI_Recovery_OS

          Explanation: RSI oversold level. If RSI is below this, it may trigger a buy recovery trade.

      29. RSI_Recovery_OB

          Explanation: RSI overbought level. If RSI is above this, it may trigger a sell recovery trade.

      MA Setting
      30. MA_Period

          Explanation: The period of the moving average used in strategy filtering.

      31. MA_Method

          Explanation: Type of Moving Average used (e.g., Simple, Exponential).

      32. MA_Applied_Price

          Explanation: The price used for calculating the MA (typically Close, Open, High, Low).

      Отзывы 5
      Ferran Lopez Navarro
      3063
      Ferran Lopez Navarro 2025.12.30 17:25 
       

      This EA has helped me a lot in recovering from deep drawdowns. Thanks to the author, Antonis, for his support and attention. I highly recommend having this EA ready as part of your risk management toolkit. It is a powerful recovery tool for both manual trading and other EAs.

      Tomasz Pi
      134
      Tomasz Pi 2025.12.04 16:39 
       

      Ohh... This recovery EA is I.N.S.A.N.E. !!! Other recovery EA blown me a half of account by hedging and multiplying lots, until market changed direction and it was't enough equity - this one saved my rest of account in one night - from -600$ to 0$ loss. EA opens many mini trades and secure account, works partialy - piece by piece - and finally brings loss into small profit. Don't hesitate - buy it. You really need this EA.

      Schatzi5427
      629
      Schatzi5427 2025.11.22 10:47 
       

      Ants Recovery Boost has been my best purchase to assist my recovery efforts. I used 2 other Recovery EA's but non gets close to this one which I have been using for 2 weeks Live.

      Рекомендуем также
      Neural Bitcoin Impulse
      Denys Babiak
      Эксперты
      Представляем Neural Bitcoin Impulse - инновационный торговый бот, созданный с использованием технологии обучения нейросети на объёмных массивах рыночных данных. Встроенная математическая модель искусственного интеллекта ищет потенциальный импульс каждого следующего рыночного бара и использует образовавшиеся паттерны дивергенции и конвергенции между прогностическими показателями и ценой для формирования высокоточных разворотных точек открытия торговых позиций. В основе торгового робота лежит ра
      M15 Scalping
      Minh Phuong Phung
      Эксперты
      A professio nal scalping Ex pert Advisor f or MetaTrader   5 that combines mult i-timeframe tre nd analysis wit h breakout en try signals. The   EA is design ed to work acr oss all timefr ames and curren cy pairs, including   major pairs a nd XAUUSD. Key Features: 1. Multi-Timefram e Analysis: Us es EMA indicator s on current t imeframe for   entry signals Analyzes higher   timeframe tr end for direc tion confirma tion Config urable higher tim eframe (defa ult: H1) W orks on M1, M 15, M30, H1, D
      Yen Master EA
      Yibeltal Beyabel Eneyew
      Эксперты
      Yen Master is a powerful and profitable Expert Advisor that uses a combination of techniques to identify the optimum entry and exit points for trades. It has been backtested using high accuracy data and optimized for low risk trading. Here are some of the features and results of Yen Master: High performance:  Yen Master has a very high return on investment. The Expert Advisor can grow a small account of $200 to $248,000, or a larger account of $10,000 to $3,732,000 , in just 4 years. The EA c
      Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      3.97 (58)
      Эксперты
      Exp-TickSniper -  высокоскоростной тиковый скальпер (scalper) с автоподбором параметров для каждой валютной пары автоматически. Вы мечтаете о советнике, который будет автоматически рассчитывать параметры торговли? Автоматически оптимизироваться и настраиваться? Мы представляем нашу новую разработку в мире форекс. Тиковый скальпер для терминалов  МТ5 TickSniper . Версия TickSniper  Скальпер  для терминала MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Полная инструкция   + DEMO + PDF Советник разработан на основе о
      SmartScalp Pro MT5
      Serhii Shtepa
      Эксперты
      Скальпинг бот для пары золото/доллар (XAU/USD) — это мощное и универсальное решение для трейдеров, которое обеспечивает максимальную эффективность в условиях динамичного рынка. Бот специально разработан для скальпинга: он анализирует изменения цены и делает ставки ещё до начала значительного движения. Это позволяет заранее занимать выгодные позиции и извлекать прибыль из самых малейших рыночных колебаний. Основные преимущества: Гибкость: Подходит для любых рыночных условий и адаптируется под ваш
      Bear vs Bull EA MT5
      Nguyen Nghiem Duy
      Эксперты
      Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
      CryptoSecurency
      Ruslan Brezovskiy
      Эксперты
      Cryptosecurency – полностью автоматический трендовый торговый советник для торговли криптовалютами (Bitcoin, Etherium и другие). Советник входит в сделку в моменты повышенной волатильности в сторону импульса. Определение импульса происходит по одному из двух алгоритмов: По процентному изменению цены за определенный временной период или по встроенным индикаторам на основе полос Боллинджера. Для измерения силы тренда может быть использован индикатор ADX . Закрытие сделок происходит по Stop Loss /
      Shinkiro DE40 Scalper
      Wilna Barnard
      Эксперты
      Shinkiro DE40 Scalper: Точная скальпинговая стратегия на динамичном индексе Shinkiro DE40 Scalper – это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для поиска потенциальных точек входа на основе максимальных и минимальных уровней цены за последние X баров . Этот эксперт ориентирован на стабильность и управление рисками , эффективно работая во время открытия Франкфуртской фондовой биржи , а также адаптируясь к движениям рынка в сессии Нью-Йорка и Лондона . Почему DE40 (DAX) подходит для с
      The Simple Grid Trader
      Pei Hoon Ng
      Эксперты
      This simple grid trading EA will place limit buy orders or buy stop orders with take profit at each step based on the given price range. User will need to enter the following settings: inputUpperRange - This defines the high price. Default is ask + 1000 points. inputLowerRange - This defines the low price.    Default is ask - 1000 points. inputGridLevels - This defines the number of level (or orders) to place within the given range. Default is 10. inputLotSize - This defines the volume. Default
      Bober Real MT5
      Arnold Bobrinskii
      4.76 (17)
      Эксперты
      Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
      Breakout King EA MT5
      Shruti Ajay Jais
      Эксперты
      Breakout King EA – P ure price action breakout logic, combined with strict risk management Breakout King EA is a fully automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify and trade breakout opportunities using price action logic.  This EA was originally developed for personal use and has been tested under live market conditions. Based on its performance and stability, it is now made available on the MQL5 Market for other traders who prefer structured breakout trading with
      SAWA Netting Grid EA
      Alejandro Funes
      Эксперты
      This algorithm is based on the grid strategy and performs dynamic position management to make it work on netting accounts. Unlike other robots, this grid system bases its entries on profit over time of the asset instead of using pips. This parameter is the one that corresponds to "Average Distance".  You can trade all 28 major currencies simultaneously.  Parameters: +------------------------------------------------------------------+ :-:-:-:-:-:-:-:EXPERT SETTINGS:-:-:-:-:-:-:-: +---------------
      Gap Rider
      Ofer Dvir
      Эксперты
      GapRider EA - Динамический экспертный советник для торговли гэпами на стороне покупки Обзор GapRider EA — это сложный и адаптивный экспертный советник (EA), разработанный для MetaTrader 5, специализирующийся на торговле гэпами на стороне покупки. Этот EA выявляет значительные рыночные гэпы и размещает стратегические ордера на покупку, используя динамическую настройку размеров на основе волатильности рынка для оптимизации входов и выходов из сделок. Благодаря надежному набору функций, GapRider пр
      Loss Recovery Trader MT5
      Michalis Phylactou
      5 (3)
      Эксперты
      Робот пытается спасти убыточные сделки. Если сделка двинется в убыточном направлении, сработает алгоритм зоны восстановления (Zone Recovery algorithm). На двух ценовых уровнях определяются начальные точки серии покупок и продаж. Для каждого из двух сделок устанавливаются по две точки выхода (выше и ниже). При достижении одной из точек выхода, все сделки закрываются с суммарной прибылью или в зоне безубытка. Версия для MT4 Использование Общие настройки Close_All: закрыть все сделки Magic: магиче
      Double MACD
      Daksh Ojha Kumar
      Эксперты
      Unlike many other trading robots that show impressive results over a short backtest period or use curve-fitting techniques, this robot has been tested over a long duration of 3 years. The backtest results have been realistic, demonstrating the robot’s ability to adapt to different market environments and maintaining profitability over time. This Forex trading robot is designed to offer a high-performance, low-risk solution for retail traders. With a 3-year backtest history showing consistent pro
      EA Builder PRO
      Arthur Hatchiguian
      4.5 (8)
      Эксперты
      EA Builder - это инструмент, позволяющий создать свой собственный алгоритм и адаптировать его к своему стилю торговли. Классическая торговля, сетка, мартингейл, комбинация индикаторов с вашими личными настройками, независимые ордера или DCA, видимые или невидимые TP/SL, трейлинг-стоп, система покрытия убытков, система безубыточности, торговые часы, автоматический размер позиции и многое другое... В конструкторе советников есть все необходимое для создания вашего идеального советника. Существует
      Impuls Pro
      Sergey Batudayev
      Эксперты
      Стратегия советника строиться на  Swing трейдинге , со входами после резких импульсов,    вычисляемых индикатором iPump. Как ранее упоминалось, в советнике есть возможность открытие ручных сделок с автоматическим сопровождением – для нисходящего тренда  ↓ мы входим в сделку   после коррекционного роста цены, актив попадет в зону перекупленности, мы продаем по тренду. – для восходящего тренда ↑мы входим в сделку после коррекционного падения цены, актив попадет в зону перепроданности, мы покупаем
      Infinity Trend EA Multi Timeframe with RSI Filter
      Tsuyoshi Uno
      Эксперты
      Приоритет сохранности капитала при стремлении к прибыли Данный советник разработан с приоритетом на сохранность капитала , показывая при этом среднегодовой рост +24.5% (в зависимости от условий). Благодаря четырём надёжным фильтрам, включая определение диапазона , советник совершает всего от 0 до нескольких тщательно отобранных сделок в месяц . Он обеспечивает долгосрочную стабильность, а при достижении дневной цели по прибыли или в периоды низкой активности рынка автоматически переходит в режи
      Detroit Smash FX
      Michael Prescott Burney
      Эксперты
      DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Detroit Smash FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDCAD on the H1 chart, integrating precision trade execution with structured risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize exposure based on account size and risk preference and defined take-profit to manage gains and control losses effectively. Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, Detroit
      Fast and the Furious
      Anton Chuev
      Эксперты
      Работа данного советника рассчитана главным образом на исключении убыточных позиций по системе Мартингейл, с перерасчетом лота в зависимости от ситуации на рынке. В советнике используются скользящие средние с разными периодами для определения силы тренда и момента открытия сделки и RSI для исключения открытия на вершине тренда. Расчет лота происходит автоматически в зависимости от текущего депозита. Закрытие сделки происходит при различных значениях, в зависимости от количества открытых позиций.
      GoldHFT MT5
      Aldo Marco Ronchese
      4.5 (4)
      Эксперты
      High Frequency Trader for Gold ! Meaning this EA can trade many times in a second to take advantage of news and fast movements while waiting patiently in slow markets for tiny moves to take advantage of . MT4 version can be found here Introducing the future of XAUUSD trading: EA Gold HFT   The AI-powered expert advisor that learns and adapts to the market EA Gold HFT is a new trading tool that uses artificial intelligence to help you take advantage of gold volatility , even if you're a beginne
      ThanosAlgotrade
      Irina Manikeeva
      1 (1)
      Эксперты
      ThanosAlgotrade автоматический торговый советник для получения стабильной прибыли на длительном временном промежутке. Не требует ручного вмешательства. Предназначен для работы в терминале МТ5 на счетах типа "хедж" Советник нужно установить на график валютной пары EURUSD на тайм фрейм М1 и включить автоторговлю. Мониторинг работы советника  можно посмотреть здесь - ( ссылка на сигнал)
      Fractal grid
      Sergei Tsarev
      Эксперты
      Советник торгует на основе разработанного индикатора, который позволяет определять правильные точки входа, когда цена продолжает однонаправленное движение. Большой опыт в торговле позволил правильно составить робота по личной стратегии, которая обожает работу с волатильным рынком. Поэтому система не боится новостей и работает круглосуточно.  Для лучшего результата в систему добавлен мартигейл, который увеличивает доходность на волатильном рынке. Как все скальперы роботу желательно работать с не
      Tensline
      Vladimir Karputov
      Эксперты
      Простий, ефективний, прибутковий — експерт, який працює на вас Цей Expert Advisor створений для тих, хто цінує простоту та контроль . Мінімум налаштувань — максимум результату. Ви не витрачаєте час на складну оптимізацію: налаштування інтуїтивні, запуск — за лічені хвилини. Тільки одна позиція в ринку — жодного хаосу, жодних накладок. Без стоп-лоссів, тейк-профітів чи трейлінгу — повний контроль над логікою виходу. Гнучкий вибір стратегії — оберіть ту, що найкраще відповідає вашому
      Aussie Precision
      Kaloyan Ivanov
      Эксперты
      Добавлена возможность изменять размер лота и сделать советник максимально дешевым. При покупке вы получите поддержку и будущие обновления. Пожалуйста, поддержите его развитие. Этот советник готов к работе «из коробки». AussiePrecision — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5 с точной временной настройкой, специально разработанный для валютной пары AUD/USD. Он предназначен для исполнения сделок в заранее определённые и контролируемые моменты времени, что делает его идеальным решением для трейдеров
      TropangFX v1 MT5
      Jordanilo Sarili
      Эксперты
      PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  Recommendations: Timeframe:   H1   (Any Timeframe) Supported currency pairs:   EURUSD , EURCHF,   USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURAUD and many more... MT4 Version :   Here! Live
      Black Wolf MT5
      Mike Pascal Plavonil
      3 (3)
      Эксперты
      EA Black Wolf initiate a cycle of buy or sell depending of the trend of a built-in indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Recommend pairs EURUSD,GBP USD, EURAUD,AUDJPY,GBPAUD,CADJPY Time Frame  M15  Recommend deposit  1000 usd or 1000 cents  Recommend settings   Default SETTINGS Lot type - lot type calculation (can be Constant, based on risk or Constant size per 1000) Lot size - lot size Trade Buy - allow the adviser to buy Trade
      Price Action Trender
      Blessing Takura Chirewa
      Эксперты
      This robot is based on an MACD strategy for trending markets. The description of the strategy can be found on the attached youtube video. The video explains the strategy and shows a basic backtest and optimisation on a few symbols. It is advised to carry out a a backetst and optimisation of your own before using the robot. The video can be found at >> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU_XCM_kV0Y&nbsp ;
      MadoCryptoXPro
      Mohamad Taha
      Эксперты
      New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
      Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA
      AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
      Эксперты
      Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA Important Notice: This Expert Advisor is provided in its base configuration and requires optimization for your specific trading preferences and market conditions. The EA serves as a framework for your personal trading strategy development. Description: The Grid ATR Bands Bounce EA combines technical analysis with grid trading methodology to identify and capitalize on price bounces from dynamic support and resistance levels. This tool is designed for traders who appreciat
      С этим продуктом покупают
      Quantum Queen MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.98 (394)
      Эксперты
      Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
      AI Gold Sniper MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      4.85 (27)
      Эксперты
      РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 10 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Совет
      Aot
      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
      4.75 (52)
      Эксперты
      AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
      Quantum King EA
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      5 (101)
      Эксперты
      Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
      CryonX EA MT5
      Solomon Din
      5 (11)
      Эксперты
      Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
      AI Gold Trading MT5
      Ho Tuan Thang
      5 (13)
      Эксперты
      ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
      Nova Gold X
      Hicham Chergui
      2.73 (26)
      Эксперты
      Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
      Zenox
      PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
      4.65 (20)
      Эксперты
      Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
      X Fusion AI
      Chen Jia Qi
      4.9 (30)
      Эксперты
      X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Ограниченная по времени скидка. Осталось только 7 из 20 мест — почти распродано. Цена скоро повысится до 999 долларов . Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fusion AI — это автоматизи
      Golden Hen EA
      Taner Altinsoy
      5 (15)
      Эксперты
      Обзор Golden Hen EA — это торговый советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя девять независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика EA сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или методы усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые совет
      Goldwave EA MT5
      Shengzu Zhong
      5 (7)
      Эксперты
      Живой сигнал (реальный счет) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Этот EA использует ту же логику и правила исполнения, что и проверенный реальный торговый сигнал , представленный на MQL5. При использовании рекомендуемых и оптимизированных настроек , а также надежного ECN / RAW-spread брокера , поведение в реальной торговле должно в значительной степени отражать структуру и результаты live-сигнала. Обратите внимание, что индивидуальные результаты могут о
      Aura Ultimate EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.82 (90)
      Эксперты
      Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
      Mad Turtle
      Gennady Sergienko
      4.52 (77)
      Эксперты
      Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
      Quantum Emperor MT5
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.87 (497)
      Эксперты
      Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
      Vortex Turbo EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (4)
      Эксперты
      Vortex Turbo — « управляйте вихрем» Vortex Turbo представляет собой следующий этап эволюции интеллектуальной торговли — уникальную разработку, объединяющую передовую архитектуру ИИ, адаптивную рыночную логику и точный контроль рисков. Основанный на проверенных алгоритмических принципах, он интегрирует множество стратегий в единую высокоскоростную экосистему, работающую на основе нового уровня прогнозного интеллекта. Разработанный как эксперт по скальпингу для золота XAUUSD (GOLD), Vortex Turbo
      The Gold Reaper MT5
      Profalgo Limited
      4.47 (89)
      Эксперты
      ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
      AI Forex Robot MT5
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.52 (66)
      Эксперты
      AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
      Ultimate Breakout System
      Profalgo Limited
      5 (29)
      Эксперты
      ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
      NTRon 2OOO
      Konstantin Freize
      4.16 (19)
      Эксперты
      Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
      ABS GoldGrid
      Thi Ngoc Tram Le
      4.18 (28)
      Эксперты
      С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
      Golden Zephyr
      Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
      2.33 (3)
      Эксперты
      Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
      HTTP ea
      Yury Orlov
      5 (9)
      Эксперты
      How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
      Cheat Engine
      Connor Michael Woodson
      5 (3)
      Эксперты
      Cheat Engine — это система скальпинга золота среднего диапазона, которая может принимать решения на основе глобального настроения рынка форекс через веб-API. Скоро появится live-сигнал Cheat Engine. Текущая цена будет повышена. Цена на ограниченное время 199  USD Только одиночные сделки. Сетки и мартингейл никогда не используются. Интеллектуальный трейлинг-стоп, который адаптируется к дневной волатильности Глобальное настроение рынка форекс — это измерение позиций сотен тысяч трейдеров с общей
      Gold Atlas
      Jimmy Peter Eriksson
      5 (7)
      Эксперты
      Прочитайте это в первую очередь (очень важно) Не предназначено для краткосрочной перепродажи счетов или быстрой прибыли. Без мартингейла / Без сетки / Без ИИ Разработано для трейдеров, ориентированных на долгосрочную стабильность. Результаты в режиме реального времени:   Сигнал в реальном времени   |   Основной портфель   |   Результаты FTMO ЦЕНА В ЧЕСТЬ СТАРТА! Осталось всего 4 экземпляра по текущей цене. Следующая цена: 289 долларов. Окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Что такое Золотой Атлас?
      The ORB Master
      Profalgo Limited
      4.88 (24)
      Эксперты
      PROP FIRM READY!  ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ, ДОСТУПНЫХ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Окончательная цена: 990$ От 349$: выберите 1 советник бесплатно! (максимум для 2 торговых счетов) Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   LIVE RESULTS НЕЗАВИСИМЫЙ ОБЗОР Добро пожаловать в «Мастер ORB»   :   ваше преимущество в прорывах диапазона открытия Откройте для себя мощь стратегии прорыва диапазона открытия (ORB) с помощь
      Aura Black Edition MT5
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.37 (51)
      Эксперты
      Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
      Ultimate Pulse
      Clifton Creath
      5 (4)
      Эксперты
      live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****7 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
      Pivot Killer
      BLODSALGO LIMITED
      4.63 (24)
      Эксперты
      Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
      Vortex Gold EA
      Stanislav Tomilov
      5 (30)
      Эксперты
      Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
      Golden Synapse
      Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
      3.78 (55)
      Эксперты
      Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
      Другие продукты этого автора
      Trend and Counter trend Project
      Antonis Michos
      5 (3)
      Эксперты
      -70% OFF Join the telegram Group. Copy Paste the following address:  https://t.me/+nW-jTNrIjwM3YjJk or contact me. Or follow the link under my profile    HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. About EA: There are tens of calculations made on chart for the best possible entry in order to AVOID news, sudden changes etc.ALL based on past reactions and trained for the next possible ones . 3 different strategies cover almost all best possible scenarios for scalping the trend an
      Virtual Trendline Scalper
      Antonis Michos
      4.71 (14)
      Эксперты
      Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile   4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below )   HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Welcome. Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became ver
      Gold Stallion
      Antonis Michos
      4.73 (45)
      Эксперты
      -40% OFF HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me Huge Upgrade in: Conditions of entry.(The same as before plus some restrictions for even better). Added Buttons for Pause and Restart EA from chart. Added input for Pause EA based on number of positions and restart the EA based on candle of 4H chart if it is back on trend!   Gold Stallion uses artificial intelligence to produce as better as it can entries in gold.
      Virtual Trendline Scalper MT5
      Antonis Michos
      5 (3)
      Эксперты
      Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile   4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below )   HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Welcome. Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became ver
      Unstoppable
      Antonis Michos
      4.27 (15)
      Эксперты
      Update Added option for enable overlapping for reducing DD. Added input for faster NON VISUAL testing.   RESULTS IN BACKTEST WILL BE INACCURATE BECAUSE CURRENT VOLUME IS USED FOR THE CALCULATIONS ,so please LOOK AT THE LIVE SIGNAL or read real reviews AND JUST RUN THE EA WITH VISUALIZATION TO SEE ITS STRATEGY ONLY!!!  Welcome. - Unstoppable is an EA that trades ALL THE TIME!!! That means some day may be risky.For coping with such situations there is Stop Loss input, Close trades i
      Cent Builder
      Antonis Michos
      3.67 (3)
      Эксперты
      -40% OFF CENT BUILDER is an EA that is made to trade A LOT ,thus,it will need some margin in order to be profitable. I suggest using it on cent accounts or in BIG regular accounts. -*- The EA is trend following using  HEDGE SYSTEM (if you want it you use it.If not you choose HEDGE OFF. ALSO you can choose the lot size and WHEN it will start). -*- The EA also uses a SUPER partial closing system for recovery. Join Telegram Group (Copy Paste this link) : https://t.me/ +nW-jTNrIjwM3YjJk
      C Evolution MT5
      Antonis Michos
      5 (1)
      Утилиты
      Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me This is not just a simple copier program that ONLY allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 a accounts in any direction and quantity as quickly and easily as possible .Of course it does that. This copier DOES MUCH MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE READ BELOW AND SEE SCREENSHOTS. Many of us have martingale EAs or none martingale that are good but some point you wish to had opened the
      Virtual KillerTrade
      Antonis Michos
      5 (12)
      Утилиты
      -40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me Welcome. Virtual Killer Trade is an exceptional EA which : Guides you WHEN to open the FIRST trade. After that an intelligent system starts to manage that trade and you do not have to worry when to close it neither when you must open a second or third etc one !!! Attach the EA, wait for the signal,open the trade and then go to sleep !!! FOR more experienced traders,you do not have to wait for a signal.Open the first tra
      Advanced Semi Auto trading
      Antonis Michos
      3.67 (6)
      Эксперты
      -40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me   Welcome. Advanced Semi Auto Trading : You can use the EA at your own will BASED ON YOUR ANALYSIS. ANALYZE THE MARKET and then just press the sell or buy buttons of the EA. The EA will manage the trades based on an advanced algorithm of market analysis,Take profit systems AND A VERY ADVANCED AND SOPHISTICATED OVERLAPPING SYSTEM for avoiding big drawdowns in case YOUR ENTRY is BAD. You can test this in strategy tester and u
      Unparallel Code
      Antonis Michos
      4 (4)
      Эксперты
      Join telegram group by clicking on the link you will find below my picture's profile. Welcome. Unparallel Code uses 97 conditions based on several indicators to scan the market and open a position. There are two conditions based on candle formations that will decide the minimum distance between trades. Two stop loss inputs.One for only the first position and one for the rest. You can use only the stop loss for the first position for example and let the rest . Two different take profit inp
      Copy Evolution
      Antonis Michos
      3 (1)
      Утилиты
      Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me This is not just a simple copier program that ONLY allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 a accounts in any direction and quantity as quickly and easily as possible .Of course it does that. This copier DOES MUCH MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE READ BELOW AND SEE SCREENSHOTS. Many of us have martingale EAs or none martingale that are good but some point you wish to had opened the t
      The Hedging Master
      Antonis Michos
      Эксперты
      40% OFF for 2 DAYS Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me Source code also available for sale (serious offers only).   Please note: This EA (Expert Advisor) trades continuously. It’s normal for backtesting to show occasional issues; if it didn’t, the EA would be worth far more. You’ll need to monitor it closely. To help manage this, I use an input called “stop opening in general” set to -500. This lets me pause trading if drawdown (DD) i
      Фильтр:
      Ferran Lopez Navarro
      3063
      Ferran Lopez Navarro 2025.12.30 17:25 
       

      This EA has helped me a lot in recovering from deep drawdowns. Thanks to the author, Antonis, for his support and attention. I highly recommend having this EA ready as part of your risk management toolkit. It is a powerful recovery tool for both manual trading and other EAs.

      Tomasz Pi
      134
      Tomasz Pi 2025.12.04 16:39 
       

      Ohh... This recovery EA is I.N.S.A.N.E. !!! Other recovery EA blown me a half of account by hedging and multiplying lots, until market changed direction and it was't enough equity - this one saved my rest of account in one night - from -600$ to 0$ loss. EA opens many mini trades and secure account, works partialy - piece by piece - and finally brings loss into small profit. Don't hesitate - buy it. You really need this EA.

      Schatzi5427
      629
      Schatzi5427 2025.11.22 10:47 
       

      Ants Recovery Boost has been my best purchase to assist my recovery efforts. I used 2 other Recovery EA's but non gets close to this one which I have been using for 2 weeks Live.

      Iputu Jaya Wiharsa
      1029
      Iputu Jaya Wiharsa 2025.08.20 11:31 
       

      This is one of the option to Recovery the trade. Try on demo first and find the setting appropriate to your solutions.

      Wan Suryolaksono
      1891
      Wan Suryolaksono 2025.07.30 07:35 
       

      From the backtesting, this EA is what I'm looking for. I will report again after it makes important rescue for me..

      03 August

      This EA best of the best for gold EA companion. Just need a very extensive research to find the best setting for our need

      Ответ на отзыв