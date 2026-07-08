Superior Remote Trade Copier MT5

The Superior Remote Trade Copier is a comprehensive MT5 utility that copies trades remotely and privately via Telegram, eliminating the need for external VPS bridges or third-party web servers. The ecosystem consists of a Master EA, a free Desktop App, and a Client EA.

Master (Transmitter)
  • Trade Broadcasting: Transmits market orders, pending orders, position modifications, and partial/full closures directly via Telegram.
  • UI Dashboard: Interactive on-chart panel for quick bulk actions (Close All, Close Buys/Sells, Close Winning/Losing).
  • Alerts & Reporting: Generates daily performance reports and real-time risk alerts for maximum drawdown and minimum margin warnings.
Client (Receiver)
  • Filtering & Scheduling: Filter incoming trades by magicfre numbers, symbols, direction, and exact daily trading windows.
  • Symbol Mapping: Automatically maps differing symbol names across broker accounts using custom prefixes, suffixes, or manual pairing.
  • Lot Sizing (18+ Models): Choose from fixed lots, lot multipliers, risk percentages (by balance, equity, or margin), ATR volatility sizing, custom lot sequences, and automated trade splitting.
  • Prop Firm Compliance: Built-in execution delay randomization, stealth/ghost trailing stops, real-time economic news blackout windows, and anti-hedging rules.
  • Trade Management: Features multi-level partial closures (up to 3 tiers), virtual TP/SL, advanced break-even and trailing stops (in points or money), global Basket closures, and reverse trading (inverts Buys to Sells).
  • Risk Protection: Enforces maximum slippage limits, hard equity protection, maximum entry price deviation checks, daily/weekly/monthly drawdown and profit limits, and min/max lot constraints.
  • Telegram Integration: Sends real-time trade execution notifications, screenshot confirmations, and account status updates directly to your device or channel.

Download Free Client Ea here 

Download Free Desktop app here .

Join our Free mql5 channel for  support and updates here 

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Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
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