MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardPannelli e DialoghiCWndVisible 

Visible

Imposta il flag di visibilità.

virtual bool  Visible(
   const bool  flag      // flag
   )

Parametri

flag

[in]  Nuova flag.

Valore di ritorno

true in caso di successo, altrimenti false.