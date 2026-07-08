Superior Remote Trade Copier MT5
- 实用工具
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Edmore MasinaA highly skilled computer scientist and professional trader
- 版本: 1.1
- 更新: 5 八月 2026
- 激活: 5
The Superior Remote Trade Copier is a comprehensive MT5 utility that copies trades remotely and privately via Telegram, eliminating the need for external VPS bridges or third-party web servers. The ecosystem consists of a Master EA, a free Desktop App, and a Client EA.Master (Transmitter)
- Trade Broadcasting: Transmits market orders, pending orders, position modifications, and partial/full closures directly via Telegram.
- UI Dashboard: Interactive on-chart panel for quick bulk actions (Close All, Close Buys/Sells, Close Winning/Losing).
- Alerts & Reporting: Generates daily performance reports and real-time risk alerts for maximum drawdown and minimum margin warnings.
- Filtering & Scheduling: Filter incoming trades by magicfre numbers, symbols, direction, and exact daily trading windows.
- Symbol Mapping: Automatically maps differing symbol names across broker accounts using custom prefixes, suffixes, or manual pairing.
- Lot Sizing (18+ Models): Choose from fixed lots, lot multipliers, risk percentages (by balance, equity, or margin), ATR volatility sizing, custom lot sequences, and automated trade splitting.
- Prop Firm Compliance: Built-in execution delay randomization, stealth/ghost trailing stops, real-time economic news blackout windows, and anti-hedging rules.
- Trade Management: Features multi-level partial closures (up to 3 tiers), virtual TP/SL, advanced break-even and trailing stops (in points or money), global Basket closures, and reverse trading (inverts Buys to Sells).
- Risk Protection: Enforces maximum slippage limits, hard equity protection, maximum entry price deviation checks, daily/weekly/monthly drawdown and profit limits, and min/max lot constraints.
- Telegram Integration: Sends real-time trade execution notifications, screenshot confirmations, and account status updates directly to your device or channel.
Download Free Client Ea here
Download Free Desktop app here .
Join our Free mql5 channel for support and updates here